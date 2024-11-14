Dry Scooping Pre-Workout: Dangerous Trend or Misunderstood Practice?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Have you been looking for workout tips on TikTok? You might have seen videos of people dry scooping pre-workout powder. But is this trend safe?

Pre-workout supplements are designed to be mixed with water or juice before exercise. Some TikTokers skip this step, swallowing the powder dry instead. Supporters of dry scooping argue that it leads to quicker absorption of ingredients, resulting in better workout performance. However, these claims lack any sort of scientific backing.

Additionally, this trend carries a number of potential dangers, some of which could be severe.

In this article, we will dive deeper and explore everything about this new trend and decide whether you should follow every piece of social media fitness advice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Dry Scooping?

Let’s begin by understanding what’s being used: pre-workout powder. These powders typically contain caffeine, other stimulants, and various vitamins and nutrients to boost energy and performance during a workout.

Usually, the powder is mixed with water and consumed about 30 minutes before exercise. This dilution helps the body absorb the ingredients more gradually and is gentler on the stomach.

However, those who dry scoop skip the water. They scoop the powder directly into their mouth, sometimes followed by a quick sip of water to help swallow it.

The idea behind this method is that faster absorption could lead to a quicker energy boost, but this approach carries some potential risks.

6 Risks of Dry Scooping

Below are some of the potential risks of dry scooping and why you should avoid it:

1. Choking and lung damage

Dry scooping pre-workout powder can lead to choking or aspiration. When you inhale the powder, it may enter your airways, which may cause pneumonia or lung tissue scarring.

This risk is increased by consuming the powder without liquid, as shown in popular TikTok videos.

2. Caffeine overload

Pre-workout supplements often contain high levels of caffeine. Dry scooping delivers this caffeine to your system all at once, which can be dangerous.

The FDA considers 400mg of caffeine daily (about 4-5 cups of coffee) safe for most adults. However, pre-workout powders can contain 300mg per serving — or more.

Consuming this much caffeine instantly may cause:

Rapid heartbeat

Anxiety

Dizziness

Headaches

Dehydration

A 2021 case highlighted these risks when a 20-year-old was hospitalized for a heart attack after trying the dry scooping trend.

3. Unsafe ingredient combinations

Pre-workout supplements often contain proprietary blends without listing specific ingredient amounts. This lack of transparency can lead to overconsumption of certain vitamins or minerals.

For example, a 2019 study found that nearly half of 100 analyzed pre-workout supplements exceeded the recommended dietary allowance for niacin (vitamin B3).

4. Increased risk of injury

The sudden influx of stimulants from dry scooping may lead to overexertion during workouts. This increased energy could push you beyond your limits, increasing the risk of injury.

5. Impact on teens

The popularity of dry scooping on platforms like TikTok is particularly worrying due to its influence on teenagers.

A study presented at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference warned that this trend could mislead millions of young users, leading to serious health consequences.

Who Should Use Pre-Workout Supplements?

Pre-workout supplements are best suited for intermediate to advanced athletes. Beginners should focus on proper nutrition and exercise techniques before diving into supplements like pre-workouts.

Those under 18 should avoid these supplements due to potential health risks. Student-athletes should be cautious, as the NCAA may ban some ingredients.

How to Use Pre-Workout Powders Safely

Follow package instructions : Stick to the recommended dosage on the label. Most brands suggest mixing the powder with 8–16 ounces (237–473 mL) of water and consuming it within 30 minutes before exercising. Some products provide guidelines based on body weight.

: Stick to the recommended dosage on the label. Most brands suggest mixing the powder with 8–16 ounces (237–473 mL) of water and consuming it within 30 minutes before exercising. Some products provide guidelines based on body weight. Choose transparent ingredient lists : Avoid products with “proprietary blends,” which don’t disclose individual ingredient amounts. Choose brands that clearly list all ingredients and their quantities.

: Avoid products with “proprietary blends,” which don’t disclose individual ingredient amounts. Choose brands that clearly list all ingredients and their quantities. Select third-party tested products : Since pre-workout supplements aren’t FDA-regulated, choose brands verified by third-party organizations. These tests ensure the product is free from contaminants and banned substances. Look for certifications from NSF International, Informed Choice, or Consumer Lab.

: Since pre-workout supplements aren’t FDA-regulated, choose brands verified by third-party organizations. These tests ensure the product is free from contaminants and banned substances. Look for certifications from NSF International, Informed Choice, or Consumer Lab. Consider reputable sources: For reliable options, consult trusted health and fitness resources. They often provide lists of vetted pre-workout supplements for various fitness goals.

By following these guidelines, you can reduce the risks associated with pre-workout supplements. Remember, while these products can improve performance for some, they’re not necessary for everyone. Always prioritize a balanced diet, proper hydration, and adequate rest as the foundation of your fitness routine.