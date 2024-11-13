Nick Walker Mocks (His Last?) Hardcore Fans

by Christian Duque

Okay folks let me go ahead and share another article with you about Nick Walker. I know, you guys think I don’t like him, but I have respectfully waited until all of the YouTube channels and all of the major websites have chimed in on his very disrespectful video from about a week ago directed at what may be his last remaining hardcore fans. I mean, Walker isn’t exactly on many people’s minds right now. So why lash out at the last diehards?



Now why would The Mutant, a fan favorite, make a video basically snubbing the people that ensure that he can make a living in the sport of bodybuilding and despite the fact that he has dropped out of two Olympias in a row? Well it’s because the fans want to know who his new coach is.

By this point Big Ramy no longer talks about his new coach because nobody is talking about him anymore. Nick Walker, on the other hand, remains to be the topic of some holdout interest because of the fact that people still believe he is capable of winning the Mr Olympia.

I suppose I am capable of being an Olympic level marathon runner but what is capable and what is likely are two different things. It is also possible that you who are reading this article may win the lottery sometime in your lifetime and emigrate to Dubai where you will buy a mansion and live large. Is that going to happen? I hate to break it to you, but more than likely not. That being said, Nick does not do anything for himself by making fun of the people who hold out the last bit of hope that he will somehow be able to put his absolutely dysfunctional bodybuilding career back on track. So when the fans became excited by seeing him tag contest prep Guru Kyle Wilks and Kyle in turn repost it, they got themselves the scorn of their favorite bodybuilder.

Now here’s the thing folks, and this is a point that I will credit with Nick’s Strength And Power who I’m a very big fan of even though he has me blocked, and that is IF Nick was winning big shows it wouldn’t matter if he was a dick. But since he’s not, he should really be careful not to alienate the last remaining fans that he has.

I think that’s a very good point to make. I would only disagree that Nick did win the New York Pro this year but again we all know what my thoughts are on that. Nonetheless, he did win the third biggest bodybuilding show on paper so he does have the sort of unwritten right to be a little bit arrogant. That being said he literally got his ass handed to him by Martin Fitzwater and pretty much every commentator including industry loyals like Bob Cicherillo and “Sugar” Shawn Ray saying that he really should not have won is bewildering. And what I mean by industry loyals are federation loyalists that would generally not cross paths with the judges, unless of course it was a decision that really honestly didn’t sit well with them. And the decision to give Nick the win over Martin didn’t sit well with most bodybuilding fans.

And maybe because of all the commotion made by his controversial win in New York, just maybe, Nick is salty about that. Maybe he’s also salty that people did not give him very much of a pass for missing his second consecutive Olympia. I really don’t know why his feathers are ruffled because honestly he should be thankful he even still has hardcore fans. Could you imagine being a hardcore fan for a guy who not only did not do the Arnold, but only showed up to give out trophies, then goes to the New York Pro and almost gets defeated by a guy who never had done the Olympia, and then drops out of the Olympia again?

Who in their right mind would go to bat for someone like that? Most people would run away. But instead of being grateful to his hardcore fans, it’s like he spits in their face because they are dying to know who he’s going to work with him in the future. That’s crappy customer service all around.

It isn’t so much what he said, it’s just the fact that he’s such an ingrate. I don’t like him because he blocked me but I still try to be responsible and objective when I write about him. The bottom line, however, is that even a week after his very disrespectful mocking of the fans – people are still pissed!!!

And I think what’s really bothering him is the fact that major bodybuilding websites are talking about a possible Nick Walker comeback. I understand that that bothers him because he constantly says he never left, but he really did.

Missing two Olympias and then barely winning the third biggest bodybuilding show because of politics is hardly being still relevant. Most people today do not consider him to be a top-tier athlete. He was not able to win back the Arnold Classic from Samson and now Samson’s Mr Olympia. He has never been able to be Derek, he has never been able to beat Hadi, and he got his ass kicked by Martin who is now fourth in the world at the New York Pro.

If there were any people that were arguing on behalf of Nick’s win in New York, after seeing what Martin did at the Olympia, they have become a lot more quiet about that particular decision than ever before. So I can understand why Nick, who has been wined and dined by the biggest promoters – including the promoter of the Olympia, is now being talked about as if he wasn’t in the room. I totally understand that that is probably very humiliating for a guy whose ego is bigger than Texas, but such is reality. Maybe after he dropped out of the first Olympia he could have blamed the injury, dropping out of the second Olympia, however was a little bit different. Now, I don’t think anybody really cares if he’s going to do next year’s Mr. Olympia because people already see him as damaged goods.

Right now I don’t really think it matters who he works with. Maybe he works with Hany, maybe he works with Chad Nichols, maybe he works with Chris Aceto or maybe he works with Grandma. I don’t really think it matters who he works with. I think that he needs to really dig himself out of this hole. I guess that wouldn’t be digging, right? I don’t know what it would be, but he’s not in a good spot right now. Even if he were to win another contest like the New York Pro or the Chicago Pro or the Tampa Pro it’s still not enough.

For Nick to really get back to where he left off before the hamstring injury, he needs to either win the Arnold Classic or do the unthinkable at this point, and win the Mr. Olympia. The absolute last thing he should do, however, is antagonize the few remaining fans that he has left. Because at the end of the day if he’s not doing anything on stage and if he’s pissing off his last line of hardcore fans, who the hell is going to want to work with him?

Would you, as a company owner, want to give this guy $5,000 or $10,000 or more every month to promote your products or services when the guy is public enemy number one amongst the most hardcore bodybuilding fans and he’s not winning? It doesn’t sound like a recipe for success to me. What about you?

At the end of the day and as we speak, Nick needs to get himself a generous slice of humble pie. He needs to start doing the business of bodybuilding. If and until he goes back to winning major contests, he needs to show the fans some genuine respect.

But like I say in all of my articles, what say you? At the end of the day I’m the writer and you’re the reader. I wouldn’t have a job were it not for you reading these articles. So what do you have to say? As always I appreciate your reading my article, here, at Iron Magazine. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Be sure to share a link to this article on all your social media feeds. I promise you it will generate very lively conversation.