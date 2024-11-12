What Are the Risks and Benefits of Barefoot Running?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

A rising trend among runners is ditching their shoes and hitting their runs barefoot. Those who are following the barefoot running approach say it helps their feet move more naturally and may lower their chances of getting hurt.

Research has shown that running without shoes can make you about 4% more efficient. However, we don’t have enough solid evidence yet to say if barefoot runners actually get injured less often than those who wear shoes.

More thorough studies are still needed to compare injury rates between barefoot and runners who prefer to wear shoes.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about barefoot running as well as its benefits and risks.

What’s the Reason Behind Barefoot Running?

You’re probably wondering this as much as I was. Why would anyone want to run without shoes?

Barefoot running can refer to running without shoes or in shoes designed to give you the experience of being barefoot. These are thin, flexible, and pliable-soled shoes. Personally, I’ve transitioned to “barefoot shoes” almost exclusively at this point, and I feel great about it.

Whether it’s a pair of running shoes, hiking shoes, or shoes I wear when lounging, they all have a minimalist footprint and almost zero sole to them. More importantly, they have a zero drop, which means there is no padding in the back of the shoe at the heel that raises it.

Our bodies have evolved for thousands of years, which makes us quite capable of running without shoes, and this has been shown to have many benefits.

When running barefoot, there is a natural tendency to reduce your stride so that you land on the mid-foot. When you land on your mid-foot, it improves your running efficiency as landing towards the front of the body helps keep momentum moving forward.

We have evolved to run way before the scientists at sports shoe brands developed running those to sell to the masses. If built up gradually with care, barefoot running can form a strong base of runners, giving us essential skills for the long run.

All in all, barefoot running makes us stronger runners, which improves our overall performance.

4 Benefits of Barefoot Running

Does ditching your shoes really make a difference? Let’s find out the benefits of barefoot running.

1. Burn more calories

Highly cushioned running shoes might feel comfortable at first, but they can actually hamper your workout. These shoes do much of the work for you, pushing you forward with each step.

Barefoot running, on the other hand, makes you work harder. Without the extra cushioning, you’re forced to use your own energy to move. Every step requires more effort from your body.

This increased effort leads to a more intense workout. You’ll engage more muscles and burn more calories when running barefoot. The science is simple: more effort equals more calories burned.

By choosing barefoot running, you’re choosing a more challenging and potentially more rewarding run.

2. It helps those with flat feet

Barefoot running might help people with flat feet. It can build up and tighten the foot muscles, which could support a low arch. However, it’s crucial to listen to your body. If running barefoot hurts, it’s not right for you. It is advised that any pain is a signal to keep your shoes on.

Start slowly if you want to try barefoot running. Gradually increase your time without shoes to let your feet adjust.

3. Improves balance and coordination

Running barefoot can sharpen your balance and body awareness. Without shoes, you engage small muscles in your feet, ankles, legs, and hips that often go unused.

These muscles play a key role in balance and coordination. By activating them, you’re training your body to move more efficiently and with better control.

4. Be one with nature

Barefoot running can actually be more comfortable than expected. In grassy areas without hazards, barefoot running offers a unique sensory experience. The feet pick up subtle changes in the environment, connecting the runner more deeply to their surroundings.

Urban environments might feel less stimulating for barefoot enthusiasts. Their feet have grown accustomed to detecting small variations in terrain. On city streets, the texture of gutters becomes noticeable. In nature, twigs, soil, leaves, and gravel each provide distinct sensations.

This improved awareness makes the runner feel more in tune with their environment. It’s a different way of experiencing the world, engaging senses that often go unused when wearing shoes.

The Risks of Barefoot Running

Switching to barefoot running or minimalist shoe running requires careful planning. The transition can be jarring for your feet and muscles.

Below are some of the risks of barefoot running: