Americans Are Prioritizing Protein in 2025 — But Gaps in Nutrition Knowledge Persist

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I was cruising the internet the other day and stumbled upon some information that I found interesting. The topic was that Americans are prioritizing protein in 2025 and that they want to improve their health.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I hear this sort of thing around the same time every year. That said, most of the people I hear say it don’t follow through and don’t make any changes to their health and body composition the following year.

But this new Chobani survey revealed that Americans are more focused than ever on improving their diets, with protein being a top priority. However, while the shift toward high-protein foods is encouraging, the survey also uncovered a troubling gap in nutritional knowledge that could be hindering their progress.

That being said, I will tip my hat to those out there who have put in the time to learn more about nutrition and protein in general. I feel Americans are much more educated on this topic than they were many years ago, yet we still have a long way to go in this country.

But in this article, we will dive deeper into what the survey revealed, why protein is gaining traction, and how we can bridge the knowledge gap to improve overall health in America.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What Americans Think About Protein and Nutrition

The Chobani survey found that over half of U.S. consumers are actively seeking to increase their protein intake, with a strong preference for low-sugar, natural options. This has been a push for quite some time, but many Americans fall back to their old eating habits.

However, this is obviously a significant shift, as it reflects growing awareness of the importance of balanced nutrition moving into the new year. High-protein products, such as Chobani’s latest line of Greek yogurt cups and drinks (offering 15 to 30 grams of protein per serving), cater perfectly to this demand.

However, the survey also uncovered a disconnect: while people want to make healthier choices, many lack the knowledge to do so effectively. For example, some Americans struggle to differentiate between protein sources or understand the daily recommended intake. This knowledge gap suggests that while intentions are good, more education is needed to help people make informed dietary choices.

The Benefits of Prioritizing Protein

Why is protein so important? This macronutrient is essential for muscle repair, immune function, and hormone production. It also helps maintain satiety, which can aid in weight management — a significant factor given the rising obesity rates in the U.S. (currently nearing 50% of American adults).

In addition to these benefits, protein supports metabolic health and tissue repair, making it crucial for people of all ages. For active individuals, protein is indispensable for muscle recovery and performance. Meanwhile, older adults rely on it to prevent age-related muscle loss (also known as sarcopenia).

The good news is that the increasing availability of high-protein foods, such as yogurt, protein bars, and protein shakes, makes it easier than ever to incorporate this important nutrient into daily meals and snacks.

Bridging the Nutrition Knowledge Gap

While Americans are clearly motivated to improve their diets, the Chobani survey highlights the need for greater education about nutrition. For instance, many people are unaware of the difference between complete and incomplete proteins.

Complete proteins, found in animal-based products like dairy, eggs, and meat, provide all essential amino acids. Plant-based proteins, while valuable, may need to be combined to ensure a complete amino acid profile.

Another common misconception is that more protein is always better. The reality is that protein needs vary depending on age, activity level, and health goals. Educating consumers on these nuances can help them make smarter choices.

To provide an example, I wouldn’t give a bodybuilder that I’m training for hypertrophy the same amount of protein as a 65-year-old female client who wants to preserve her lean muscle mass and stay in shape.

How Food Brands Are Helping

Food companies are stepping up to meet consumer demand for healthier options. Chobani’s high-protein Greek yogurt is a prime example, offering convenient, nutrient-rich choices that align with health-conscious lifestyles.

Beyond yogurt, the food and beverage industry is seeing a surge in protein-fortified products across multiple categories. According to a report by Beverage Industry, 56% of Americans are trying to increase their protein intake, and over a third rely on fortified foods and beverages to meet their goals.

This trend extends to plant-based alternatives, which are gaining traction as more people adopt vegetarian or flexitarian diets. Whether it’s soy, lentils, or pea protein, these options provide a sustainable way to boost protein intake while supporting environmental goals.

How to Prioritize Protein While Closing the Knowledge Gap

If you’re among the growing number of Americans looking to up your protein, here are some tips:

Focus on quality over quantity: Aim for a mix of animal-based and plant-based proteins to ensure a balanced diet. Learn about portion sizes: Understand your daily protein needs based on your weight, activity level, and health objectives. Choose minimally processed options: Opt for products like Greek yogurt, lean meats, and whole plant foods rather than heavily processed snacks. Educate yourself: Look into resources that explain the difference between complete and incomplete proteins and how to combine foods for optimal nutrition.

Why This Matters for America’s Health

The emphasis on protein represents a positive shift in how Americans approach their diets. However, the survey’s findings also serve as a reminder that good intentions alone aren’t enough. Bridging the gap in nutrition knowledge is essential for turning these intentions into lasting habits.

Brands like Chobani are doing their part by offering innovative products and leading the conversation around nutrition. Still, the responsibility ultimately lies with individuals to seek out reliable information and make informed choices.

As we move into 2025, let’s not just prioritize protein — let’s prioritize education and empowerment. By doing so, we can create a healthier, more informed society ready to tackle the challenges of modern living.

I’m trying to do my best by writing content to help my audience learn and improve their health and nutrition. But if people were more willing to share vital information they find with others, we could get the information out to more people and truly make a difference.