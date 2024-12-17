Is the Navy Putting People at Risk Accepting High Body Fat?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

To preface this article, I’m a huge backer of our military (all branches). This article is by no means to blast them, but at the same time, I feel that what the Navy is doing is wrong and will put sailors and others at risk.

I’ve done content in the past talking about how the fitness levels of our military is not what it used to be. Things have become more relaxed, and while the Navy isn’t exactly loosening their requirements to allow more recruits to come in, they are, however, accepting high body fat levels if you can at least meet their current fitness test.

This entire article stems from a piece I read over at Task and Purpose.

The U.S. Navy’s recent policy change, which allows sailors who excel in the physical readiness portion of their annual fitness test to bypass body composition standards, raises significant concerns regarding the health and safety of all personnel.

While the initiative aims to recognize exceptional physical performance, it inadvertently compromises the Navy’s commitment to maintaining a fit and ready force.

Personally, I wouldn’t be ok standing next to someone who doesn’t have their body fat under control and thinks they aren’t going to draw fire should they be put into a war zone — potentially putting me at risk.

So, in this article, I’m going to chime in on this change and express my thoughts and feelings about it. Am I right? Who knows. Perhaps you have a different point of view?

Understanding the Recent Navy Policy Shift on Body Fat

Traditionally, the Navy’s Physical Readiness Test (PRT) comprises two main components: the Body Composition Assessment (BCA) and the physical fitness test, which includes push-ups, forearm planks, and a cardio event such as running or swimming.

Sailors who failed to meet body composition standards were previously enrolled in the Fitness Enhancement Program (FEP), mandating additional fitness and nutrition classes.

Under the new policy, sailors who achieve an “excellent” or higher score on the physical fitness portion can “validate” their BCA, even if it doesn’t meet the standard.

I don’t agree with this change, and I really hope the Navy reconsiders. Our military should be made up of the finest specimens on the planet to protect and serve this country. I don’t believe someone with a high body fat percentage can do that at a high level.

If you’ve been following updates with our military, we have record low recruitment rates because no one wanted to serve under Biden. Not only that but with how many branches have gone woke, many men and women who would have been willing to serve want no part in being a part of a woke military branch (and I don’t blame them).

The sad reality is I believe our military is as weak as it’s ever been. Unless we get back to higher standards and get rid of wokeness in the military, we will continue to decline, which puts us not only at risk but looked at as a weak country that is unable to defend itself (not a good thing when other countries do not like us).

Potential Risks of the Navy Policy Change

Health Implications of High Body Fat

Excessive body fat is linked to numerous health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and joint problems. Allowing sailors with high body fat percentages to bypass the BCA undermines the Navy’s efforts to ensure the overall health and readiness of its personnel.

Impact on Operational Readiness

Sailors with elevated body fat may experience reduced endurance, slower reaction times, and increased fatigue, all of which can impair performance during critical missions. Maintaining strict body composition standards is essential to ensure that all sailors are prepared for the physical demands of their roles.

Setting a Precedent for Lowered Standards

This policy change may set a precedent for further relaxation of fitness standards, potentially leading to a decline in the overall physical readiness of the Navy. Consistency in enforcing body composition standards is crucial for maintaining discipline and operational effectiveness.

Alternative Approaches

Instead of relaxing body composition standards for high performers, the Navy should consider the following measures:

Enhanced Support for Fitness Improvement

Provide additional resources and support to sailors struggling with body composition standards, including personalized fitness plans and access to nutrition counseling.

Incentives for Meeting Standards

Offer incentives, such as recognition or career advancement opportunities, for sailors who consistently meet or exceed body composition standards.

Comprehensive Health Monitoring

Implement regular health assessments to monitor the well-being of all sailors, ensuring that those who pass the physical fitness test also maintain healthy body compositions.

We Need a Strong Navy with High Standards

While acknowledging and rewarding exceptional physical performance is important, the Navy needs to prioritize the health and readiness of all its personnel. Relaxing body composition standards for high performers could compromise these objectives and put people at risk.

Maintaining rigorous and consistent fitness standards is essential to ensure that every sailor in the Navy is prepared to meet the challenges of their duties. Until this happens, we have a weak country that is unable to stand up against stronger forces across the globe.