I don’t think I need to tell you that the American diet is insanely unhealthy. Everything is fried, ultra-processed, full of sugar, and heavy on unhealthy fat. If you can make your own meals, that would be ideal. That said, not everyone can make a delicious meal healthier to support their goals.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into several tips you can use to make any meal healthier. Let’s “dig in.” (a little food humor)

11 Tips to Make Any Delicious Meal Healthier

As a sports nutritionist, I’m often asked how to make meals healthier without sacrificing taste. The athletes that I work with can get away with not eating the cleanest meals, but many of them are looking to take their performance to the next level.

The good news is that with a few simple tips and tricks, you can boost the nutritional value of almost any dish and make your meal healthier.

Below are some easy ways to add key nutritional and health benefits to your favorite meals to make any delicious meal healthier.

1. Add Leafy Greens

Leafy greens are nutrition powerhouses. They’re packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Try adding spinach, kale, or Swiss chard to soups, stews, and pasta dishes. You can also use them as a base for salads or blend them into smoothies (it may sound nasty, but you can’t even taste it).

These greens are rich in antioxidants. They support eye health and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Even a small handful can make a big difference in your meal’s nutritional profile.

2. Sprinkle on Seeds

Seeds are tiny nutrition bombs. Chia, flax, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds are all great options. They’re high in healthy fats, protein, and various micronutrients.

Add them to yogurt, oatmeal, or salads. You can also use them as a topping for soups or stir-fries. Seeds provide a satisfying crunch and boost the overall nutrient density of your meal.

3. Incorporate Whole Grains

Swap refined grains for whole grains. This simple change can significantly increase your fiber intake. Whole grains also provide more vitamins and minerals than their refined counterparts.

Try brown rice instead of white or whole wheat pasta instead of regular. Quinoa, barley, and farro are other excellent options. These grains add texture and nutty flavor to your dishes.

4. Boost with Berries

Berries are nutritional superstars. They’re low in calories but high in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Add them to your breakfast cereal, yogurt, or salads.

Berries can also be a great addition to savory dishes. Try adding them to chicken salad or using them in a sauce for meat dishes. Their natural sweetness can help reduce the need for added sugars.

5. Use Herbs and Spices

Herbs and spices do more than just add flavor. Many have powerful health benefits. Turmeric, for example, has anti-inflammatory properties. Cinnamon may help regulate blood sugar.

Experiment with different herbs and spices in your cooking to make any meal healthier. They can add depth to your dishes without extra calories. Fresh herbs like basil, cilantro, and parsley also provide additional nutrients.

6. Include Legumes

Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are excellent sources of plant-based protein and fiber. They’re also rich in vitamins and minerals. Add them to soups, stews, and salads.

You can also use legumes to make dips like hummus. These versatile ingredients can help make your meals more filling and nutritious. They’re especially beneficial for those following a plant-based diet.

7. Sneak in Vegetables

Add extra vegetables to your favorite recipes to make your meal healthier. Grate carrots or zucchini into meatloaf or pasta sauce. Add chopped bell peppers to scrambled eggs or omelets.

Vegetables add fiber, vitamins, and minerals to your meals. They also increase the volume of your dish without adding many calories. This can help with portion control and weight management.

8. Use Healthy Fats

Not all fats are bad. In fact, some are essential for health. Use olive oil for cooking and dressings. Add avocado to sandwiches and salads. Sprinkle nuts on your morning oatmeal or yogurt.

These healthy fats help your body absorb certain vitamins. They also contribute to feelings of fullness and satisfaction. Just remember to use fats in moderation, as they are very calorie-dense.

9. Choose Lean Proteins

Choose lean protein sources to keep your meals nutritious without excess saturated fat. Look for options like skinless chicken breast, fish, or plant-based proteins like tofu and tempeh.

If you’re using ground meat, choose lean versions or mix in some lentils or mushrooms. This can reduce the overall fat content while maintaining a satisfying texture.

10. Add Fermented Foods

Fermented foods are great for gut health. They contain beneficial probiotics that support digestion and immunity. Try adding a small portion of sauerkraut, kimchi, or yogurt to your meals or recipes.

These foods can add interesting flavors and textures to your dishes while helping make your meal healthier. They’re particularly good as side dishes or condiments.

11. Choose Whole Fruit Over Juice

Whenever possible, eat whole fruits instead of drinking juice. Whole fruits contain fiber, which helps slow down sugar absorption. They’re also more filling than juice.

Add sliced fruit to your breakfast cereal or lunch salad. You can also use fruit as a natural sweetener in baked goods or smoothies to make a meal healthier.