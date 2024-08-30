10 Common Bodybuilding Injuries and Prevention Methods

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

For many of us, bodybuilding is a lifestyle. Unfortunately, bodybuilding injuries can show up unexpectedly and sideline us while we recover. The good news is that there are some prevention methods you can implement to help lower the risk of common bodybuilding injuries.

In this article, we will dive deeper into some of the most common bodybuilding injuries and provide practical prevention strategies to help keep you injury-free.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

10 Common Bodybuilding Injuries You May Face & How to Prevent Them

Below are 10 bodybuilding injuries that you may encounter when trying to achieve extreme muscle growth. That said, there are some ways that you can prevent them that we will also go over.

1. Shoulder Impingement

Shoulder impingement occurs when the rotator cuff tendons become compressed or irritated, often due to repetitive overhead movements like a shoulder press (especially when done behind the neck with a barbell).

Prevention:

Maintain proper form during shoulder exercises

Incorporate rotator cuff strengthening exercises

Balance pushing and pulling movements in your routine

Avoid excessive overhead pressing if you’re prone to shoulder issues

Do not do behind-the-neck shoulder presses

2. Lower Back Strain

One of the common bodybuilding injuries is a lower back strain, especially with exercises like deadlifts and squats.

Prevention:

Focus on proper form and technique, especially during compound lifts

Strengthen your core muscles to support your lower back

Use a weight belt for heavy lifts, but don’t rely on it exclusively

Incorporate lower back stretches and mobility work into your routine

3. Pectoralis Major Tear

This is a serious injury that often occurs during bench presses when the pecs are overstretched or experience sudden force. A pec tear is pretty ugly, and you should absolutely do whatever you can to prevent it.

Prevention:

Warm up thoroughly before chest workouts

Use a full range of motion, but avoid excessive stretching at the bottom of movements when using a heavy weight

Incorporate stabilizing exercises for the shoulder joint

Avoid suddenly increasing weight on chest exercises

4. Bicep Tendon Rupture

A bicep tendon rupture is one of the painful bodybuilding injuries that can happen during heavy curls or when catching a heavy weight during other exercises.

Prevention:

Avoid sudden, jerky movements during bicep exercises

Use controlled eccentrics (lowering phase) during curls

Don’t neglect forearm and grip strength training

Be cautious with behind-the-back cable curls, which can put extra stress on the bicep tendon

5. Knee Injuries

Knee injuries, including patellofemoral pain syndrome and meniscus tears, are common bodybuilding injuries, especially with leg exercises.

Prevention:

Maintain proper form during squats and leg presses

Use a slow and controlled movement throughout the exercise

Strengthen the muscles around the knee, including quadriceps and hamstrings

Use appropriate depth in squats based on your individual mobility

Incorporate knee-friendly exercises like leg extensions and curls

6. Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)

Don’t let the name fool you, this condition is common in bodybuilders due to repetitive gripping and lifting.

Prevention:

Use a varied grip when lifting to reduce repetitive stress

Incorporate forearm stretches and exercises

Consider using straps for heavy lifts to reduce grip fatigue

Pay attention to form in pulling exercises like rows and pull-ups

7. Wrist Sprains

Wrist sprains are one of the bodybuilding injuries that can occur during exercises that put the wrist in an extended position under load.

Prevention:

Keep wrists straight during exercises like bench press and shoulder press

Use wrist wraps for heavy lifts

Strengthen forearms and improve wrist flexibility

Consider using dumbbells or neutral grip bars for some exercises to reduce wrist strain

8. Achilles Tendinitis

This painful condition isn’t just for runners, it can develop from overuse, especially when doing calf exercises.

Prevention:

Gradually increase the volume and intensity of calf exercises

Incorporate proper warm-up and cool-down routines

Use appropriate footwear with good arch support

Include calf stretches in your flexibility routine

9. Herniated Disc

Herniated discs often result from poor form during heavy lifts, especially in exercises that load the spine, like squats and deadlifts.

Prevention:

Maintain a neutral spine during exercises like deadlifts and rows

Strengthen core muscles to support the spine

Avoid rounding the back during lifting movements

Use an appropriate weight, and don’t sacrifice form to push heavier weights

10. Muscle Strains

Muscle strains can occur in any muscle group and are often caused by overexertion or sudden, forceful movements.

Prevention:

Always warm up properly before your workouts

Gradually increase workout intensity and volume

Listen to your body and avoid pushing through sharp pain

Use proper form and controlled movements in all exercises

Don’t Fall Victim to These Common Bodybuilding Injuries

The last thing you want to do is get one of these bodybuilding injuries that keeps you out of the gym for weeks or even months. By understanding these common injuries and implementing the prevention strategies mentioned, you can minimize your risk of injury and maintain consistent progress in your training.

Remember, longevity in the sport is key, and taking care of your body should always be a top priority.