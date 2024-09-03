Comparing Natural vs. Enhanced Bodybuilding Approaches

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

The old natty or not has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. There seems to be this natural vs. enhanced bodybuilding feud going back and forth. While someone like me doesn’t care either way, there is definitely a line in the sand and a point of differentiation when you compare natural vs. enhanced bodybuilding.

If you’re interested in the sport of bodybuilding, then you need to be aware of both sides of the fence here.

In this article, we’ll dive deeper and look at the key differences between natural and enhanced bodybuilding approaches, examining their methods, results, health implications, ethical considerations, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

Comparing Natural Bodybuilding vs. Enhanced Bodybuilding

Natural bodybuilding involves building muscle and reducing body fat through training, nutrition, and recovery, without the use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) such as anabolic steroids, human growth hormone (HGH), or other banned substances.

Enhanced bodybuilding, on the other hand, incorporates the use of PEDs in addition to training, nutrition, and recovery strategies to achieve massive muscle growth and incinerating fat loss than what is typically possible through natural means.

1. Training Approaches

When it comes to training approaches, natural bodybuilders typically emphasize progressive overload, focusing on compound movements and paying careful attention to form and technique to maximize their time under tension and their ability to break down the muscle fibers when training. They often require longer recovery periods between workouts due to being natty and may have lower overall training volume due to their natural recovery limitations.

Enhanced bodybuilders, however, can often handle higher training volume and frequency, with faster recovery post-workout, allowing for more frequent workouts. They may place greater emphasis on isolation exercises and can push beyond their natural limits when it comes to workout intensity and duration.

2. Nutrition Strategies

Nutritional strategies also differ significantly when comparing natural vs. enhancing bodybuilding.

Natural bodybuilders often adhere to strict calorie control and precise macronutrient ratios, emphasizing whole, nutrient-dense foods. They typically utilize slower, more gradual bulking and cutting cycles to prevent fat gain and muscle loss.

Enhanced bodybuilders, benefiting from the effects of PEDs, can often consume higher overall calorie intakes, especially during bulking phases, and see much faster gains in lean mass and decrease in body fat. They may have more flexibility with their macronutrient ratios as well due to enhanced nutrient partitioning and can often gain muscle even in a caloric deficit, which natural bodybuilders will find nearly impossible.

3. Muscle and Strength

The physical changes achieved through these two approaches tend to be night and day different, with (as you’d guess) the enhanced bodybuilding group speeding up the process.

Natural bodybuilders experience slower, more gradual muscle gains, limited by their genetic potential. Poor genetics are had to overcome naturally. Natural bodybuilders typically achieve limited and lower increases in strength but can develop a natural-looking physique with balanced proportions (you don’t tend to look at natural bodybuilding and think they are “mass monsters”).

Enhanced bodybuilders can experience rapid and substantial muscle growth, often surpassing natural genetic limitations sooner rather than later. In many cases, when training and nutrition are on point, many say they gain lean muscle mass quite easily. They may also achieve dramatic increases in strength, resulting in more extreme muscularity and definition.

4. Health Considerations

Health implications are a crucial consideration when comparing these approaches.

Natural bodybuilding generally has a lower risk of serious health complications, although there’s still potential for overtraining and nutrient deficiencies if not properly managed.

Enhanced bodybuilding, while allowing for more dramatic results, comes with increased health risks. These can include cardiovascular problems, liver damage, hormonal imbalances, and potential long-term endocrine system disruption. Enhanced bodybuilders often require careful medical monitoring to manage the potential risks.

5. Competitions

The competition and industry aspects of natural and enhanced bodybuilding also differ significantly. And when I say differ, I mean polar opposites.

Natural bodybuilding has specific federations and competitions, often with drug testing to ensure compliance. While these events generally offer lower prize money and fewer sponsorship opportunities, they focus on overall health and sustainable lifestyle. Unfortunately, you never hear of these shows, and attendance is nearly non-existent, causing nearly zero sponsorship opportunities for these athletes and no one caring that they have a natural pro card in their organization of choice.

Then you have enhanced bodybuilding, represented in larger, more mainstream competitions like the Mr. Olympia and the Arnold Classic, often featuring much higher prize money (exponentially higher) and more lucrative sponsorship deals. People are proud to say they are an IFBB Pro. However, it also comes with increased pressure to continually push physical boundaries and have a “do whatever it takes” mentality to win at the highest level.

6. Ethical and Legal Considerations

Ethical and legal considerations play a significant role in the divide between natural and enhanced bodybuilding.

Natural bodybuilding aligns with principles of fair play and sportsmanship and is legal and accepted in all jurisdictions. It promotes a healthier image of fitness and body achievement.

Enhanced bodybuilding, while allowing for more extreme results, faces ethical debates around the use of PEDs in sports and legal issues due to the controlled status of many PEDs.

7. Longevity

Long-term sustainability is another important factor to consider when comparing natural vs. enhanced bodybuilding.

Natural bodybuilding generally offers a more sustainable approach to lifelong fitness, with a lower risk of long-term health complications and an easier transition to general fitness as the individual ages.

Enhanced bodybuilding, while providing dramatic short-term results, may present challenges in maintaining size and strength when discontinuing PED use and can carry higher risks of long-term health issues. On top of losing the majority of their muscle mass, enhanced bodybuilders tend to have no natural testosterone production due to their constant use of PEDs, causing them to need something like testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

8. Psychology

The psychological aspects of natural vs. enhanced bodybuilding are also very different.

Natural bodybuilding emphasizes patience and long-term progress, developing mental toughness through gradual gains. While it may lead to frustration due to slower progress, it often results in a sense of achievement in reaching their natural potential.

Enhanced bodybuilding can lead to high motivation and satisfaction due to rapid results, but it also carries risks of body dysmorphia and potential psychological dependence on PEDs. The image they create in their head can lead to mental health issues and depression when their physique isn’t on point due to taking a break from PEDs or competing.

Natural vs. Enhanced Bodybuilding: Which is Right for You?

Both natural and enhanced bodybuilding approaches have their place when it comes to overall physique development — each with its own set of challenges, benefits, and considerations.

The choice between them is personal, influenced by individual goals, health considerations, ethical stance, and legal implications.

Regardless of the chosen path, it’s crucial for you and all bodybuilders to prioritize your long-term health, practice informed decision-making, and respect the choices of others in the sport.