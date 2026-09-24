Bodybuilding is supposed to break down muscle so the body can rebuild it bigger and stronger. But there is a point where breaking down muscle goes too far. That is where rhabdomyolysis comes into the conversation.

Rhabdomyolysis is a serious condition involving the breakdown of skeletal muscle tissue and the release of muscle-cell contents into the bloodstream. Those contents include creatine kinase (CK) and myoglobin, and in severe cases, the condition can contribute to acute kidney injury.

And yes, bodybuilders can develop rhabdomyolysis.

In fact, published case reports and athlete studies have documented it following weightlifting and bodybuilding workouts.

In this article, we’re going to break down what rhabdomyolysis is, why bodybuilders can develop it, and the signs to look for.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What is Rhabdomyolysis?

Think about what happens during a hard workout. You create mechanical stress on the muscle. You fatigue the muscle. You create damage that the body then has to repair.

That’s part of the process.

Rhabdomyolysis occurs when muscle damage becomes excessive enough that muscle cells break down and release their contents into the bloodstream.

Myoglobin is particularly concerning because it is filtered by the kidneys and, in high concentrations, can contribute to kidney damage.

This isn’t simply being sore after leg day and feeling like you’re crippled.

Rhabdomyolysis can involve severe muscle pain, weakness, swelling, dark or cola-colored urine, and dramatically elevated CK levels. However, not every person will experience every classic symptom.

Why Do Bodybuilders Get Rhabdomyolysis?

It’s fair to say that no one wants to suffer from rhabdomyolysis. So, what is the reason or cause for it in the first place?

1. Excessive Training Volume

One of the biggest problems is doing too much, too quickly.

A published case report described a 46-year-old man who performed four to six hours of bodybuilding exercise per day for five consecutive days. He wasn’t previously active in any sports or exercise.

What happened was that he developed muscle aches after the first day but continued training. After the final day, he developed extreme fatigue and stopped producing urine. His CK eventually reached 208,274 U/L, and he required hemodialysis because of acute kidney failure.

That’s not hardcore. That’s excessive.

There is a difference between pushing yourself and putting your body into a situation where the consequences can become life-threatening.

2. Unaccustomed Exercise

Here’s another point bodybuilders need to understand. You don’t have to be a beginner to develop rhabdomyolysis. You can be an experienced athlete who suddenly performs an exercise, intensity, volume, or training style that your body isn’t accustomed to handling.

One case involved an exercise physiology professor and athlete who developed rhabdomyolysis after returning to high-intensity resistance training following a period of detraining.

His workout consisted of 48 total sets of push-ups and chin-ups with no rest between sets.

Two days later, he developed cola-colored urine and had a CK level of 59,159 U/L.

That’s a pretty good example of why “I’m in shape” doesn’t make someone immune to rhabdo.

3. Even Low-Intensity Bodybuilding Can Cause It

This is where things get interesting.

A published case involved a 30-year-old man who developed rhabdomyolysis after what was described as low-intensity bodybuilding exercise.

He experienced weakness, painful muscle swelling, and dark urine. His CK reached 70,962 U/L, and his creatinine was 2.1 mg/dL. He was treated with intravenous fluids and recovered.

So, don’t make the mistake of thinking rhabdomyolysis only happens after some insane workout. It can happen after exercise that doesn’t necessarily look extreme on paper.

Weightlifting Is a Documented Trigger

This isn’t some theoretical concern.

A systematic review examining exertional rhabdomyolysis in athletes analyzed 772 patients. Weightlifting accounted for 14.8% of the cases, or 114 patients. The mean CK level at presentation was 31,481 IU/L.

More recent research paints a similar picture.

A 2026 prospective study involving 136 patients with exertional rhabdomyolysis found that 106 cases, or 78%, followed strength training. Only five patients in that study developed acute kidney injury, showing that rhabdomyolysis does not automatically mean kidney failure. But it absolutely can become serious.

Don’t Confuse Rhabdomyolysis With DOMS

This is where bodybuilders need to pay attention. We’re conditioned to believe being destroyed after a workout is a good thing.

You can’t walk.

Your legs are shaking.

You can barely sit on the toilet.

You joke about it.

Sometimes that’s simply brutal delayed-onset muscle soreness.

But rhabdomyolysis is different.

Severe muscle pain, weakness, swelling, or dark urine after unusually strenuous exercise shouldn’t simply be dismissed as “a good workout.” The consequences can include acute kidney injury and, in severe cases, the need for dialysis.

The Bodybuilding Mentality Needs Some Common Sense

This is where I have a problem with the culture surrounding bodybuilding.

There is always someone willing to tell you that you didn’t train hard enough.

That you didn’t go heavy enough.

That you need more volume.

That you need to take every set to failure.

That you need to destroy the muscle.

That’s nonsense when taken to an extreme.

Training hard is not the problem.

Training intelligently is the goal.

The objective is to create a stimulus that you can recover from and continue building upon.

Rhabdomyolysis is a reminder that there is a line between productive training and excessive muscle damage. And crossing that line isn’t a badge of honor. It’s a medical problem.

Know When Something Isn’t Right

If you develop unusually severe muscle pain, weakness, significant swelling, or dark-colored urine after training, don’t automatically assume you simply crushed your workout.

Get evaluated.

CK testing, kidney-function testing, and clinical evaluation can help determine what is actually happening.

Bodybuilding is supposed to make you bigger and stronger. It shouldn’t land you in the hospital because you were too stubborn to recognize when enough was enough.

Train hard.

Train intelligently.

And remember that more isn’t always better.

Sometimes more is simply more damage.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.