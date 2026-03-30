I’m always trying to find new things that you can try in order to help you reach your fitness and physique goals, and the maximal effort method is no different.

The maximal effort method is a strength training approach used to build absolute strength. It involves lifting at intensities above 90 percent and working up to a top set of 1 to 3 reps. This method is most often applied to exercises such as the squat, bench press, deadlift, snatch, and clean.

In practice, we use max effort variations of the squat, good morning, deadlift, and bench press to increase strength and improve coordination between and within muscles. With my clients, I generally set aside two training days each week for this work, one for the upper body and one for the lower body.

This is performed with intent, as I do not pick the exercise randomly. They are based on identified weaknesses or technical issues with my clients that need improvement.

Recently, I have started including specialty bars or variations to create a different training effect and keep my clients’ progress moving forward.

In this article, I’m going to dive deeper into the maximal effort method and help you not only understand the method but also whether or not this is something you want to try for yourself.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why Should You Try the Maximal Effort Method?

Max effort training is highly valued because of the impact it has on every other aspect of strength and athletic performance. By increasing absolute strength, you also increase your ability to display other forms of strength and improve your overall capacity.

Getting stronger translates into moving faster, jumping higher, and becoming more resilient.

For example, if an athlete of mine adds 20 pounds to their squat, their vertical jump will often improve even without adding something like plyometric exercises. That’s a win-win in my book.

When gains in absolute strength are paired with dynamic effort work and plyometrics, the improvements become even greater.

We rely on the maximal effort method to build absolute strength and to expand an athlete’s ability to develop and display all other forms of strength.

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4 Benefits of the Maximal Effort Method

No matter how you go with the maximal effort method, there is no denying that some great benefits can be had when implementing it. Below are some of the benefits of the max effort method.

1. It is a proven method

The max effort method is tried and proven. It is science, it is truth. You cannot get better at lifting maximal weights without training close to maximal weights.

Any great lifter will have stories about grinding through lifts or quitting lifts they should have finished (think along the lines of Ronnie Coleman and all his crazy lifts, yet the one memory he had was when he had a few more reps in him when maxing out, but he stopped early).

Even amateurs experience this early in training and realize there is a skill in how you react when a weight is heavy, slowing down, or even stopped mid-lift. I remember the moments when I gave up too soon and the ones where I pushed or pulled through. Those split seconds matter.

It is not a good idea to grind every max effort rep, but by setting weights and reps strategically, you can simulate the challenge of a true max effort lift and build the skill of straining when others would give in.

Personally, I would work with a trainer to get everything down to where you are comfortable before jumping in with both feet by yourself.

2. Improve your 1RM

If you train with the maximal effort method consistently, whether on a periodic or ongoing basis, your one-rep max (1RM) will increase. Trust me, it’s going to happen.

Other methods, like repeatedly training your 3RM or 5RM, can help estimate your 1RM, but the only way to truly know it is by testing it.

An even better approach is to train at about 90 percent of your 1RM for a few sessions leading up to a competition or trying for a new PR.

3. To be prepared is to perform better

The maximal effort method is often misunderstood and unfairly judged. Many assume that training lifters or athletes at 90 percent or more regularly will only lead to injury.

I have mostly heard arguments from people who have hurt themselves or injured an athlete while lifting above 90 percent. At first, that might sound like proof against max effort training, but it is not.

The real issue is preparedness. Avoiding max effort work leaves lifters and athletes unprepared to handle heavy weights in training or competition.

In powerlifting (for example), absolute strength and durability under max effort loads are essential for success.

For athletes, there will always be times when max effort strength is required, and the durability gained from barbell training will carry over into performance and protection against injury.

4. Max effort mentality

When running a maximal effort training day, the right mindset and strategy are very important. Without it, you risk draining yourself physically and mentally. Perspective matters just as much as effort.

Avoid training with excess emotion or hype. Yelling and acting like you are about to fight the bar may look dramatic, but it is not sustainable. You can’t rely on emotional highs every session, and doing so can distort your training feedback.

Keep your approach logical and simple. If you feel off, adjust the range of motion on the lift or take extra warm-up sets. If you feel strong and ready, conserve your energy with fewer warm-ups and go for a personal record. If another set feels like it could cause injury, shut it down and save it for another day.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.