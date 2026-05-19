What Is Nick Walker REALLY Planning?

This week, Greg Valentino, Frank, and the crew go completely off-script talking about:
🔥 Nick Walker’s shocking new physique strategy, WILL HE COMPETE?
🔥 Why bodybuilding gurus are “ruining the sport”
🔥 Bob Cicherillo controversy ?
🔥 Modern bodybuilding becoming soft … YES TOO SOFT !!!
🔥 Old-school discipline vs today’s generation
🔥 Insane arm training methods & blood flow restriction training
🔥 Tonio Burton becoming the next Dexter Jackson???
🔥 Diabetes, nutrition, insulin control & staying shredded year-round
You already know ….we talk REAL stories with ZERO filters.
No scripts.
No fake opinions.
Just raw talk.