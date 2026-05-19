What Is Nick Walker REALLY Planning?





This week, Greg Valentino, Frank, and the crew go completely off-script talking about:

🔥 Nick Walker’s shocking new physique strategy, WILL HE COMPETE?

🔥 Why bodybuilding gurus are “ruining the sport”

🔥 Bob Cicherillo controversy ?

🔥 Modern bodybuilding becoming soft … YES TOO SOFT !!!

🔥 Old-school discipline vs today’s generation

🔥 Insane arm training methods & blood flow restriction training

🔥 Tonio Burton becoming the next Dexter Jackson???

🔥 Diabetes, nutrition, insulin control & staying shredded year-round

You already know ….we talk REAL stories with ZERO filters.

No scripts.

No fake opinions.

Just raw talk.