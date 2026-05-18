Meal prep can be a huge time saver, especially when workdays are packed, and the last thing you want to think about is what to eat. I’ll be honest, though, I have clients who refuse to cook a dozen different meals on a Sunday and eat them all week. They tell me it takes too much time (I hate excuses).

But what if there were simple and easy meal prep ideas that are perfect for work and won’t cause you to be in the kitchen all day long?

The thing is, if you want to save time and get good results, batch cooking is the way to go and then tossing everything into some type of meal prep container. Making one or two simple meals that last a few days feels much more realistic and stress-free.

To me, that still counts as meal prep. If it fits your schedule and tastes good, it’s the right way to do it.

When I cook ahead with my meal prep ideas, I stick to easy meals that stretch into two or three workday lunches or dinners. Once it’s done, there’s no guesswork. Just reheat and eat. Not every dish holds up well in the fridge, so I’ve narrowed it down for you.

In this article, we are going to look at a dozen meal prep ideas you can use that are perfect for work and won’t take a ton of time to prepare for the week.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

12 Meal Prep Ideas That Are Perfect for Work

The 12 meal prep ideas below are easy to make, great for work, and are actually something you’ll look forward to eating.

1. Salmon meal prep

This meal prep bowl delivers big on flavor, nutrition, and color. Packed with heart-healthy salmon and plenty of vegetables, it’s a satisfying lunch that keeps you energized and feeling good all day long.

2. Black bean, corn, and avocado salad

This salad comes together in just 15 minutes and is perfect for prepping ahead.

If you’re making it in advance, hold off on adding the avocado until you’re ready to eat.

Since there’s no lettuce, you can add the dressing whenever you like, and it actually tastes better after sitting and soaking up all that flavor.

3. Pesto chicken pasta

One cooking session gives you two completely different meals. Go with teriyaki for one batch and chipotle-lime for the other.

It’s a simple reminder of how swapping sauces can totally transform a dish without any extra work.

4. Kale salad

Unlike softer greens, kale holds up well even after it’s dressed, which makes this salad ideal for meal prep.

The dried cranberries, toasted seeds, and zesty carrot ginger dressing add great texture and flavor, so it stays interesting all week long.

5. Chicken burrito bowls

Skip the takeout and make your own chicken burrito bowls at home. They’re easier on your budget and better for you, too.

Built on a base of rice, the sauteed chicken is mixed with onions, black beans, and chunky salsa for a filling, no-fuss lunch that’s perfect for meal prep.

6. Miso-glazed salmon

While you’re on a salmon kick, this miso-glazed version is a must. It’s packed with rich, savory flavor and pairs perfectly with rice and a simple veggie.

One tip I swear by is to use the extra miso glaze to marinate the vegetables, which takes the meal to a whole new level.

7. Pasta with roasted garlic tomato sauce

This meal comes together in under 30 minutes and delivers big flavor with very little effort. It’s also an easy way to sneak more vegetables into your day.

If you want to boost your protein intake, choose whole-wheat or legume-based pasta, or pair it with whatever animal protein you already have on hand.

8. Stuffed zucchini boats

Stuffed with breadcrumbs, cheese, cherry tomatoes, and pine nuts, these zucchini boats are simple to make and full of fresh flavor.

Each boat is perfectly portioned, which makes them especially convenient for meal prep and easy grab-and-go lunches or dinners.

9. Chicken egg roll in a bowl

This recipe takes all the flavors of an egg roll and turns them into an easy bowl. Everything cooks together in one pan, which keeps cleanup simple.

Enjoy it on its own for a low-carb meal or serve it over rice if you want something more filling.

10. Stuffed peppers

Stuffed peppers used to be a go-to in my kitchen because they’re simple, filling, and don’t require much effort.

Just scoop out the peppers, fill them up, and bake. They’re sturdy, travel well, and make meal prep feel effortless.

11. Chicken fajita bowls

These hearty bowls are loaded with protein and fiber because of chicken breast, black beans, sweet potatoes, and bulgur.

Bulgur is a great grain option since it has fewer carbs and more than double the fiber per cup compared to brown rice, which makes these bowls filling and balanced for meal prep.

12. Tuna and white bean salad

The classic Italian combo of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes for an easy, satisfying lunch. It’s simple, filling, and flexible.

Serve it over salad greens, spoon it onto grilled whole-wheat bread, or tuck it into a whole-wheat pita for a quick meal-prep option.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.