7 Crazy Health Benefits of Red Bananas

Have you ever heard of red bananas before? Probably not, right?

As someone who eats clean and does not shy away from fruits, I enjoy a banana in my diet. It could be as simple as tossing a frozen banana in a blender with some protein powder or simply eating one after a workout or on-field training session with my athletes. I’m a fan and appreciate that they’re high in potassium.

Bananas are among the most widely eaten fruits in the world, with more than 1,000 varieties grown across tropical regions like Southeast Asia and Australia. One lesser-known type that we need to start talking about more is the red banana (a variety native to Southeast Asia that stands out for its reddish-purple skin).

When ripe, red bananas are soft and naturally sweet. Many people describe the flavor as similar to a regular banana, with a subtle hint of raspberry. They’re commonly used in desserts but also work well in savory dishes. Or in my case, I enjoy eating them like every other banana and enjoy the unique flavor.

Red bananas are rich in essential nutrients and offer benefits for immune, heart, and digestive health. While they share many of the same health advantages as yellow bananas, they contain higher levels of certain protective plant compounds, giving them a slight nutritional edge.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss seven benefits of red bananas and how they compare to the yellow ones you’re probably used to buying at the grocery store.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

7 Benefits of Red Bananas

Below are some of the benefits of red bananas:

1. It contains many important nutrients

Like yellow bananas, red bananas are packed with essential nutrients. They’re especially high in potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6, and they also provide a good amount of fiber.

One small red banana, about 3.5 ounces or 100 grams, contains roughly:

Calories: 90

Protein: 1.3 grams

Fat: 0.3 grams

Fiber: 3 grams

Carbohydrates: 21 grams

Potassium: 9% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI)

Vitamin B6: 28% of the RDI

Vitamin C: 9% of the RDI

Magnesium: 8% of the RDI

With only about 90 calories, a small red banana is mostly made up of water and carbohydrates. Its high levels of vitamin B6, magnesium, and vitamin C make it particularly nutrient-dense.

2. Good for your heart

Your heart and blood vessels depend on a steady supply of essential nutrients to function properly. Red bananas provide important vitamins and minerals, especially potassium and magnesium, that support heart health by regulating blood pressure.

Potassium and magnesium help relax blood vessels and increase the removal of excess sodium through urine. This process supports healthy blood pressure levels. When intake of these minerals is too low, blood pressure can rise, increasing the risk of hypertension, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

Research shows that diets rich in potassium and magnesium-containing foods, such as red bananas, are linked to lower blood pressure and a reduced risk of developing hypertension.

One review found that every additional 100 milligrams of magnesium consumed per day was associated with a 5% lower risk of high blood pressure.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

3. It supports eye health

Red bananas contain carotenoids, which are natural pigments responsible for their reddish peel. These compounds are also known for improving eye health.

Two key carotenoids in red bananas are lutein and beta-carotene. Lutein has been linked to a lower risk of age-related macular degeneration, a progressive eye condition and a leading cause of vision loss.

Research suggests that diets rich in lutein may significantly reduce the risk of developing advanced stages of this condition.

Red bananas also provide higher levels of beta-carotene than other banana varieties. In the body, beta carotene is converted into vitamin A, an essential nutrient for maintaining healthy vision and overall eye function.

4. It helps manage blood sugar levels

Red bananas contain about 25 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams. While carbohydrates can affect blood sugar levels, red bananas can still be a safe choice for people with diabetes because they have a low glycemic index and provide dietary fiber.

The glycemic index is a scale from 0 to 100 that measures how quickly a food raises blood sugar. Red bananas have a glycemic index of around 45, which is considered low. This means they cause a slower, more gradual rise in blood sugar compared to high-GI foods.

5. It boosts the immune system

Red bananas are packed with antioxidants that help support the immune system, along with solid amounts of vitamin C and vitamin B6.

Vitamin C, in particular, is known to boost immune defense and has been linked to a lower risk of infections.

6. It prevents anemia

Anemia occurs when the body lacks enough iron to produce adequate hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen from the lungs throughout the body.

Red bananas may help support anemia prevention because they provide vitamin B6, a nutrient the body relies on to produce hemoglobin and maintain healthy red blood cells.

7. Boosts mood

Red bananas are rich in vitamin B6, a nutrient involved in the production of serotonin. This process helps convert tryptophan into the neurotransmitter often linked to improved mood and emotional balance.

Getting enough vitamin B6 may support mental well-being and help ease low mood over time.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.