Can You “See” the Benefits from Lutein & Zeaxanthin?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When it comes to your eyes, protecting and nourishing them becomes a vital aspect of your overall well-being and lifestyle. Losing your eyesight isn’t something you should aspire to have happen. Therefore, it’s important that you take care of your eyes and sight. That’s where lutein and zeaxanthin come into play, with their remarkable benefits for eye health.



In this article, we dive deeper into the world of lutein and zeaxanthin supplements, exploring their benefits, explaining what lutein and zeaxanthin are, and shedding light on why they are becoming increasingly popular supplements for eye health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before adding any supplements to your regimen or making any changes to your diet.

What is Lutein?

Lutein belongs to a group of compounds known as carotenoids, which are pigments found in various fruits and vegetables. It is most commonly recognized for its presence in leafy green vegetables such as spinach and kale, as well as other colorful fruits and vegetables like corn and oranges.

Lutein is highly concentrated in the eye’s macula, which is responsible for central vision and helps protect the eye from harmful blue light.

What is Zeaxanthin?

Zeaxanthin is a carotenoid pigment closely related to lutein. It is found in colorful fruits and vegetables and concentrated in the eye’s macula. Zeaxanthin acts as an antioxidant, protecting macular cells from damage caused by free radicals. It helps maintain optimal visual function, supports visual acuity, and reduces the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Zeaxanthin supplements are available, often combined with lutein, to promote eye health and protect against blue light-induced damage.

What Foods Contain Lutein and Zeaxanthin?

Lutein and zeaxanthin are found in various fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based foods. Below are some examples of foods that are good sources of lutein and zeaxanthin:

Leafy Green Vegetables : Spinach, kale, collard greens, Swiss chard, and turnip greens are particularly rich in both lutein and zeaxanthin.

: Spinach, kale, collard greens, Swiss chard, and turnip greens are particularly rich in both lutein and zeaxanthin. Cruciferous Vegetables : Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage contain significant amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin.

: Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage contain significant amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin. Corn : Yellow corn is a good source of both lutein and zeaxanthin.

: Yellow corn is a good source of both lutein and zeaxanthin. Orange and Yellow Fruits : Oranges, mangoes, papayas, and peaches contain lutein and zeaxanthin.

: Oranges, mangoes, papayas, and peaches contain lutein and zeaxanthin. Eggs : Egg yolks are a source of both lutein and zeaxanthin, with the highest concentration found in eggs from free-range or pasture-raised chickens.

: Egg yolks are a source of both lutein and zeaxanthin, with the highest concentration found in eggs from free-range or pasture-raised chickens. Marigold Flowers : Extracts from marigold flowers are commonly used as a source of lutein and zeaxanthin in dietary supplements.

: Extracts from marigold flowers are commonly used as a source of lutein and zeaxanthin in dietary supplements. Peppers : Red, orange, and yellow bell peppers are rich in both lutein and zeaxanthin.

: Red, orange, and yellow bell peppers are rich in both lutein and zeaxanthin. Squash: Butternut squash and zucchini are examples of squash varieties that contain lutein and zeaxanthin.

What are the Benefits of Lutein and Zeaxanthin Supplements?

Many people do not consume enough lutein and zeaxanthin naturally in their diet; therefore, many turn to lutein and zeaxanthin supplements to help fill the gap.

Below are some of the benefits associated with lutein and zeaxanthin supplements as well as adding them to your daily nutrition plan.

1. Promotes Optimal Eye Health

One of the primary benefits of lutein and zeaxanthin supplements is their ability to promote and maintain optimal eye health. Lutein and zeaxanthin act as a powerful antioxidant, protecting the eye cells from damage caused by free radicals and oxidative stress.

Studies have shown that lutein and zeaxanthin help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, and other vision-related conditions.

2. Protects Against Blue Light

With the increasing prevalence of digital screens and electronic devices in our daily lives, our eyes are constantly exposed to blue light. Lutein and zeaxanthin act as a natural filter for blue light, reducing its potential eye damage.

By incorporating lutein and zeaxanthin supplements into our routine, we can help mitigate the risks associated with prolonged exposure to blue light, such as digital eye strain and macular degeneration.

3. Enhances Visual Function

Lutein and zeaxanthin have been found to play a crucial role in supporting visual function. By bolstering the concentration of lutein and zeaxanthin in the macula, supplementation can improve visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and glare recovery.

These benefits can profoundly impact individuals engaged in tasks that require sharp and accurate vision, such as driving, reading, and working on computers.

4. Skin Health and UV Protection

Beyond its eye-related benefits, lutein and zeaxanthin also contribute to maintaining healthy skin. As an antioxidant, it helps counteract the damaging effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, reducing the risk of premature skin aging and damage.

Lutein and zeaxanthin supplements can aid in preserving skin elasticity and promoting a youthful appearance.

5. Cardiovascular Health

Lutein and zeaxanthin’s antioxidant properties extend beyond the eyes and skin to benefit cardiovascular health. Studies have shown that lutein and zeaxanthin supplementation can help reduce the risk of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) and improve overall heart health.

By combating oxidative stress and inflammation, lutein and zeaxanthin support healthy blood vessels, which are essential for optimal cardiovascular function.

Keeping Your Eyes and Health a Priority is Essential with Age

Lutein and zeaxanthin supplements offer many benefits, ranging from protecting eye health to enhancing cardiovascular well-being. As a natural compound found abundantly in fruits and vegetables, lutein and zeaxanthin play a vital role in maintaining healthy vision and overall wellness.