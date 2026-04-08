Everyone wants healthier skin, and they’d do just about anything to look younger. Does this sound like you?

The health and beauty industry has been chasing that goal for decades. Creams, serums, procedures, exercises, and supplements all promise to slow the clock. But new research suggests that certain plant extracts might actually help support healthier, younger-looking skin.

A recent clinical study looked at a specific blend of botanical extracts. And the results are pretty interesting.

In this article, we’re going to break down what the science says and get a better understanding of whether this extract can actually make you look younger.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

A Unique Blend of Herbal Extracts

Researchers from a major South Korean cosmetics manufacturer studied a combination of plant extracts to see how they impact skin aging.

The formula contained extracts from Korean mint, fig, and goji berry.

Each of these botanicals has been studied individually for potential antioxidant and skin-support benefits. But in this case, researchers wanted to see if combining them could produce stronger results.

The complex is designed to help address processes that contribute to skin aging. If effective, it could help people look younger by improving multiple aspects of skin health.

Why Skin Ages in the First Place

Skin aging isn’t just about getting older.

There are several biological processes that drive visible aging. One of the major culprits is something called advanced glycation end products, or AGEs.

AGEs accumulate in the skin over time. When they build up, they can cause collagen fibers to cross-link. This makes skin stiffer and weakens the structure that keeps it smooth and firm.

The result?

More wrinkles and visible signs of aging.

Sun exposure also plays a role. Ultraviolet radiation can accelerate AGE formation and trigger oxidative stress. That stress damages collagen and promotes inflammation in the skin.

When these processes stack up, the skin starts to lose elasticity, hydration, and density.

And that’s when people start searching for ways to look younger.

The Clinical Study

To evaluate the herbal blend, researchers conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

To put it in simpler terms… a gold-standard study design.

The study lasted 12 weeks and included 45 women who had dry skin and visible wrinkles. The average age of participants was about 44 years old.

Participants were divided into three groups:

A placebo group receiving maltodextrin

A group taking 1,000 mg per day of Korean mint extract alone

A group taking 500 mg per day of the combined extract formula

The goal was to compare whether the multi-extract formula offered greater benefits than a single botanical ingredient.

What the Researchers Measured

Researchers evaluated several markers tied to skin aging.

These included:

Wrinkle size

Skin hydration

Elasticity

Dermal density

Transepidermal water loss

Each of these factors plays a role in how youthful or aged skin appears.

If improvements occur in these areas, the skin may appear smoother and healthier.

Which could ultimately help someone look younger.

The Results After 12 Weeks

After the study period, both supplement groups showed measurable improvements.

Compared to placebo, participants taking the extracts experienced reductions in wrinkle size and lower transepidermal water loss.

At the same time, their skin hydration, elasticity, and dermal density improved.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

The combination formula outperformed the single-extract version across all measured skin parameters. In other words, the blend of Korean mint, fig, and goji berry delivered stronger results than Korean mint alone.

Researchers noted that the multi-ingredient formulation likely works through several biological mechanisms at once. This broader activity may explain why the combined extract had greater overall effects.

For people hoping to look younger, improving hydration, elasticity, and wrinkle appearance simultaneously could be a powerful combination.

The Rise of “Beauty From Within”

This research also highlights a bigger trend happening in the supplement industry.

Consumers are increasingly looking for “beauty from within” solutions. These are ingestible products designed to support skin health from the inside out. And it’s not a small niche.

The global ingestible beauty supplement market is estimated to be worth somewhere between $3 billion and $7 billion today. Some projections suggest it could grow to nearly $20 billion by 2035.

That kind of growth shows just how much interest there is in products that may help people look younger without relying solely on topical products.

Can Supplements Really Help You Look Younger?

The idea of looking younger through nutrition isn’t new. But the quality of research is getting better.

This study provides early clinical evidence that certain botanical combinations may improve multiple markers of skin aging. Improvements in wrinkles, hydration, and elasticity all play a role in maintaining youthful-looking skin.

Of course, no supplement is going to magically erase decades overnight (we can all wish, though, right?).

Healthy skin still depends on good nutrition, sun protection, hydration, and overall lifestyle habits. But science continues to uncover ingredients that may support the skin’s structure and resilience.

And if these findings continue to hold up in future research, botanical formulas like this one could become another tool for people trying to look younger and maintain healthier skin as they age.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.