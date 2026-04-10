Have you heard of the repeated effort method? It’s something I stumbled upon and find it super interesting (hence why I’m now writing about it).

Repeated effort training is a key aspect of the Conjugate Method. While maximal and dynamic effort work often gets all the attention, repeated effort training builds the foundation for long-term progress. Athletes need absolute and explosive strength, but they also need strong work capacity and solid physical composition.

At Westside, every training day includes two parts. The main exercise comes first, where maximal and dynamic effort methods are applied. After that, accessory exercises are performed, which follow repeated effort training principles.

Accessory work also plays a critical role as it improves work capacity and builds muscle mass. While max effort work helps with tissue density, repeated effort training provides the volume needed for real hypertrophy.

Every training day includes accessory work, whether the athlete’s focus is strength or sports performance.

About 80% of total training volume comes from repeated effort work, with the remaining 20% coming from the main exercise. This approach creates the foundation for new strength gains.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the repeated effort method and the five principles you need to know.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is the Repeated Effort Method?

The repeated effort method uses submaximal weights for multiple sets and reps. The goal is to create enough training volume to stimulate hypertrophy while improving overall work capacity. This approach not only helps athletes build muscle mass but also conditions them to handle more work without fatigue.

The method can be applied in different ways depending on the set and rep scheme. By adjusting volume and intensity, athletes can improve strength and work capacity at various levels.

Typically, as training volume decreases, intensity increases, giving athletes a way to build both endurance and strength.

The common set and rep pattern for repeated effort training includes:

3-5 sets of 3-5 reps (high intensity)

3-4 sets of 5-8 reps (high/moderate intensity)

3-4 sets of 8-10 or 10-12 reps (moderate intensity)

2-4 sets of 12-15 or 15-20 reps (moderate/low intensity)

2-4 sets of 15-20 or 25+ reps (low intensity or bodyweight only)

The choice of sets and reps depends on the athlete’s needs and training goals.

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The 5 Principles of the Repeated Effort Method

Below are the five principles of the repeated effort method to improve work capacity and physical composition.

1. Scale the session

Most of your energy will go into max effort and dynamic effort work, so be sure that all accessory exercises should complement the training session.

The first accessory is usually a compound lift performed with relatively heavy weights. After that, move on to smaller movements for higher reps. These movements require less mental and physical energy, allowing you to train them hard even when fatigued.

2. Choosing the right accessory

Accessory exercises are what help build your main lifts, so your selection should reflect your goals. Ask yourself: which movement will improve my max effort lift, and which ones will build the foundation beneath it?

Think of max effort and dynamic effort work as the peak of a pyramid. Accessory work makes up the lower levels, supporting everything above. You should prioritize the areas where you need the most improvement.

Choose exercises that target weaknesses. It may be a tough pill to swallow, but that’s what needs to be done. If your hamstrings limit your squat, glute-ham raises should take priority over leg presses. If your shoulders hold back your bench, front raises will be more effective than chest flys.

3. Train the muscle, not the movement

Accessory work is where you focus on the muscle, not just the movement. This is especially true with smaller isolation lifts.

If you are trying to fix a weak point, you need to be precise and make sure the target muscle is actually doing the work. Weak points exist because your body naturally shifts the load away from them.

If you swing weights around without purpose, stronger muscles will always tend to take over, and the weak area will remain underdeveloped. Instead, you should approach accessory work with a bodybuilder’s mindset. Focus on form, control each rep, and pay attention to how the muscle feels under tension. Every rep should challenge the weak point directly, with no wasted effort on other areas.

4. Managing accessory volume

Accessory work is where you control training volume. How much you do depends on the training cycle, the effort put into main lifts, and your experience level. The goal is not to cram in volume but to create just enough stimulus to improve.

Stronger lifters need less accessory work because they must focus on weak points and manage recovery. Newer lifters, however, don’t have clear weaknesses as they simply need to build muscle, strength, and work capacity. Lighter weights allow them to handle more volume without recovery issues.

5. Purpose is everything

Accessory work should build you, not break you.

Avoid painful or high-risk movements, and adjust volume if soreness lingers. You should choose alternatives when needed so recovery stays on track and progress continues.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.