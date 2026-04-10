Protein powder is one of the most popular supplements on the planet (and for good reason).

When you think about it, protein powder is convenient, helps you hit your daily protein intake, and it supports muscle recovery and growth.

But just because protein powder fits easily into your daily routine doesn’t mean it plays nicely with everything else in your supplement stack.

Some combinations and stacks can actually reduce absorption, while others can increase digestive issues or unwanted side effects.

In this article, we are going to look at five supplements that it would not be advised to take with your protein powder (there will be some caveats).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

1. Fiber

Fiber plays a major role in digestive health, and most people don’t get enough of it.

That said, fiber is best consumed from whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Plan fiber intake around meals, not around your protein powder intake.

Some people still choose fiber supplements (think along the lines of Benefiber). If that’s you, timing becomes important.

The thing with fiber is that it slows digestion. That can reduce how efficiently protein and amino acids from protein powder are absorbed. If you’re using a protein supplement post-workout, this would be a terrible time to add in some fiber, as you want the recovery process to start immediately, not be delayed.

Also, combining fiber supplements with protein powder can increase bloating and stomach discomfort.

If you’re using both, spacing them out may help minimize digestive issues.

2. Calcium

Many people mix protein powder into smoothies made with milk or yogurt.

Both are already rich in calcium.

Adding a calcium supplement on top of that may not be necessary.

Most adults need between 1,000 and 1,300 milligrams of calcium per day. A single protein smoothie can provide about a third of that daily requirement.

Excessive calcium from supplements may interfere with the absorption of other minerals, such as iron.

Getting calcium from foods and beverages throughout the day is often a better approach than stacking a calcium supplement with protein powder.

3. Iron

Iron is an essential mineral. Your body uses it to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that helps carry oxygen.

Sounds like something you’d want, right? You do. But the issue is absorption.

Protein powder often contains calcium and phytates. Both can interfere with how well iron is absorbed in the body when taken together.

If you take an iron supplement, space it out. Taking iron and protein powder at least two hours apart can help reduce absorption issues.

This all is especially important for anyone supplementing iron due to deficiency or increased needs.

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4. Pre-Workout Supplements

Some people like to mix pre-workout with protein powder. Unfortunately, this isn’t always a great idea.

Many pre-workouts contain stimulants and performance-enhancing compounds such as caffeine, beta-alanine, nitric oxide boosters, or even additional protein.

Stacking these ingredients with protein powder may increase the risk of jitters, nausea, or bloating.

5. Creatine

Creatine and protein powder are often used together to support post-exercise recovery and muscle building. Personally, I combine both.

Unfortunately, for some people, it can cause digestive issues. My recommendation is to combine them as part of your post-workout recovery, but if you have issues, move your creatine dose to pre-workout.

The thing with creatine (such as creatine monohydrate) is that it may cause bloating or diarrhea when taken with protein powder. Additionally, following a loading phase can make the issues even more drastic.

Protein Powder Can Cause Stomach Issues on Its Own

Even without stacking supplements, protein powder can still cause problems for some people.

Ingredients to watch for include artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, added sugars, and gums. These can all contribute to bloating and gastrointestinal distress.

Another important consideration is quality control. Some products may contain different amounts or types of ingredients than what’s listed on the label.

Looking for third-party testing from organizations like NSF or USP can help ensure you’re choosing a higher-quality protein powder.

Also, the type of protein can actually cause stomach issues. Whey concentrate can mess with digestion. For that reason, I recommend everyone use a whey isolate (or at least a blended protein over a straight whey concentrate).

And it should go without saying, but if you’re lactose intolerant, avoid whey and look for another protein source (such as a plant-based protein).

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.