If you’re like most people today, you’re looking for healthy alternatives to soda. Whether you drink regular or diet soda, you may be starting to question what it’s doing to your health, ultimately causing you to rethink your choice of beverages throughout the day.

There was a time when soda ruled the American fridge. In 1998 alone, consumption hit an all-time high, with more than 54 million gallons consumed per capita. But things have shifted since then.

After years of public health campaigns and growing awareness about sugar intake, soda consumption in the U.S. has fallen to its lowest level in more than three decades.

I’ve noticed the change myself. It feels like more people are rethinking what they drink every day, not just cutting soda out, but actively looking for better options. I see it firsthand with my clients. They thought diet soda was the way to go, but even that is looking to be shelved.

I’ll toss my hat in the ring here. I need something with flavor. If I had to drink water all day long, I’d probably go insane. I’ve been a fan of Coke Zero (or whatever they call it these days) for years. But I also know it isn’t the best thing for me.

The good news is that soda doesn’t have to be the only drink that feels refreshing or flavorful. A whole range of alternatives has stepped in to fill the gap. From low-calorie sparkling waters with a touch of caffeine to probiotic-rich kombucha, these drinks still deliver that satisfying fizz but also offer far more benefits for hydration and overall health.

If you’re trying to move away from soda but still want something interesting to sip on, these healthy alternatives we’re about to unpack might just help you find your next go-to beverage of choice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

1. Sparkling Water

Nutrition experts agree that most of your daily fluid intake should come from plain water. Sparkling water is simply water infused with carbon dioxide, which gives it that familiar fizz while still helping you stay hydrated.

If you’re used to soda, flavored sparkling water might seem like the obvious choice. I get the temptation. But a better option is often plain sparkling water with your own twist.

Adding slices of fresh fruit, cucumber, or a few herbs like mint can add flavor without loading it with extra sugar or additives.

2. Infused Water

If plain water feels a little boring, adding natural flavor can make it much more enjoyable and a lot easier to choose over soda. One of the biggest advantages is that water itself has zero calories yet still delivers the hydration your body needs.

Experts often point out that water is the most essential nutrient the body relies on. Flavored or infused water simply makes it more appealing to drink regularly. It hydrates the body, supports digestion, helps regulate body temperature, and assists with transporting nutrients throughout the body.

If you’re buying infused water, it’s best to check the label and choose options with little or no added sugar. Making it at home is even easier. Add slices of fruit, vegetables, or herbs to a pitcher of cold water and let it sit for a few hours. A combination like lemon and mint or cucumber and lime can make plain water feel surprisingly refreshing.

Another simple trick is to freeze chopped fruit into ice cubes and drop them into your water later.

3. Kombucha

If you still want that fizzy feel but with a few added benefits, kombucha can be a good alternative to soda. It’s a fermented tea, which means it contains probiotics, the beneficial bacteria known to support digestive health.

Kombucha also provides antioxidants that may help the body in other ways.

Some studies suggest these compounds can support insulin sensitivity and help reduce sudden blood sugar spikes, which may be helpful for people managing diabetes.

4. Iced or Hot Tea

Tea comes in a wide range of flavors, caffeine levels, and serving styles, so almost anyone can find one they enjoy. Whether you prefer it hot on a cold day or iced on a warm one, it can easily replace soda in your routine.

Many teas also contain antioxidants and compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, adding a health bonus to every cup. If you still want a hint of sweetness, try adding a little honey instead of sugar.

I love a splash of lemon with it. Simple, refreshing, and it honestly scratches that soda craving more than you’d expect.

5. Coconut Water

Coconut water is another refreshing option if you’re looking to replace soda. It is naturally sourced from coconut, so it contains electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium that support hydration.

It also has a mild sweetness and a slightly nutty taste, which many people find more enjoyable than plain water. Just make sure to choose an unsweetened version. Some packaged varieties add extra sugar, which takes away from the health benefits.

6. Prebiotic Soda

Prebiotic sodas are probably the closest thing to traditional soda in terms of fizz, flavor, and overall feel. They’re carbonated drinks that look and taste similar to regular soft drinks, but they’re formulated with prebiotics, compounds that help feed good bacteria in the gut and support digestive health.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.