When you buy a protein powder, you expect the label to match what’s actually inside. It’s a simple expectation. That’s why a new lawsuit involving Ryse is grabbing attention across the supplement industry.

While allegations don’t automatically mean a company did anything wrong, they do raise important questions about product labeling, quality control, and consumer trust.

If the claims prove to be accurate, it could become another reminder that supplement brands need to ensure every label accurately reflects what’s in the product. That said, I’m going to be completely shocked if what they are accused of is true.

That said, being a writer in the industry, I need to talk about it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What’s Going on With Ryse?

Ryse is facing a proposed class action lawsuit over allegations involving its Clear Protein Drinks. According to court filings, the lawsuit claims the products contain less protein than the 22 grams listed on the label.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by California consumer Daniel Ruchman. It alleges that independent laboratory testing was performed on three different flavors of the beverages. Those tests reportedly found protein levels ranging from 19.69 grams to 20.69 grams per serving.

Based on those test results, the complaint alleges the drinks contain approximately 6% to 11% less protein than advertised.

At this stage, these remain allegations that will need to be addressed through the legal process.

Why Protein Label Accuracy Matters

For many consumers, a gram or two of protein may not seem like a big deal.

But for athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts, protein intake is often carefully tracked throughout the day. Every serving contributes toward a daily target.

When someone purchases a product specifically because it contains 22 grams of protein, they expect to receive 22 grams of protein.

That expectation isn’t unreasonable.

Accurate labeling is one of the foundations of consumer confidence in the supplement industry. If labels don’t accurately reflect what’s inside the product, consumers naturally begin questioning other claims as well.

This Isn’t Just About Ryse

While Ryse is the company currently making headlines, this situation extends beyond a single brand.

The dietary supplement industry has spent years working to improve transparency and quality standards. Many reputable companies invest heavily in ingredient testing, manufacturing controls, and quality assurance.

When lawsuits like this emerge, they can affect consumer confidence across the entire industry—not just the company named in the complaint.

That’s unfortunate because many brands genuinely prioritize quality and accuracy.

Consumers Deserve Transparency

Whether someone buys protein powder, ready-to-drink shakes, or clear protein beverages, they’re paying for a specific amount of protein.

If that amount isn’t present, consumers deserve answers.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that lawsuits present one side of the story. The allegations must still be evaluated through the legal system before any final conclusions are reached.

That’s why it’s best to avoid rushing to judgment until all of the facts become available.

What Happens Next?

As with any proposed class action lawsuit, several outcomes are possible.

The case could move forward in court, be dismissed, reach a settlement, or produce additional evidence that supports or challenges the allegations.

For now, the lawsuit centers on whether the protein content in certain Ryse Clear Protein Drinks matches what appears on the product label.

The legal process will ultimately determine how the case unfolds.

My Take on the Ryse Situation

I’ve said it before, and I’ll continue saying it.

The supplement industry only gets stronger when companies are held to high standards.

If a label says a product contains a certain amount of protein, consumers should be able to trust that claim. That’s not asking too much.

On the flip side, allegations alone shouldn’t be treated as proof of wrongdoing. Every company deserves the opportunity to present its side before people start reaching conclusions.

Still, situations like this remind every supplement company why quality control matters.

Trust takes years to build and only moments to lose.

Whether this lawsuit ends up validating the allegations or not, Ryse now finds itself under the microscope. Consumers, retailers, and industry professionals will undoubtedly be paying close attention to how the company responds and how the legal process ultimately plays out.

One thing is certain: accuracy and transparency remain two of the most valuable ingredients any supplement brand can offer.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.