As a certified sports nutritionist, I try to keep up on some of the cool new things happening in the industry. I’ve had the honor of working with college and professional athletes for a large part of my career. So, when it comes to getting a new sports nutrition certificate, I’m always up for learning more.

The fact is that the field of sports nutrition continues to evolve. It’s no longer just about helping elite athletes fuel for competition. Today’s professionals are also working with recreational athletes, military personnel, first responders, and anyone looking to improve human performance.

With demand growing, universities are beginning to expand educational opportunities. One example is a new sports nutrition certificate from Texas A&M that aims to better prepare future registered dietitians for careers in this rapidly growing specialty.

So, is a sports nutrition certificate worth getting? For students interested in performance nutrition, it certainly looks promising.

In this article, let’s dive deeper into this new sports nutrition certificate and learn more about it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

Texas A&M Expands into Sports Nutrition

The Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Nutrition recently introduced a sports nutrition certificate designed specifically for undergraduate dietetics students.

The goal is simple: give students more than just classroom knowledge.

The program combines science-based education with practical experience, so graduates have a stronger understanding of how nutrition impacts sports performance, exercise, and overall health.

Interest has been strong from the start.

According to Texas A&M, enrollment has already more than tripled since the certificate debuted.

What Does the Sports Nutrition Certificate Include?

Rather than adding a single elective course, the university built a comprehensive curriculum. Students complete three courses, along with a laboratory component, before finishing with a practicum in the Texas A&M Athletics Department of Performance Nutrition.

During that practicum, students assist sports dietitians working with athletes. Because they are not yet licensed, they cannot practice independently. However, they gain valuable hands-on experience while observing professionals in a real-world setting.

As someone who went to college for kinesiology, I can say that type of experience can be difficult to find at the undergraduate level.

Why Was the Sports Nutrition Certificate Program Created?

The idea wasn’t random. Department head David Threadgill explained that dietetics students repeatedly requested more sports nutrition education during a curriculum review.

With Texas A&M’s extensive athletic programs, the university recognized an opportunity to build something unique for students interested in sports and performance nutrition.

Listening to student feedback and adapting coursework accordingly is exactly what colleges should be doing, and I applaud them for moving in this direction for their students.

Sports Nutrition Is Becoming Performance Nutrition

One of the more interesting aspects of this sports nutrition certificate is how it reflects changes happening throughout the industry. Aaron Riviere, the program’s director, says the profession is shifting from simply “sports nutrition” toward the broader concept of “performance nutrition.”

Performance nutrition isn’t limited to professional athletes. It also applies to people training for recreational events while balancing work and family responsibilities.

In addition, Riviere points to growing opportunities in tactical nutrition, where nutrition professionals support military personnel and first responders. He also incorporates emerging research into the curriculum, so students understand career paths beyond traditional athletics.

The profession has clearly expanded beyond locker rooms and sidelines.

A Competitive Advantage for Future Dietitians

One thing that stands out with this new program is how uncommon this type of undergraduate training remains.

Few universities currently offer a sports nutrition certificate with both classroom instruction and practical athletic department experience.

Students pursuing registered dietitian credentials must still complete graduate education and a dietetic internship after earning their bachelor’s degree.

However, the specialized knowledge gained through this certificate could help applicants stand out when competing for graduate programs, internships, and eventually entry-level positions.

In today’s competitive job market, every advantage matters.

Timing Matters

Students need to think ahead regarding the direction they want to go. They can’t simply decide to pursue the sports nutrition certificate during their senior year and think they’ll walk away with a new sports nutrition certificate.

Texas A&M recommends starting the program by the fall semester of the junior year to complete all required coursework on schedule.

Interested students are encouraged to speak with program leadership early to determine whether the certificate aligns with their long-term career goals.

Is This Sports Nutrition Certificate Worth It?

From where I sit, yes. I absolutely love that Texas A&M has this. I wish Penn State had this when I was there.

If someone already knows they want to become a registered dietitian with a focus on athletics, human performance, tactical nutrition, or exercise science, this sports nutrition certificate appears to offer meaningful value.

It combines classroom education with practical exposure that many undergraduate programs simply don’t provide.

Perhaps even more importantly, it recognizes where the profession is heading.

Nutrition professionals today are working with far more than elite athletes. They’re helping everyday individuals optimize performance in demanding careers, recreational sports, and physically challenging occupations.

That trend likely isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

For aspiring dietitians looking to build a career in performance nutrition, programs like this could become increasingly valuable as employers seek candidates with specialized knowledge and real-world experience.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.