I feel bad for what happened to Andrey Smaev. But at the same time, he shouldn’t give up social media over a video.

Social media can be an amazing place. It can also be one of the most toxic environments on the planet.

If the reports surrounding Andrey Smaev are accurate, the bodybuilder has decided to step away from social media after a hacker allegedly leaked a private intimate video of him and his wife.

That’s unfortunate.

Not because people found out that Andrey Smaev has sex with his wife (I think we would all assume that, no?). But because someone allegedly stole private property and distributed it without permission.

Those are two very different things.

And that’s exactly why I think Andrey Smaev needs to brush this off and move forward doing the things he loves and sharing it with the world and his fans. He has nothing to be ashamed of.

Andrey Smaev Did Nothing Wrong

Let’s call this situation what it appears to be, shall we? A recorded private moment between a husband and wife was allegedly stolen and shared publicly.

If that’s what happened, Andrey Smaev isn’t the bad guy.

The hacker is.

Being intimate with your spouse isn’t something to be ashamed of. It’s normal. It’s healthy. It’s something that happens in relationships all over the world every single day.

Nothing about consensual intimacy between two adults should make someone feel embarrassed. Granted, not everyone records the deed, but what you do behind closed doors is your business.

The only person who should feel embarrassed is the individual who allegedly violated someone else’s privacy. Honestly, what a loser. The fact that you have to blackmail someone to get money because you’re a bum. That dude should be humiliated publicly.

The Crime Was the Leak, Not the Video

Too many people confuse the existence of private content with wrongdoing. They’re not the same.

If someone chooses to record a private moment for themselves, that’s their business. It isn’t an invitation for someone else to steal it. It isn’t permission for strangers to spread it across the internet. And it certainly doesn’t make the victim responsible for what happened afterward.

From everything that’s been reported, the issue isn’t what Andrey Smaev and his wife were doing. The issue is that someone allegedly took something that wasn’t theirs and exposed it to the world after not being paid more money to keep it a secret.

Those are completely different conversations.

I’m not sure what you would do if you were in the shoes of Andrey Smaev, but there would be another crime when it was all said and done because whoever leaked the videos would have a couple broken legs (I’m just sayin’).

Andrey Smaev Can’t Let the Internet Win

Here’s the reality of social media: the internet moves fast. Today’s scandal becomes tomorrow’s forgotten headline. People who spend their time trying to destroy someone else’s reputation are usually looking for attention.

They want a reaction. They want to see someone spiral. They want to believe they have power over another person’s life. The worst thing Andrey Smaev could do is let them think they succeeded. Walking away from something you love gives those people exactly what they wanted.

Instead, I think he should keep training. Keep posting. Keep inspiring people. Keep being Andrey Smaev. A silly video doesn’t define him or his future. He needs to just let it go.

Laugh About It and Move Forward

This might sound strange, but humor has a way of taking power away from situations.

Imagine if Andrey Smaev made a joke about it. Imagine if he laughed instead of hiding. What would the trolls have left?

Nothing.

Once you stop giving people the reaction they’re chasing, they usually move on to someone else.

The internet thrives on outrage. It struggles when someone refuses to be embarrassed. That doesn’t mean pretending nothing happened. It means refusing to let one terrible act define your future.

Strong People Don’t Let Weak People Control Their Lives

One thing I’ve learned over the years is that people who spend their time tearing others down usually aren’t building anything themselves. They’re losers who are probably depressed and living in their mom’s basement.

Successful people are too busy working. They’re too busy chasing goals. They’re too busy improving their own lives.

The people trying to embarrass someone online often don’t have anything better to do. They’re looking for someone else’s pain to entertain themselves. That’s sad.

Honestly, I almost feel sorry for people like that.

Instead of celebrating someone else’s downfall, maybe they should spend that energy improving their own life.

Andrey Smaev Has Bigger Things Ahead

People follow Andrey Smaev because of his incredible strength. They follow his training. His physique. His personality. That’s what built his audience.

One leaked private video doesn’t erase any of that.

His accomplishments didn’t disappear overnight. His knowledge didn’t vanish. His fans who genuinely support him are still there. If anything, this situation should remind everyone that public figures are human beings.

They have families. They have private lives. They deserve privacy just like anyone else.

My Advice to Andrey Smaev

If Andrey Smaev somehow reads this, here’s what I’d tell him…

You didn’t do anything wrong. You loved your wife. You recorded a private moment together. Someone else allegedly violated that privacy.

That’s on them. Not you.

Keep lifting. Keep creating content. Keep entertaining your fans. Keep motivating people around the world. Don’t let one miserable person dictate the direction of your life.

The people who genuinely support you aren’t judging you for being intimate with your wife. Most people understand exactly what happened. They know who the real villain is.

Life is too short to let internet trolls steal your happiness. Brush it off. Laugh about it if you can. Then get back in the gym and keep doing what made millions of people follow Andrey Smaev in the first place.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.