Looking back on my career in the industry, I always looked up to Jay Cutler as a bodybuilder, not knowing that after his retirement, I’d look at him in a totally different way.

A business mogul.

And to say that I have the utmost respect for Jay is an understatement.

When you think about successful bodybuilders, it’s easy to focus on the number of Sandow trophies they’ve won, the money they’ve made through sponsorships, or how much they earned standing on a bodybuilding stage. We all know that Jay has collected his fair share of checks from winning shows and sponsorship deals through supplement companies.

But what happens when the competition days are over? For some, the opportunities dry up and the ride into the sunset (almost being completely forgotten about). For others, bodybuilding becomes the foundation for something much bigger.

Jay Cutler falls into the latter category.

In my opinion, outside of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay Cutler is arguably the most successful retired professional bodybuilder when you look at business, entrepreneurship, and the ability to generate income outside of competing.

And it’s not necessarily because he built the biggest supplement company or has the highest publicly reported net worth. It’s because he understood how to turn his success in bodybuilding into an empire that would continue working long after he stopped stepping on stage.

I’ve been fortunate enough to spend some time around Jay during my years with MET-Rx. We attended some of the same events and meetings, and even shared a few shuttle rides to and from airports on occasion while traveling to events.

Getting to interact with him outside the bodybuilding stage gave me an appreciation for the business side of what he was doing.

Jay wasn’t simply a bodybuilder collecting appearance fees. He was building something bigger.

Jay Cutler Understood That Bodybuilding Was a Business

Jay Cutler didn’t become a four-time Mr. Olympia by accident. He was incredibly disciplined, driven, and competitive. But something that doesn’t always get enough attention is how he approached the business side of his career.

While many athletes focus almost entirely on winning their next competition, Jay was thinking about what would come next.

He has discussed how he had multiple business ventures going while he was still competing. His endorsements created opportunities beyond simply getting paid to promote a product. He was building relationships, developing additional income streams, and investing in opportunities that could pay off long after his competitive career ended.

In interviews, Jay has talked about moving to Las Vegas partly because of real estate opportunities. He has also discussed how successful he was with those investments.

He wasn’t waiting until retirement to figure out how to make money. He was using the financial opportunities that came with being one of the world’s best bodybuilders to build a future outside the sport.

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From Mr. Olympia to Business Mogul

Jay won the Mr. Olympia four times, taking home the title in 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010. He also won the Arnold Classic three consecutive times from 2002 through 2004.

Those accomplishments gave him something incredibly valuable: a recognizable name and credibility throughout the fitness industry.

But Jay didn’t allow his identity to become dependent on his competitive career.

Cutler Nutrition and the Supplement Industry

One of the most recognizable pieces of his business portfolio is Cutler Nutrition.

Building a supplement brand is no small undertaking. The industry is competitive, crowded, and constantly changing. Having a recognizable name certainly helps, but it doesn’t automatically translate into a successful business. We’ve seen many bodybuilders start supplement brands, only to fail quite miserably.

Jay leveraged his reputation and knowledge of bodybuilding to establish a brand that carries his name. His official business also includes merchandise, apparel, supplements, and fitness-related products.

He understood that his name had value beyond the bodybuilding stage and found ways to monetize that recognition.

Real Estate and Other Business Ventures

Another area where Jay has discussed finding success is real estate.

He has spoken publicly about his investments in the Las Vegas market and how successful those ventures were. He also explained that he had several business opportunities running alongside his bodybuilding career.

That included supplements, clothing, endorsements, and online business opportunities.

The important takeaway is that Jay wasn’t relying on one paycheck or one company. He was creating multiple avenues to generate income.

That’s how you build financial longevity.

Media, Partnerships, and Personal Branding

Jay has also done an excellent job staying relevant through media and personal branding.

Between YouTube, social media, interviews, appearances, sponsorships, and partnerships, he continues to have a presence in the fitness industry.

His JayCutlerTV platform and Cutler Cast podcast allow him to connect with bodybuilding fans, discuss the sport, interview athletes, and remain part of the conversation.

He’s also worked with various companies and products outside of his own supplement business. Those relationships continue to create opportunities because his name still carries weight.

That’s something many retired athletes struggle to maintain.

So, if there’s one thing today’s bodybuilders need to start taking notes on, it’s everything Jay Cutler has done during his career. You can either remain relevant by building something bigger than bodybuilding, or you can sail away and wave goodbye for good after retirement.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.