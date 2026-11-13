How Vaccines Changed Since the 1980s: Liability, Markets, and Money!

In 1980, American children were vaccinated against seven diseases — diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, and rubella. A fairly crowded field of manufacturers made the shots, and drug companies could be sued directly over injuries. By the mid-2020s the recommended childhood schedule covered about 17 diseases, a handful of global companies made nearly all of the vaccines, prices were many times higher, and most injury claims went through a federal no-fault system instead of the courts. Those shifts had more than one cause: genuine disease burden and better products, but also liability law, market concentration, and commercial incentives. Here’s how that happened, and where the documented record ends and allegation begins.

The 1986 liability shield. The immediate crisis was the whole-cell diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP) vaccine. In the early 1980s, lawsuits over alleged DTP injuries multiplied, insurers backed away, and manufacturers began to leave the market. The Institute of Medicine later recorded that Wyeth announced on June 13, 1984, that it would stop selling pertussis vaccine because of liability exposure, litigation costs, and insurance, and that Squibb-Connaught likewise told CDC it would fill only existing contracts (documented). That left Lederle as the sole commercial distributor. When some Lederle lots failed the company’s own release testing, CDC warned that beginning in January 1985 supplies would be “very limited,” and it recommended postponing the 18-month and 4-to-6-year DTP doses. The House Subcommittee on Health and the Environment held hearings on the shortage in December 1984 (documented). Prices moved with the supply crunch and with liability costs. In July 1985 Senate testimony, Lederle’s president said the company was raising the average selling price of its DTP vaccine from $2.80 to $4.29 a dose to cover projected litigation costs (documented in contemporaneous accounts of that Senate testimony). Those figures should be read as the company’s own explanation, not as an independent audit of its costs.

Congress was also under pressure from parents. Dissatisfied Parents Together — later the National Vaccine Information Center — had been organized in 1982 by parents of children they believed were harmed by DTP. Its president, Jeffrey H. Schwartz, testified at a July 25, 1986, House hearing on compensation bills, and the group, together with the American Academy of Pediatrics, helped shape earlier drafts of a no-fault statute (documented in hearing records and the group’s later testimony). The parents’ aim, as they described it, was compensation plus safety reforms — including benefit-risk information for parents and a centralized adverse-event reporting system — not a blank check for manufacturers. Some of their later claims about the law’s effects remain contested.

The compromise was the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which President Reagan signed on November 14, 1986 (documented). The Act created the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), a no-fault system funded by a 75-cent excise tax on each disease a dose protects against. Petitions are filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and decided by special masters — by statute, no more than eight — rather than by a civil jury (Congressional Research Service). If the injury is listed on the Vaccine Injury Table and appeared within the specified time window, causation is presumed; otherwise the petitioner must prove causation in fact. Injury petitions generally must be filed within 36 months of the first symptom; death petitions within 24 months of death and no later than 48 months after the first symptom (42 U.S.C. § 300aa-16). Reasonable attorney’s fees and costs can be paid even when a petition is denied, if it was brought in good faith and with a reasonable basis. A statutory death benefit is capped at $250,000; there is no comparable cap on future medical and custodial costs. HRSA notes that about 60 percent of compensation comes from negotiated settlements in which the government has not conceded that the vaccine caused the injury (documented). Most claimants must go through this system before they can sue a manufacturer. In Fiscal Year 2025, CRS reported 1,301 petitions filed and more than 3,400 pending at year-end (documented). HRSA’s program data show that the VICP has paid out billions of dollars since 1988 (documented; the agency’s latest detailed totals are published in a monthly PDF).

In Bruesewitz v. Wyeth (2011), a 6–2 Court, in an opinion by Justice Scalia, held that the Act preempts all state-law design-defect claims against manufacturers of covered vaccines (Justice Kagan recused). Justice Sotomayor, joined by Justice Ginsburg, dissented. She argued that the majority had “excise[d] 13 words from the statutory text,” disturbed Congress’s balance between compensation and a stable market, and left “a regulatory vacuum in which no one ensures that vaccine manufacturers adequately take account of scientific and technological advancements when designing or distributing their products.” She would have required a case-by-case showing that a feasible safer design was not available (documented). Critics of the Act go further and argue that removing most tort liability weakened the incentive to make vaccines safer and encouraged expansion of the schedule. That is a plausible argument, but it remains an allegation: no study shows that the shield caused particular products or schedule decisions. Mainstream public-health agencies counter that the law was a response to a real supply crisis, that childhood vaccines have sharply reduced the diseases they target, and that safety monitoring and formulation changes — including the later switch away from whole-cell pertussis — continued after 1986.

COVID-19 vaccines fall under a different statute, the 2005 PREP Act, and its Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. CICP is administered by HRSA, uses a higher “compelling, reliable, valid” medical standard, and is a payer of last resort. As of October 1, 2026, HRSA reported that the CICP had compensated 66 COVID-19 claims, out of more than 14,000 COVID-19 claims filed — far fewer compensations than the VICP has paid (documented). Whether that gap reflects greater safety, a stricter process, or both is contested.

Schedule and formulation changes. CDC’s historical schedules, which run back to 1983, show a stepwise expansion, not a single leap after 1986. A CDC historical review of vaccine-preventable disease policy records the main additions. Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) conjugate vaccine was licensed for infants in 1990, after which Hib meningitis in young children fell dramatically. In 1991, ACIP recommended hepatitis B vaccine for all infants, not only those at identified risk. A second dose of measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine was added after measles outbreaks in the late 1980s. Varicella vaccine was licensed in 1995 and recommended for all children in 1996. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (Prevnar) was licensed in 2000. Meningococcal conjugate vaccine was licensed in 2005. Rotavirus vaccine (after the withdrawal of the first product) and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine were licensed in 2006; hepatitis A vaccination, earlier targeted to high-rate areas, became a routine childhood recommendation the same year. Influenza vaccination for young children was added in the mid-2000s, and COVID-19 and RSV immunization entered the child and adolescent schedule in the 2020s. By the mid-2020s, CDC routinely recommended vaccination against about 17 diseases (documented).

In 2026, CDC updated the schedule so that vaccination is recommended for all children against 11 diseases (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Hib, pneumococcal disease, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, HPV, and varicella). Several later additions, including hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, influenza, COVID-19, and meningococcal vaccines, were moved to risk-based or shared clinical decision-making recommendations; no vaccines were formally removed from the schedule (documented). The American Academy of Pediatrics continues to recommend routine immunization against 18 diseases, a split that underscores how contested the 2026 revision is.

Some earlier changes were safety-driven. The United States switched childhood doses from whole-cell DTP to acellular DTaP in the late 1990s and, by 2000, no longer recommended whole-cell pertussis vaccine. A 1999 joint statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Public Health Service began the removal of the preservative thimerosal from childhood vaccines, even as the agencies said they had no evidence of harm from the existing schedule. RotaShield was withdrawn in 1999 after it was linked to intussusception, a form of bowel obstruction — an example, often cited by public-health officials, of post-licensure surveillance working as intended (all documented). The acellular pertussis switch reduced the local and systemic reactions associated with the whole-cell vaccine, but it had a cost. In a 2012 *New England Journal of Medicine* study of California’s 2010 pertussis outbreak, Klein and colleagues found that protection after the fifth DTaP dose waned substantially; the odds of pertussis rose by 42 percent with each year after that dose (documented). Claims that commercial interest rather than disease burden drove additions such as HPV are allegations, though Merck’s lobbying for state HPV mandates around 2007 was widely reported (documented). HPV vaccines are also supported by strong evidence that they prevent infection with cancer-causing virus types — a reminder that an industry campaign and a public-health rationale can exist at the same time.

Consolidation. The shrinking manufacturing base was already visible when the 1986 Act passed, and it continued. GAO reported in 2002 that, according to HHS, 26 manufacturers were licensed to distribute vaccines in 1967; by 2002 there were 12 licensed entities, only four of which — Merck, Wyeth, Aventis Pasteur, and GlaxoSmithKline — produced almost all routine U.S. childhood vaccines. Five of the eight recommended childhood vaccines then had a single manufacturer, including MMR, varicella, inactivated polio, and pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (documented). The Institute of Medicine’s 2004 report on vaccine financing likewise documented a steep drop in the number of U.S. vaccine makers and linked it to thin margins, liability risk, and regulatory costs (documented). GAO also found that production problems and withdrawals had already caused shortages of five childhood vaccines in 2000–2002, prompting temporary changes to the immunization schedule (documented).

Corporate ancestry narrowed the field further. Pfizer completed its acquisition of Wyeth in October 2009, adding Prevnar and other vaccines to its portfolio. Novartis acquired Chiron in 2006, then in 2015 sold its non-influenza vaccines to GSK and its influenza business to CSL for $275 million; CSL combined that business into Seqirus (documented). Aventis Pasteur, one of the four firms GAO named in 2002, is now the Sanofi Pasteur franchise. Today Merck, GSK, Sanofi, and Pfizer dominate the U.S. childhood market, with Moderna and others in newer segments. Several vaccines still have only one or two suppliers, which has led to shortages and gives the remaining makers pricing power (documented as a market structure; the extent of pricing power is debated). Manufacturers and some economists reply that vaccines are complex biologics with long production cycles, and that exits also reflected regulation and modest returns relative to other drugs — points the IOM and GAO themselves emphasized.

Pricing. The CDC Vaccine Price List and its archives track CDC contract prices and manufacturer-reported private-sector prices. The pattern is consistent: older commodities remain relatively inexpensive; newer products do not. On the January 31, 2014, list, the private-sector price of GSK’s DTaP (Infanrix) was $20.96 a dose and Merck’s MMR was $56.14, while Merck’s Gardasil was $141.38 and Pfizer’s Prevnar 13 was $135.80. By the September 15, 2023, list, Infanrix was $28.02 and MMR $89.87, while Gardasil 9 was $268.77, Prevnar 13 $226.43, and Prevnar 20 $253.21. Among newer products, Sanofi’s infant RSV antibody Beyfortus was listed at a $495 private-sector price, and GSK’s adult shingles vaccine Shingrix at $183.41 (documented). Those are list or reported private-sector prices, not what every insurer or clinic pays. Even so, the direction of travel is clear. GAO noted that as of May 2002 the CDC contract cost of the doses needed to complete the childhood schedule was already about $413, more than half of it from then-new varicella and pneumococcal vaccines (documented). Published analyses have since described a much larger rise in the private-sector cost of fully vaccinating a child; this draft does not repeat specific dollar totals from secondary accounts that could not be rechecked against a primary table in this pass.

Company filings show how large the high-priced products became. Merck reported Gardasil/Gardasil 9 sales of $8.583 billion in 2024. Pfizer reported Prevnar family revenue of $6.411 billion the same year. GSK reported Shingrix sales of £3.364 billion (all documented). The clearest recent price jump is COVID-19. Under a July 22, 2020, agreement, the U.S. government committed $1.95 billion for 100 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses — $19.50 a dose (documented). When sales went commercial in 2023, Pfizer set a list price of $120 a dose and Moderna $129 (documented). Calling this price gouging is a judgment. The companies point to research and development costs, the risk of failure, and, in the COVID case, the earlier federal purchase price as a pandemic wholesale rate rather than a long-run commercial one.

Rogan episodes (in brief). Vaccine-industry incentives have also been argued in popular media. On Joe Rogan Experience #1757 (December 31, 2021), Robert Malone argued that pharmaceutical incentives and regulatory capture shaped the COVID-19 response; on #1747 (December 13, 2021), Peter McCullough made similar claims about industry influence and pandemic policy. The narrow point that vaccine makers are large, profitable businesses with close ties to regulators and purchase programs is supported by the market and filing evidence above. Claims that those ties, or the 1986 liability structure, uniquely explain COVID-19 vaccine policy, or that the shots were broadly unsafe or ineffective as those guests often described them, are contested and in many cases contradicted by randomized trials, subsequent effectiveness studies, and the positions of CDC, FDA, and most of the infectious-disease community. This section does not treat podcast discussion as a substitute for the primary record of the 1986 Act.

Fauci (in brief). Anthony Fauci led NIAID from 1984 until he stepped down at the end of 2022, a tenure that spans the entire period from the DTP crisis through COVID-19. FOIA records obtained by OpenTheBooks, as summarized in contemporaneous fact-checking, show that NIH scientists, including Fauci, received royalty payments from licensed inventions in 2009–2014; amounts and payers were largely redacted. An earlier Associated Press report found that Fauci had received royalties in the 1997–2004 period related to interleukin-2 research and that he said he donated the money. Federal law allows those payments, capped at $150,000 a year unless the President approves a larger award (documented). Allegations that those royalties shaped his policy decisions remain unproven. Separately, NIH scientists — not including Fauci as a named inventor — contributed to prefusion coronavirus spike-protein technology later licensed in connection with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine; reporting in 2023 described a payment on the order of $400 million from Moderna to NIH. That government-industry scientific collaboration is documented; treating it as a personal conflict unique to Fauci is an allegation.

NIAID’s funding of EcoHealth Alliance, which supported coronavirus research involving the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is also documented. The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic’s December 2024 majority report argued that oversight of that work was inadequate and criticized Fauci’s account of gain-of-function research. Committee Democrats issued a dissenting report rejecting central claims about Fauci’s conduct. Those conclusions remain contested. On January 19, 2025, President Biden granted Fauci a full and unconditional pardon for any U.S. offenses he may have committed from January 1, 2014, through that date in connection with his NIAID, White House, and presidential-advisor roles (documented). Fauci had not been charged. The White House described the pardon as protection against politically motivated investigations; critics treated it as implying culpability. The legal instrument itself is not a finding of fact either way.

Bottom line. It is well documented that liability law, the recommended schedule, market concentration, and prices have changed dramatically since 1986, and that manufacturers have earned large revenues from the newer, higher-priced products. It is also well documented that several of those products prevent serious disease, that a 1980s supply crisis was real, and that some formulation changes were responses to safety signals. Whether profit motives drove public health decisions, rather than just benefiting from them, is still argued and not proven.