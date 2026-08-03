James Hollingshead ROBBED? | MASS APPEAL Ep.1

The debut episode of MASS APPEAL is up, and man does it set a high standard! Boston’s own CHRIS GRIFFIN took command of an action-packed show. GRIFFIN, formerly known as THE GOON, is no stranger to IRONMAGTV. His former shows BEAST COAST LIVE and DOWN ‘N DIRTY with THE GOON were always fan favorites. Fast forward to nine years later, and he’s back with MASS APPEAL.

MASS APPEAL has a totally different dynamic than NO HOLDS BARRED. Both shows are awesome, but MA is a one-man deal. Whereas I hadn’t been on an NHB episode till episode 21, I was a part of the very first episode MA, and so was JOHNNY STYLES. This is because you can’t have one person talking to themselves for a full show. We know, because even though CHRIS killed it for the first episode, those first five minutes were brutal. Did we edit that out? Of course not. CHRIS SUFFERED DURING THAT TIME FOR YOU! HE SUFFERED FOR YOU! Like an ANABOLIC MESSIAH. Then JOHNNY and I jumped in and the show turned out to be epic, but CHRIS was always in the driver seat. What a fuckin amazing first episode. CHRIS talked about poor JAMES HOLLINGSHEAD taking 2nd to BEHROUZ TABANI at the HUANJI CHINA PRO. He talked about other nuggets in the sport, peptides, and OF COURSE JUST US SHOOTING THE SHIT!! GOOD TIMES, INDEED!