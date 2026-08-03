Can Rich Piana Be Replaced?

Bodybuilding will never have another Rich Piana. What he was able to accomplish through Love It! Kill It! and 5% Nutrition will never be done again. I’ll never forget the fire marshal telling Rich his lines at the Arnold Classic were violating fire code. It was literally four blocks long. Imagine that, four blocks of fans buying empty milk jugs with 5% slapped on them or waiting to get things autographed for FOUR BLOCKS. They were waiting patiently. They were happy to wait. There was community in that line. They were interacting. They all got it. They got why they were there. And seeing Rich with the fans – forget about it. There will never another Rich Piana.