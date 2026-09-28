Weightlifting has had its fair share of myths, especially when it comes to kids and teenagers. One of the most common concerns is that lifting weights can stunt growth, particularly during key developmental years. It’s a worry many parents have, and as a parent myself, I can’t blame them for being concerned about what it could potentially do to their kids.

That said, the reality is quite different.

There’s no scientific evidence to support the idea that strength training harms growth in teens. In fact, when done with proper technique and supervision, it can offer several benefits, such as stronger bones and a lower risk of injury.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also supports strength training for young individuals as a safe and effective way to stay active.

So, instead of holding them back, the focus should be on doing it the right way.

In this article, I want to dive deeper into some of the myths surrounding weightlifting for kids and the benefits your kid can experience when they have a smart training plan specific to them.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

Myths vs. Facts

For years, parents were warned that strength training could damage growth plates or stunt a child’s height. But research has consistently shown otherwise.

Leading organizations like the National Strength and Conditioning Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics now support strength training for children, as long as it’s done the right way.

What matters most is keeping it age-appropriate. The focus should stay on learning movement, building coordination, and training under proper supervision, not lifting heavy weights.

In many ways, kids already do this naturally. Activities like climbing, jumping, swinging, and crawling are all forms of strength training, just without calling it that.

Health Benefits of Strength Training for Kids

There are two major ways that strength training can be beneficial for kids and teens.

1. Physical health benefits

Strength training can provide many physical benefits for tweens and teens that go beyond building muscle. It supports overall development and helps lay the foundation for long-term health and fitness.

Resistance training can contribute to:

Better bone health and improved body composition

Lower risk of sports-related injuries

Stronger muscles and bones

It is also important in how young individuals move and perform:

Builds coordination and smoother movement

Improves performance in sports and physical activities

Encourages a lasting interest in fitness from an early age

When introduced properly, it becomes more than just exercise. It helps develop strength, confidence, and healthier habits that can carry forward into adulthood.

2. Mental health benefits

Beyond the physical benefits, strength training can significantly impact how teens feel about themselves. It can improve body image, build self-esteem, and boost overall confidence, all of which help shape long-term habits and mindset.

It’s also been found to support young individuals with certain medical conditions, including obesity, diabetes, cancer recovery, physical limitations, and intellectual disabilities.

On the mental health side, regular weight training can help manage symptoms of anxiety and depression. Over time, it can give teens a greater sense of control, both physically and mentally.

What’s The Best Way to Start Strength Training for Your Kid?

A child’s strength training routine shouldn’t just be a scaled-down version of an adult program. It needs to be built around their age, ability, and safety.

To keep things effective and safe, a few basics matter:

Work with a coach or trainer who understands youth training and can guide the process

Make sure an adult is supervising every session

Keep the routine engaging so it doesn’t feel repetitive or boring

During training, a few habits make a big difference, such as:

Start with a short warm-up like walking, light jogging, or skipping to prepare the body

End with light movement and stretching to help recovery

Use lighter weights and focus on controlled movements

Aim for 1–2 sets of 8–12 reps with proper form

Increase difficulty gradually as strength improves

Prioritize technique over lifting heavier weights

Allow at least one full rest day between training the same muscle groups

Progress takes time. But with consistency, strength improves, and movements become more controlled and efficient.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.