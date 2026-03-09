For years, Hadi Choopan has been one of the most consistent bodybuilders in the IFBB. Showing up to any show, you knew the condition he was going to bring and that he would be a favorite to win.

But the 2026 Arnold Classic may have signaled a shift in the Men’s Open landscape.

Hadi Choopan finished in third place, behind Andrew Jacked and Nick Walker. That result alone raised eyebrows across the bodybuilding industry and may be a reason for concern (at least if you’re Hadi).

But the bigger headline is that this marked the first time both Andrew Jacked and Nick Walker have beaten him onstage.

Now, the question many fans are asking is simple: Is the Hadi Choopan reign officially over? Let’s talk about it.

2026 Arnold Classic Results Shake Up the Division

The Men’s Open lineup at the 2026 Arnold Classic was stacked with elite talent. When it was all said and done, the final standings looked like this:

Andrew Jacked Nick Walker Hadi Choopan Martin Fitzwater Brandon Curry Rafael Brandao

Andrew Jacked walked away with the title after bringing a massive and aesthetic physique with improved posing and impressive v-taper.

Nick Walker delivered a strong comeback performance and secured second place, leaving Hadi Choopan in third.

That placement alone is significant.

Choopan won the Arnold Classic in 2024 and had never been defeated on that stage prior to this year’s contest.

But in Columbus this year, two rising threats officially got the better of him.

Hadi Choopan Didn’t Bring His Absolute Best

Let’s be clear about something: Hadi Choopan still looked impressive. He always does.

He came in with his trademark size and detail, and many fans still had him as a favorite heading into the show.

But this wasn’t the sharpest version of Hadi Choopan we’ve ever seen.

We’ve seen him walk onstage looking absolutely grainy and peeled from head to toe. That next-level dryness is what helped him win the Mr. Olympia in 2022 and consistently battle for the title ever since.

At the Arnold Classic this year, he looked good. Just not unbeatable.

And when you’re standing next to guys like Andrew Jacked and Nick Walker, good isn’t always enough.

Could it be the stress of what’s going on back home in Iran? Could it be that his fans have turned on him? Could it be that some people are looking at him as a villain? Perhaps it’s a combination of several.

Regardless, the condition he brought may be of concern. Especially if he now takes a break and we only see him next at the Olympia.

Andrew Jacked and Nick Walker Are Closing the Gap

The Men’s Open division has evolved quickly over the past few years.

Andrew Jacked is one of the most dangerous physiques in bodybuilding right now. For years now, I’ve been praising Andrew and have said he’s the future of the sport.

Everything about his physique screams bodybuilding, and it’s what the sport needs instead of these mass monsters that look like refrigerators.

His combination of size, structure, and aesthetics makes him incredibly hard to beat when he’s dialed in. That was evident in Columbus.

Judges favored his balance, stage presence, and overall presentation, which helped him secure the victory.

Nick Walker also brought one of his better looks and managed to secure second place. When Nick is on, he’s on. But most of the time, we just see a big, blocky build that is massive but not exactly aesthetic.

Together, they pushed Hadi Choopan down to third. And to be frank, that’s a big statement.

For years, Choopan was the guy many competitors struggled to beat because of his conditioning. But now there are multiple athletes who can challenge him if he’s even slightly off.

Again, does this mean his reign and dominance in the sport have passed? Who knows.

But before anyone starts saying the judges didn’t allow Hadi to win because he’s Iranian, that’s ridiculous. If you look at the photos from the show, you can clearly see that Hadi did not look like the Hadi we’ve been used to seeing. He didn’t deserve to win. Could he have beaten out Nick? That’s up for debate.

The Hadi Choopan Retirement Rumors

Shortly after the Arnold Classic results, rumors began circulating online suggesting that Hadi Choopan announced his retirement.

At this point, those rumors appear to be untrue.

There has been no confirmed announcement (officially) from Hadi that he’s stepping away from bodybuilding. And honestly, that wouldn’t make much sense.

Hadi Choopan is still one of the best bodybuilders in the world. A third-place finish at the Arnold Classic isn’t exactly a reason to walk away from the sport. If anything, it might light a fire under him.

Perhaps words got lost in translation, or he allowed his emotions to get the best of him, and out of frustration, he told someone he’s done competing.

Hadi Choopan’s Road Back to the Olympia Title

If Hadi Choopan wants to win another Mr. Olympia title, the blueprint is pretty simple. He needs to bring back that insane conditioning that made him nearly impossible to beat.

When Choopan shows up, shredded beyond belief, very few physiques can stand next to him. But when he’s even slightly off, competitors with superior structure and shape can capitalize.

That’s where guys like Andrew Jacked become extremely dangerous (to any bodybuilder on the stage, not just Hadi).

And let’s not forget the reigning Olympia champion Derek Lunsford, who is also firmly in the mix when it comes to the battle for the Sandow.

The margin for error at the top of the sport is razor thin. And while I think Andrew Jacked may be what the judges are now looking for, I wouldn’t count out Hadi to give everyone a run for their money.

Is the Hadi Choopan Era Coming to an End?

Bodybuilding is always evolving. New stars rise. Former champions get pushed. And sometimes legends find a way to come back even better.

Right now, Hadi Choopan sits at a crossroads.

He’s still an elite competitor capable of winning any show he enters. But the competition is getting deeper, bigger, and more dangerous every year.

Andrew Jacked just proved he can beat him.

Nick Walker proved it, too.

And with the Olympia always looming, the pressure is only going to increase.

The good news for Hadi Choopan fans is that we’ve seen him bounce back before. If he shows up later this year with the crisp, dry conditioning he’s famous for, the story could change quickly.

Until then, the Men’s Open division just got a whole lot more interesting following the 2026 Arnold Classic.

