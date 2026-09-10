I’m not afraid to try something (at least once). And when I heard about the Tread and Tone walking workout, I figured I’d be the sucker to give it a try and see what all the talk is about.

If you’ve spent any time on social media fitness feeds lately, you’ve probably noticed how popular treadmill walking has become again. Between the rise of the “Hot Girl Walk” and the growing buzz around hybrid training, workouts that combine cardio and strength are everywhere.

The idea is simple. Instead of separating your workouts, you blend them. Lift weights and do cardio in the same session. It saves time and builds both endurance and strength all at once.

To be frank, the Tread and Tone workout doesn’t sound all that appealing to me. The concept is walking on a treadmill while performing light upper-body exercises with dumbbells, things like bicep curls, hammer curls, lateral raises, upright rows, or triceps extensions.

When I first saw it online, I was curious. I enjoy both cardio and strength training, but most days I only have about an hour to train. The idea of ticking both boxes at the same time probably sounds almost too good to ignore for most people.

So, I decided to try it for a week and see if it actually worked. Let’s dive into what I found.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What is the Trend and Tone Workout?

The Tread and Tone workout, a concept popularized by TikTok creator Samantha Banwer, first went viral in December 2024 and has continued to pick up momentum since then. The routine blends a light dumbbell workout with 45-60 minutes of steady treadmill walking.

Banwer even calls it her “holy grail” workout.

Her approach is fairly simple. You walk on a flat incline at a speed of around 3 to 3.5 mph for the entire session. While walking, you rotate through upper-body moves like bicep curls, hammer curls, upright rows, lateral raises, and overhead presses.

Each exercise is done for about ten reps before moving on to the next, and the weights stay light. Banwer uses 2 kg dumbbells throughout the workout, keeping the focus on steady movement rather than heavy lifting.

Why is the Tread and Tone Workout Gaining Attention?

The benefits of walking and resistance training are nothing new.

Walking has been linked to a longer lifespan, lower biological age, and better mental health. Strength training, on the other hand, supports bone health, improves athletic performance, and can boost body confidence, particularly among women.

But what happens when you combine the two in a single workout?

According to Samantha Banwer, that combination is exactly what makes the Tread and Tone routine so appealing. When asked about the benefits of her workout, she summed it up simply: better time management, greater efficiency, and a more enjoyable walking session.

I guess that’s assuming you’re coordinated enough to walk on an incline and do upper body movements at the same time without falling off the treadmill. So, I guess we should caveat this workout with the fact that if you can’t walk and chew gum at the same time, you may want to sit this one out.

What Fitness Experts Say

Fitness professionals say the idea isn’t entirely new. Personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long explains that the trend is taking off because it offers a practical way to train both endurance and strength simultaneously.

In fact, combining cardio and resistance work has been used in gyms and group fitness classes for years. Trainers often pair treadmill intervals or walking sessions with strength exercises to create balanced workouts.

This can help:

Improve cardiovascular fitness

Build muscle strength and tone

Boost metabolism

Enhance mood and energy levels

What’s different now is accessibility. Instead of relying on structured classes, people are creating their own workouts at home or in the gym. That flexibility has made the tread-and-tone format easier to personalize and adapt to everyday fitness routines.

Not a New Idea… Just a Viral One

While the name may be new, the concept isn’t. Trainers and gym instructors have been combining treadmill work with light dumbbell exercises for years. Many long-time gym-goers might even remember similar routines from group classes in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The idea has always worked well because it’s accessible. It’s easy to teach, easy to follow, and suitable for people at different fitness levels. It builds cardiovascular fitness, develops muscle tone, and can even help increase metabolism.

What’s changed now isn’t the workout itself. It’s how quickly the idea spreads.

Social media has taken a format that trainers have used for years and placed it directly in front of millions of people. Instead of waiting to learn it in a class, anyone can discover it online and try it for themselves.

Would I recommend it? Sure, if you’re a beginner or short on time. Otherwise, I’d focus on lifting heavy (yes, even women) and then ending your workout with some cardio.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.