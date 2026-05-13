If I told you that honeysuckle can improve your health, you’d probably look at me funny, right? But there’s actually quite a few therapeutic benefits of this flower.

Who would have thought that there are a bunch of nature-inspired scents showing up in personal care products in more inventive ways than ever, all dealing with honeysuckle.

Never seen honeysuckle before? You probably have and never realized it. This flower is a classic “hummingbird magnet” that blooms from spring through summer and fills the air with a soft, sweet fragrance that you’d probably recognize.

A friend of mine has a coral honeysuckle vine in his backyard, and its trumpet-shaped flowers smell incredible all season long. Over time, we’ve come to realize that this plant offers more than just a treat for hummingbirds. It turns out honeysuckle has a few surprisingly useful benefits that people can enjoy, too.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and discuss some ways this fragrant, twining vine can be used for health benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Honeysuckle?

Honeysuckle is one of those plants most people recognize instantly by scent alone. With its sweet, floral fragrance, it’s a familiar presence in gardens across temperate regions of the world.

Interestingly enough, there are hundreds of honeysuckle species, all belonging to the Lonicera genus, and they’ve long been appreciated for their beauty and aroma.

What many people don’t realize is that honeysuckle offers more than just a pleasant smell. Beyond its ornamental appeal, this plant has a history of traditional use and is associated with a range of potential health benefits that may actually surprise you.

7 Therapeutic Benefits of Honeysuckle

Below are some of the major health benefits of honeysuckle:

1. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

Not every honeysuckle berry is edible, but Lonicera caerulea is a notable exception. This variety produces berries that have been studied for their impressive health potential. They’re especially rich in antioxidants, compounds known for helping the body defend itself against disease.

Research published in 2017 in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that the polyphenols in Lonicera caerulea berries may help regulate inflammation. Since chronic inflammation is linked to many modern diseases, this anti-inflammatory activity points to a wide range of possible health benefits tied to these unique berries.

2. Cooling properties

Honeysuckle’s cooling properties were first documented in Chinese medicine as early as 659 AD in the Tang Bencao. It was traditionally used to treat snake bites by helping draw out what was considered “hot” toxins and calm the body.

Over time, European traditions adopted honeysuckle for its soothing effects, particularly to help relax women during childbirth. While honeysuckle is still associated with calming and anti-inflammatory qualities, more scientific research is needed to fully confirm these benefits.

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3. Immune system support

Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica) is widely used in Traditional Chinese Medicine and is recognized by its yellow-white flowers and dark berries.

Research has highlighted its potential role in immune health. A 2018 study found that honeysuckle berries acted as immunomodulators in immunosuppressed mice, significantly increasing natural killer cell activity.

Natural killer cells are an important part of the immune system. They help defend the body by targeting viruses and abnormal cells, including tumor cells.

4. Oral health

Honeysuckle is sometimes used in natural gargles and mouthwashes thanks to its astringent and antibacterial properties.

For a simple, homemade option, you can boil 2 cups of water with 1/2 cup of fresh honeysuckle leaves. Once it reaches a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool completely before using it as a mouth rinse.

5. Support for inflammation and diabetes

According to a 2015 animal study, administering Lonicera japonica to diabetic rats over 4 weeks reduced blood glucose levels and insulin resistance. These findings point toward possible anti-diabetic properties, at least in preclinical settings.

Additional research from 2024 highlights honeysuckle’s anti-inflammatory potential in the context of cardiovascular disease.

In another study, an extract from the flowering aerial parts of Lonicera japonica helped suppress inflammatory responses associated with diabetic nephropathy, a common kidney complication of diabetes.

6. Good for a sore throat

Honeysuckle has a long history of use in traditional preparations. It’s commonly consumed as “Jin Yin Hua Dew,” made by distilling honeysuckle flowers and buds in water. It has also been used in soups, wines, gargles, and lozenges.

These remedies are often combined with other cooling herbs, such as mint, chrysanthemum, and loquat leaves, especially for soothing sore throats and calming excess heat in the body.

7. Natural mood-enhancing fragrance

Honeysuckle’s sweet, floral aroma makes it a beautiful natural fragrance on its own. While pure honeysuckle essential oil is rare, when available, it can be blended with a carrier oil like coconut oil to create a soft, personal scent.

Its uplifting fragrance also works well in diffusers, baths, linen sprays, and DIY cleaning products, adding a light, calming freshness to everyday spaces.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.