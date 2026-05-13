Why Is Greg Doucette So Negative?

The name of the show is No Holds Barred. And that’s the name of the show for a very simple reason – the guys don’t really care about reactions. They don’t live by society’s rules. They don’t need to worry about people’s feelings. They’re not trying to be politically correct. But they’re also not trying to burn bridges or practice a scorched Earth policy, either.

Big Frank and Gregg are simply two guys just talking bodybuilding. Sometimes people’s feathers might get ruffled and other times people might need a blanket and a hug. But they’re not going to be giving out the blankets and they’re certainly not going to be giving out the hugs. Perhaps check out some of IronMag Labs or Muscle Gelz products to help you stop being a BETA MALE!! Please don’t cry – we’re just kidding..

That being said, when the guys talked about Greg Doucette and content creators like him, they had a bit of a struggle to figure out what their real intentions were.

Is it all about the hits? Is it all about gaining followers? Or is it about making a difference? What is the purpose of reporting and arguably focusing (or hyper focusing) on a particular piece of news in the industry? And is it a coincidence that the more negative some of these content creators are, the more hits they get? Again, this is one of the things the guys talked about. But they also made accommodations for certain creators that they didn’t for Coach Greg. And that’s because… well you’re just going to have to watch the show to know why!

At the end of the day, we have seen other channels like Reps And Rumors talk about this very topic, as well as Desktop Bodybuilding. The negativity has become so bad that a lot of outlets feel that that’s the only way to develop a following. I mean even look at IronMagTV. We started out from scratch. We could have started out with the robust IML Channel, but IronMagTV is a completely new venture. We’re trying to create a hub. We’re not buying followers, we’re not paying for clicks, we’re just putting out original content and we’re trying to spread the message through word of mouth and social media. If we focused on bullying people or if all we did was talk about what everybody else was talking about, would that then mean that we were looking for the easy way to our goals?

Well, I’m not here to write about what a great people we are or to give ourselves pats on the back, but I will say that hostility and negativity are going to get you the hits. It isn’t a question of if, but when. Unfortunately, this fact of life has become a vicious circle on physique-based sports.

I mean when you stop to think about it, one of the pitfalls of losing the magazines was the fact that we now have so many more outlets. I don’t want to chastise the internet because I think the internet is a great thing, but anybody with an internet connection can basically set up shop and have a YouTube channel and a website. And that’s awesome.

If you think about it, that’s the pure essence of the American model. It’s free speech. You can say whatever you want, about whoever you want, whenever you want. But the problem with a lot of the bodybuilding media is that the negativity is getting to the point where it’s making the sport toxic. That’s what I think Big Frank and Greg were trying to address.

And this is why No Holds Barred is going to be a big show. Because Frank and Gregg are not talking about how to cook a chicken breast or what flavor protein they like the most. They are talking about topics that perhaps other outlets would not want to talk about. I mean there is a potential to get backlash from Greg Doucette and his hundreds of thousands of followers. But like I said, I don’t think it’s the intention of either Big Frank or Gregg to offend Coach Greg or his followers. They are merely addressing the topic and if people’s feelings get hurt in the process – oh well.