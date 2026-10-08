Hadi Choopan Would Have Changed the 2026 Olympia

Nick Walker is the 2026 Mr. Olympia. He earned the Sandow just like Derek, Samson, and Hadi Choopan did before him—through grueling training sessions and a prep that would break most humans’ will.

There is no taking that away from him. But after watching the Men’s Open lineup hit the Olympia stage, I have to ask a question that some people aren’t going to like.

Where the hell was the conditioning?

Because when I look at the 2026 Olympia stage, I don’t see a lineup filled with crazy, peeled, grainy, hard-as-nails physiques.

I see a lot of big men.

I see a lot of muscle.

But I don’t see the kind of conditioning that makes you sit back and say, “Holy shit.” And that’s a problem when we’re talking about the Mr. Olympia.

Nick Walker was the best-conditioned athlete on that stage. That’s my opinion. And I’m sticking with it.

Nick Walker Was the Sharpest Man Standing

Nick finally put together the type of Olympia package that people have been waiting to see.

He brought the size.

He brought the muscularity.

He brought improved control through his midsection.

And, most importantly, he brought conditioning.

The prejudging reports had Nick Walker, Samson Dauda, Derek Lunsford, and Andrew Jacked in the final callout. Reporting from the event described Jacked as bringing a “dry, crisp look,” while Derek was praised for his back detail and thickness.

But watching the physiques side by side, Nick looked like the man who was actually ready to fight for the title.

The official results back up the outcome.

Nick finished first.

Samson Dauda finished second.

Derek Lunsford finished third.

Andrew Jacked finished fourth.

Tonio Burton rounded out the top five.

Nick didn’t steal the Sandow. He won it. But that doesn’t mean the entire lineup was at the conditioning standard many fans expect from an Olympia.

Where Were the Striations?

This is where I’m going to ruffle some feathers and piss some people off (and I’m ok with that).

I didn’t see enough crazy feathered muscle fibers.

I didn’t see enough deep separation.

I didn’t see enough graininess.

I didn’t see enough of that hard, dry, almost nasty look that makes a bodybuilder look like they were carved out of granite.

Instead, there were plenty of smooth and softer-looking physiques standing under those Olympia lights.

And at this level, that’s hard for me to ignore.

We’re not talking about a regional show.

We’re not talking about a smaller professional contest.

This is the Olympia. The standard should be brutal.

The difference between being huge and being Olympia-conditioned should be obvious. And Nick Walker made that difference obvious.

Hadi Choopan Could Have Completely Changed This Show

And then we have the elephant in the room… Hadi Choopan.

Hadi wasn’t there.

That wasn’t because he simply decided to skip the Olympia.

Choopan announced his withdrawal in August after saying his UAE Golden Visa had been deactivated and that he was unable to enter the country. He ultimately ended his Olympia preparation because he didn’t believe he could prepare properly under the circumstances.

That absence matters. A lot.

Because Hadi Choopan is exactly the type of bodybuilder who could have changed the entire conversation about conditioning on this stage.

We’ve already seen it in 2026.

At the Arnold Classic, Hadi brought the conditioning people have come to expect from him, and he even continued to dry out and show more detail through his midsection as the show went on.

And that contest happened earlier this year.

So, it’s not unreasonable to wonder what a properly prepared Hadi Choopan would have looked like at the Olympia.

Hadi Choopan Could Have Changed the Top Five

This is where things get really interesting. I’m not saying Hadi definitely would have won. Nobody knows that.

I’m not saying he definitely would have beaten Nick Walker. Again, nobody knows.

But I absolutely believe a properly conditioned Hadi Choopan could have changed the entire top five. Maybe significantly.

A peeled Hadi standing next to Nick, Samson, Derek, and Andrew would have forced the judges to make some very different comparisons.

And Derek Lunsford sitting in third? That could have been in jeopardy.

A Hadi who brought his trademark conditioning could have pushed Derek back to fourth. Maybe even farther.

And if Hadi showed up with the kind of conditioning we’ve seen from him in the past, while maintaining the improvements he’s made to his physique, Nick would have had a legitimate fight on his hands.

That’s not disrespect toward Nick. It’s actually the opposite. But Nick won the Olympia.

Now imagine how much more impressive that victory would have been if Hadi Choopan was standing next to him, peeled to the bone, forcing Nick to match every ounce of conditioning.

That’s the matchup I wanted to see.

The 2026 Olympia Will Always Have the Hadi Question

Every Olympia creates “what if” conversations. This one is going to have a big one.

What if Hadi Choopan had made it to the stage?

We will never know. And that’s unfortunate. Because Hadi’s absence removed one of the best-known conditioning threats in the division from the equation.

It’s all about what the physiques look like when they’re standing next to each other. And from where I’m sitting, the 2026 Men’s Open Olympia needed more conditioning.

More hardness.

More separation.

More grain.

More of that “holy shit” factor.

Nick Walker brought more of it than anyone else. Hadi Choopan just wasn’t there. And I can’t help but wonder how different that Olympia would have looked if he were.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.