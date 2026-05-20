When news broke that Hadi Choopan would officially be working with Milos Sarcev heading into the 2026 Olympia season, most fans expected excitement. Instead, it sparked controversy.

But because Hadi changed coaches. That happens all the time in bodybuilding.

The issue was the wording of Hadi Choopan’s announcement post and how many people interpreted it as subtle shots aimed at Hany Rambod.

And honestly? It felt unnecessary.

In this article, I want to provide my own commentary on this and my thoughts.

Hadi Choopan’s Post Raised Eyebrows

In the Instagram post announcing his partnership with Milos Sarcev, Hadi Choopan wrote:

“When many walked away, one person stayed. When silence replaced support, one voice said: ‘It’s not over yet.’ A real coach doesn’t just build champions, they rebuild broken people into stronger versions of themselves.”

Those words immediately got the bodybuilding world talking. You don’t post something like that without people reading between the lines.

Many fans instantly assumed the comments were directed at Hany Rambod. Whether Hadi Choopan intended that or not, that’s exactly how it came across online.

And that’s where the issue starts.

Hany Rambod Helped Build Hadi Choopan into a Champion

Let’s not rewrite history here. Hany Rambod played a massive role in helping Hadi Choopan become one of the most dangerous bodybuilders on the planet.

Under Hany’s guidance, Hadi Choopan climbed from Olympia contender status to winning the 2022 Mr. Olympia title.

That doesn’t happen by accident.

Hany has coached some of the greatest physiques the sport has ever seen, and Hadi became part of that legacy.

More importantly, Hany never seemed to stop supporting Hadi Choopan, even during difficult situations outside of competition.

Hadi Choopan’s Visa Issues Showed Hany’s Loyalty

A lot of newer fans may not fully remember how stressful Hadi Choopan’s visa issues were over the years. There were multiple Olympias where it looked like he might not even make it to the United States in time to compete.

And throughout all of that? Hany Rambod was in his corner.

Reports over the years detailed how Rambod and Hadi’s team worked tirelessly trying to help navigate the visa process and get him into the U.S. so he could compete.

Back in 2020, Hany even described the process as “like a movie” because of how chaotic and stressful everything became while trying to secure Hadi’s travel documents before the Olympia.

There were also continued examples of Hany supporting Hadi Choopan publicly during later Olympia runs and Arnold preparations.

That’s why this latest post rubbed some people the wrong way.

This Is Why the Hadi Choopan Post Felt Personal

Look, nobody is saying Hadi Choopan can’t move on and work with another coach. If Milos Sarcev motivates him and lights a fire under him, great. Sometimes athletes simply need a change.

But the wording made it sound like nobody was there for him until Milos showed up.

That’s the part that doesn’t sit right with me.

I’ve worked with Hany Rambod over the years on various projects, and one thing I can say is that he’s always supportive of his athletes when talking about them publicly and privately.

That has consistently been my experience with him.

Even after coaching relationships evolve, Hany has continued showing respect and support toward the athletes he helped build.

That’s why seeing Hadi Choopan’s post come across as a possible indirect shot felt extremely disappointing, in my opinion.

Hadi Choopan and Milos Sarcev Could Still Be Dangerous

Now, with all that said, this partnership could absolutely be a serious threat heading into the Olympia.

Milos Sarcev is one of the sharpest minds in bodybuilding when it comes to peaking physiques and bringing insane detail to the stage. Nobody can deny that.

And Hadi Choopan already brings arguably the nastiest conditioning in the Open division. That combination could be scary.

Milos has also spoken positively about Hadi Choopan in the past and clearly believes he can regain the Olympia title with the right adjustments.

So, from a bodybuilding standpoint, this is fascinating.

From a public relations standpoint? Maybe not so much.

Hadi Choopan Didn’t Need to Take This Route

At the end of the day, Hadi Choopan could have simply announced the new partnership and left it there. Fans would have been excited regardless.

Instead, the emotional wording shifted attention away from the actual coaching change and toward speculation about Hany Rambod.

And after everything Hany did to help elevate Hadi Choopan into a world champion, that feels unfair.

Maybe that wasn’t Hadi’s intention. But perception matters. Especially when you’re one of the biggest names in bodybuilding.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.