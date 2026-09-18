Food Trackers: A Waste of Time or a Useful Tool?

As much as we would like to believe it isn’t true, most people look for the “easy way” out of a situation. Take a pill, have a medical procedure done… you can fill in the blank with what you may here. Unfortunately, there is no easy fix or overnight solution when it comes to weight loss. We all need to hold ourselves accountable — and that’s where food trackers come into play.

When we look at diets floating around on the internet these days, they all have one thing in common, and that’s the fact that they all put you into a caloric deficit. Whether you eliminate fats, carbs, etc., the bottom line is that it’s in an effort to cause you to consume fewer calories than what’s needed to maintain your current weight and cause weight loss.

Circling back to the path of least resistance and looking for the easy solution, lasting results will rarely ever be seen if habits don’t change. Through the help of food trackers, they provide you with a useful tool to wrap your arms around your nutrition and get the best results possible. How? Let’s discuss.

Food Trackers Are a FANTASTIC Tool

To keep it real, I’m not paid by the company nor do I get any type of compensation for saying this, but MyFitnessPal has one of the best food trackers on the market, and you can download it for FREE. Available on both IOS and Android devices, it provides you with the perfect tool to help fast-track your weight loss results.

That said, why would you even want to start tracking your food? It’s quite simple, and there’s a saying that I love to use in this instance, which is “You don’t know what you don’t know.”

If you were asked how many calories you consume in a single day, could you accurately answer the question? If not, how do you know that you’re in a caloric deficit? You don’t. And if you aren’t in a caloric deficit, how do you expect to see the number on the scale get smaller?

Food trackers are helpful in the sense that they help you hold yourself accountable, so long as you actually track everything that goes into your mouth. This includes both food and beverages. Even those nibbles of snacks and sips of high-calorie drinks need to be logged. Otherwise, you’re not getting an accurate daily caloric intake, which could ultimately put you into a caloric surplus and slow your progress.

Accountability and Results Driven

There’s that word again — accountability. Only this time, it’s attached with “results driven.” When it comes to weight loss, it’s a numbers game. Many people don’t like “math,” but to simplify things, you’re essentially taking your maintenance calories and subtracting calories from that number to put yourself into a deficit. Best of all, food trackers do all the math for you.

Using food trackers, like MyFitnessPal, you have the ability to take the guesswork out of your meals and workouts to hit your numbers for the day. You can track everything and watch your progress unfold with each week of completion. And while this article isn’t a plug specifically for the MyFitnessPal app (you can use whatever app you prefer), the fact is, food trackers are one of the quickest and easiest ways to lose weight and get rid of stubborn body fat that you’ve been holding onto.

By tracking your meals and workouts, you have two ways of ensuring you are in a caloric deficit each day. If you don’t have a workout planned for a particular day, your nutrition is how you’ll shift into a deficit. If you do have a workout planned, the calories burned during your workout can be logged, helping to put you into a deficit (rather than having it come from cutting back on your food intake).

Weight Loss Simplified

Overall, food trackers are incredibly helpful tools that everyone should utilize if they’re looking for the best and quickest results possible. While some may find the process somewhat time-consuming at first, once you get used to the platform, the process of inputting your workouts and meals, and knowing how much you need to be eating each day, everything becomes easier and second nature.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.