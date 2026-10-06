Derek Lunsford walked into the 2026 Mr. Olympia believing he was going to win.

Not hoping.

Not thinking he had a chance.

Believing.

And honestly, I respect that mentality.

You have to believe you can win if you’re going to stand under those lights and beat the best bodybuilders on the planet.

But there is a major difference between confidence and guaranteeing an outcome.

Derek Lunsford spent months talking about winning his third Olympia title. Just days before the Olympia, he said his physique wouldn’t be beaten and that if he stuck to his game plan, nobody would stop him from winning his third title.

Then came the Olympia.

Nick Walker won.

Samson Dauda finished second.

Derek Lunsford finished third.

And suddenly, all that confidence looks a hell of a lot different.

Derek Lunsford Literally Predicted His Own Third-Place Finish

This is where things get almost too perfect.

During his posing routine, Derek Lunsford threw up three fingers.

The message was obvious… Three. As in three Olympia titles. Except he didn’t win his third Olympia title. He finished third. You couldn’t script this any better if you tried.

The internet is going to remember that moment for a long time. And I don’t say that because I dislike Derek Lunsford. I don’t. In fact, I give him credit for something that needs to be acknowledged.

After the show, Lunsford didn’t make excuses. He admitted that he wasn’t at his best and said his physique simply didn’t come together the way he wanted. He also congratulated Nick Walker and told him he earned the victory.

That’s what a professional should do.

But being a professional afterward doesn’t change the bigger question. Did Derek Lunsford just miss his last realistic opportunity to win another Olympia?

Nick Walker Is Now the Problem

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room… Nick Walker.

Walker wasn’t supposed to be the guy standing there with the Sandow this year after finishing sixth in 2025. But that’s exactly what happened.

He won the 2026 Olympia with 18 points, beating Samson Dauda’s 20 and Lunsford’s 24. And here’s the scary part for Derek Lunsford. Nick Walker is still improving.

If Walker continues moving forward, Derek isn’t just trying to beat the version of Nick Walker that showed up in Las Vegas. He’s going to have to beat a potentially better version.

That’s a problem.

Samson Dauda and Andrew Jacked Aren’t Going Anywhere

Then you have Samson Dauda.

Dauda is already a former Olympia champion, having won the 2024 title, and he just finished second to Walker in 2026. And unlike some bodybuilders who may have already reached their ceiling, Samson continues to bring improvements.

Then there’s Andrew Jacked.

Jacked entered the 2026 Olympia unbeaten after winning the Romania Pro, Arnold Classic, and Arnold Classic UK. He ultimately finished fourth in Las Vegas.

So, Derek Lunsford isn’t looking at one guy he needs to beat. He’s looking at a group of guys who are capable of improving while he needs to somehow make a significant jump himself.

That’s a completely different situation.

And Don’t Forget Hadi Choopan

There’s another part of this that makes Derek’s third-place finish even more interesting… Hadi Choopan wasn’t there.

Choopan, the 2025 Olympia runner-up, withdrew in August due to visa issues.

Think about that for a second. Derek Lunsford finished third in a show where Hadi Choopan wasn’t even onstage.

Had Hadi competed and brought the physique we’ve seen from him in recent years, is it unreasonable to think Derek could have been pushed to fourth?

No.

We don’t know that would have happened. Nobody does. But it’s certainly within the realm of possibility. And that’s not exactly a comforting thought for Lunsford.

Is Derek Lunsford’s Olympia Window Closing?

Derek Lunsford is still young enough to make changes. That’s not the issue.

The issue is whether he’s doing enough to actually separate himself from the guys standing in his way.

Right now, I’m not convinced he is. He has already proven he can win the Olympia. He won in 2023 and reclaimed the title in 2025 after falling to third in 2024. That comeback made him only the second man after Jay Cutler to regain the Mr. Olympia title after losing it.

But history doesn’t win the next Olympia.

The judges don’t care that you were champion two years ago.

They don’t care how many Sandows you’ve already won.

They judge what is standing in front of them.

And right now, Nick Walker is standing in front of Derek Lunsford. So are Samson Dauda and Andrew Jacked. And Hadi Choopan is waiting in the wings.

Maybe This Is the End of the Road

Could Derek Lunsford win another Olympia?

Absolutely.

I’m not going to sit here and say it’s impossible. But could his best opportunity have already passed?

I think that’s a legitimate question.

The bodybuilding landscape is changing. Nick Walker just climbed from sixth to first. Samson Dauda is right there. Andrew Jacked continues to improve. Hadi Choopan wasn’t even in the 2026 lineup. And Derek Lunsford just went from defending champion to third place.

That’s a lot to overcome.

Derek has the talent.

He has the experience.

He has already proven he can win the biggest title in bodybuilding.

But proving you can win isn’t the same thing as continuing to win.

The question now isn’t whether Derek Lunsford can talk like a champion. He’s already done that.

The question is whether he can build a physique that leaves absolutely no doubt. Because right now, there are too many guys coming for that Sandow.

And if Derek doesn’t make a serious jump forward, his window to win another Olympia could slam shut before he gets another opportunity to hold up three fingers for real.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.