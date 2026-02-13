Looking for a new form of cardio? How about Japanese walking?

The hard truth is that over 75% of Americans do not meet the recommended guidelines for aerobic and strength-training exercise, often blaming a lack of time as the main reason. Fortunately, more people are exploring workout styles that make staying active easier.

One growing trend is Japanese walking, a simple yet research-backed form of exercise shown to improve blood pressure, aerobic capacity, and leg strength.

If long walks aren’t your thing, Japanese walking might be worth a try.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss more about Japanese walking and how it can be a great form of exercise.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Japanese Walking?

Japanese walking involves alternating 3 minutes of fast walking with 3 minutes of slower walking for a total of 30 minutes, 4 days a week.

A 2007 Japanese study introduced this method and found that it helped lower blood pressure, strengthen leg muscles, and improve aerobic fitness in middle-aged and older adults compared with steady, moderate-paced walking.

In this technique, fast walking is done at about 70 percent of your maximum effort, while slow walking is around 40 percent.

The effort can be measured using a fitness tracker or heart rate monitor, but even without one, you can gauge your pace by how you feel. During the faster intervals, your breathing should become heavier, and you shouldn’t be able to carry on a comfortable conversation.

How To Do It?

The Japanese walking method is a form of interval training that raises your heart rate without the high impact of running. It’s suitable for all fitness levels and especially helpful for older adults or anyone recovering from injuries that make high-impact activities difficult.

Here’s how to practice it:

Walk at a relaxed pace for three minutes, keeping your effort around 40–50% of your maximum heart rate. This should feel easy, about a three on the rate of perceived exertion (RPE) scale, and you should be able to talk comfortably.

Then, walk briskly for three minutes at about 70-85% of your maximum heart rate, or around six to eight on the RPE scale. At this pace, holding a conversation will feel harder.

Repeat these two intervals at least four more times for a total of 30 minutes or longer.

You can follow this routine on a treadmill or walking pad if you prefer indoor workouts or want to avoid bad weather.

However, one key principle of Japanese walking is its focus on connecting with your surroundings, so whenever possible, take your walks outdoors in calm, green spaces.

Science-Backed Benefits of Japanese Walking

The 2007 study showed that people who practiced interval walking had greater improvements in strength, endurance, and blood pressure compared to those who walked at a steady, moderate pace for at least 8,000 steps a day, four or more days a week.

A later study in 2018 found that participants who followed interval walking for 10 years experienced a 20% improvement in leg strength and a 40% boost in peak exercise capacity. Researchers concluded that this approach helped protect against age-related declines in fitness, and even those who didn’t continue for the full decade still showed partial gains.

Beyond these benefits, interval walking may also help burn more calories and fat than walking at a steady pace, depending on the workout’s intensity and frequency. The faster intervals can help you meet the American Heart Association’s recommendation of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

Interval training, a combination of bursts of higher effort interspersed with recovery periods, is known to strengthen the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. When practiced regularly, it builds endurance and overall fitness. It can also help people break through weight loss plateaus by introducing a new level of intensity and variety to their routine.

Who is Japanese Walking For?

Japanese walking is great for anyone looking to improve their overall fitness, and can benefit from interval walking. It’s also a great option for those who want to lose weight or add a bit more intensity to their routine.

This method is especially effective for people with limited time who want a workout that delivers results efficiently.

However, anyone with a history of heart or lung issues, balance problems, or recent injuries should consult a doctor before starting. It’s also best to avoid high-intensity workouts or seek medical advice if you’ve had surgery recently.

Beginners or those who don’t exercise regularly should start slowly and gradually build up to the faster walking intervals.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.