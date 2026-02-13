If you look at the shelves of supplement stores and gym bags, you’ll find various products, including pre-workouts, EAAs, protein, and now performance supplements.

For years, pre-workouts dominated the sports nutrition space. If you wanted energy, pumps, and laser focus, you grabbed a scoop and headed to the gym.

Simple, right?

But the industry doesn’t stand still, and we’re now seeing a shift toward performance supplements that go beyond just a caffeine rush.

The question is… are performance supplements overtaking pre-workouts?

In this article, I want to dive deeper into the progression of the industry from hardcore pre-workouts to performance supplements that don’t strictly focus on insane stimulants. Could performance supplements be taking over the industry in the near future? Let’s discuss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

From Sports Nutrition to Active Lifestyles

We’ve seen a shift in the buying behaviors of consumers over the last few years. I’ve noticed it since the pandemic, when more people started focusing on overall health and longevity.

Once we got out of the stronghold of the pandemic, those same consumers seemed to have veered toward performance supplements and not the pre-workouts they were used to taking.

The Early Days: Hardcore and Gym-Centric

Sports nutrition used to be very niche.

It was built around bodybuilders, strength athletes, and serious gym-goers. Products were designed to build muscle, increase strength, and improve recovery. Think protein powders, creatine, and stimulant-heavy pre-workouts.

To put it bluntly… the formulas were pretty aggressive (some still are). The branding was loud. And the target audience was clear.

If you didn’t lift heavy, you probably weren’t the customer.

The Rise of the “Active” Consumer

Over time, things changed. More consumers began prioritizing general health, longevity, and overall wellness. The category expanded from hardcore lifters to everyday active individuals.

We’re talking about the weekend warriors, busy professionals, and parents trying to stay in shape to be able to keep up with their kids.

This shift gave birth to a broader “active nutrition” segment. Products started focusing not just on muscle, but also on hydration, endurance, recovery, and daily energy.

That’s where performance supplements really started gaining traction, and we saw a dip in pre-workout growth and sales.

The Shift Toward Performance Supplements

Personally, I’m one of the few people it seems who, for years, have been backing away from crazy pre-workouts that were loaded with a ton of stims.

Now, that’s not to say that back in the day, I wasn’t taking 600mg or more of caffeine before workouts for no other reason than I thought it made me “hardcore.” Today, I couldn’t care less about caffeine content in a pre-workout. Give me the performance ingredients.

Today, it seems like my transition from pre-workouts has been adopted by more and more people.

It’s No Longer Just About the Boost of Energy

Traditional pre-workouts are often centered around high doses of caffeine and stimulants.

Why?

Because they worked and it was something you could actually feel working (unlike ingredients like creatine or amino acids).

And while that still appeals to some, many consumers are looking for something different.

They want sustained energy. They want cognitive support. They want endurance and recovery benefits. They want products that help them perform better, not just feel wired.

That’s where performance supplements step in. These formulas are designed to support physical output, mental clarity, and long-term adaptation rather than simply delivering a temporary spike in energy.

Personally, I’ve seen this shift firsthand in the industry. Consumers are reading labels more carefully. They’re asking smarter questions. And they’re prioritizing ingredients backed by science over flashy marketing.

That’s a good thing.

Many of my clients and athletes are asking better questions about supplements and wanting to dive deeper into what each ingredient is used for and why they would want (or not want) it in their supplement arsenal.

Performance Beyond the Gym

Another major driver of the shift in buying behaviors? Performance is no longer limited to the weight room.

Consumers want to perform at work, in sports, and in daily life. As a certified sports nutritionist and strength coach, my clients and athletes demand optimized performance in the gym and in their everyday lives. And who can blame them?

This broader definition of performance has opened the door for supplements that support stamina, focus, hydration, and resilience.

Performance supplements now sit at the intersection of sports nutrition and wellness. And in my opinion, that’s a powerful place to be. Brands that aren’t seeing and pivoting with this new wave of consumer and buying behaviors are going to be on the losing end of sales.

Smarter Formulations, Smarter Consumers

It’s my job to educate people about supplements.

Not only do I need to get information out in front of my clients to help them get the best results possible, but on the writing side of things, I feel it’s my obligation to get content out that people can learn from (and without doing it in a salesy way like all the influencers out there peddling their crap).

I’ve seen a shift in product formulations and consumer education unlike anything I’ve seen in the past.

Ingredient Transparency Matters

Today’s consumers expect more transparency. They want clinically studied ingredients. They want meaningful dosages. And they want to understand how a product supports endurance, strength, and recovery.

This demand is reshaping product development.

Instead of just stacking stimulants, brands are formulating with ingredients that support nitric oxide production, mitochondrial function, hydration status, and cognitive performance.

In other words, performance supplements are becoming more sophisticated.

And honestly, that’s how it should be. The industry has matured. And I’m here for it.

Adaptogens, Nootropics, and Endurance Support

Another interesting development is the inclusion of ingredients that support both physical and mental performance.

Adaptogens. Nootropics. Electrolytes.

These aren’t just buzzwords. They reflect a shift toward holistic performance support.

Consumers don’t want to crash after their workout. They want steady energy and focus throughout the day.

Pre-workouts still have their place. But performance supplements are expanding the playing field.

Are Pre-Workouts Losing Ground?

Anyone who says the days of pre-workouts are over needs to get their head checked. Pre-workouts aren’t going anywhere.

Are they seeing a slight hit in sales with the shift in consumer wants and needs? Yup. But you’ll always have the hardcore, younger generation that’s looking for something with a ton of stims in it. And that’s fine.

But we need to look at the changes and understand what’s taking place.

Not Dead… Just Evolving

Let’s be clear about something: pre-workouts aren’t going anywhere.

There will always be a market for high-stim energy and intense gym sessions. But the category is evolving.

Many pre-workouts are now incorporating endurance ingredients, hydration blends, and cognitive support compounds. They’re starting to look a lot more like performance supplements.

The lines are blurring. And that’s the point.

What used to be a simple “energy product” is now becoming part of a broader performance nutrition strategy.

The Bigger Market Opportunity

From a business standpoint, performance supplements appeal to a wider demographic. They’re not limited to bodybuilders. They speak to athletes, active consumers, and even individuals focused on longevity and healthy aging.

That larger addressable market is hard to ignore.

As a writer and someone who’s been in this industry for decades, I can tell you this: categories that broaden their appeal tend to win long-term.

Performance supplements do exactly that.

The Future of Performance Nutrition

The sports nutrition space has evolved from hardcore bodybuilding to active lifestyle and now into performance-driven support. It’s a natural progression.

Consumers want more than a quick jolt of energy. They want better endurance. Better recovery. Better focus. And sustainable results.

Performance supplements are built around that mindset.

So, are they overtaking pre-workouts?

In some ways, yes.

They’re expanding the category. They’re redefining what “performance” means. And they’re meeting consumers where they are today.

Pre-workouts will continue to exist. But the growth opportunity lies in performance supplements that support the whole athlete… and the whole person.

And if you ask me? That’s not just a trend. It’s the future of sports nutrition.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.