Ten minutes can feel like nothing or everything, depending on what you’re doing. One morning, I squeezed in a quick HIIT workout before getting ready and heading out, and it made me wonder if such a short burst of exercise actually counts. It just seemed too quick compared to my typical 60 minutes in the gym.

After all, ten minutes barely covers a YouTube video these days or even the time it takes to make a meal. Yet, shorter workouts are becoming more popular, especially as schedules get tighter. There has been a steady rise in things like “10-minute workouts,” and it’s easy to see why when people have less time during the day to hit the gym.

With time always feeling limited, I decided to change things up and focus only on short workouts for a couple of weeks. I wanted to see if these quick sessions could realistically fit into a busy routine and still make a difference.

Balancing everything throughout the year gets tough. Between running multiple businesses, fitting in my workouts, coaching two baseball teams, playing with my kids, and being a good husband, my time is maxed out.

You probably feel the same way.

In this article, we are going to look at microdosing exercise and see if the research backs up this training method.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What Does Evidence Say?

According to the World Health Organization, adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise each week, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity. You can also combine both, depending on what suits your routine.

Moderate intensity usually means it’s hard to hold a full conversation, while vigorous activity leaves you short of breath by the end.

This can include activities like brisk walking, cycling, running, swimming, rowing, or team sports such as football and basketball.

If you’re active every day, this breaks down to roughly 20 to 30 minutes per session. Alternatively, you could fit in a few longer workouts or matches across the week.

The guidelines also suggest adding muscle-strengthening exercises, such as weight training or high-impact activities like sprinting, at least twice a week.

A 2019 review of 19 studies involving over 1,000 participants examined this. It found that multiple short sessions spread throughout the day improved heart and lung fitness, as well as blood pressure, just as much as a single longer workout.

In some cases, these shorter sessions also showed:

Better weight loss

Lower cholesterol levels

A common comparison used in these studies was:

Three 10-minute sessions per day, five days a week

vs

One 30-minute session per day, five days a week

Exercise snacks (no, not the snacks you’re thinking of)

Another 2019 study looked at how very short bursts of exercise, often called “exercise snacks,” affect fitness. The study was small, but the results were surprisingly strong.

Participants in the snack group did three short sessions a day, three times a week, for six weeks. Each session included:

A 2-minute warm-up

A 20-second all-out sprint

A 1-minute cool-down

That’s just 3 minutes and 20 seconds per session.

The comparison group trained once a day, three times a week, but for longer. Their session lasted around 10 minutes and included multiple sprint intervals with recovery time in between.

Despite spending less time overall, the snack group still showed clear improvements in aerobic fitness, which is closely linked to long-term health and longevity.

Some research also suggests this approach may help lower cholesterol. However, the total volume of exercise may still be too low to drive meaningful weight loss on its own.

Benefits of Microdose Exercise

Microdosing strength training makes exercise feel more convenient, especially when time is tight. It removes a lot of the usual barriers, and let’s be honest, we’re more likely to stick with something that fits easily into our day.

That consistency is what really drives results. And in some cases, microdose exercise can even be more effective than traditional training.

For example, if your hips feel stiff, that tightness can affect how the rest of your body moves. Doing short, focused exercises throughout the day to improve strength and mobility can be more effective than squeezing in one or two longer sessions each week.

Another advantage is that it reduces the risk of overtraining. Shorter, spread-out sessions place less stress on your body, which means there’s a lower chance of irritating or overloading your muscles and joints.

How to Microdose Exercise

You can apply microdosing to almost any exercise, but starting with areas like the ankles and knee extensors is a smart move. These joints play a big role in movement and often get overlooked.

The next step is figuring out your “dose,” and that will vary from person to person.

A simple way to stay consistent is to attach one set of an exercise to a habit you already do daily. It could be part of your warm-up or something as routine as brushing your teeth.

When it comes to reps, aim for a point where you feel you could only manage two or three more before your form breaks or your muscles fatigue. If it’s a single-leg exercise, make sure you train both sides.

You can fine-tune your routine with guidance from a trainer or physio, or just experiment on your own. The goal is to notice benefits within a few weeks, without overdoing it or affecting your overall performance.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.