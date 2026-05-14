Can Working Out Lower Your Risk for Dementia?

Does someone in your family have dementia? Your risk for dementia just went up.

More than 7 million people in the U.S. are currently living with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, according to a 2025 report by the Alzheimer’s Association. With no cure in sight and an aging population growing faster than ever, the focus has shifted from treatment to prevention.

The sad reality is that dementia isn’t the same as the small memory slips we tend to joke about as we get older. Forgetting a name or misplacing your phone happens to the best of us. Dementia, on the other hand, goes much deeper.

Dementia slowly chips away at the ability to think clearly, remember familiar people, and handle everyday tasks. Over time, it can take away independence in ways that are difficult to imagine until you’ve seen it up close.

While there’s no guaranteed way to prevent dementia, research shows that lifestyle choices matter. Regular physical activity is among the most effective ways to lower risk.

Researchers have released a wave of recent studies highlighting the role exercise plays in supporting brain health and potentially lowering the risk of dementia. New findings now go a step further, identifying a specific biological chain reaction triggered by physical activity. This process may help protect the brain and reduce the risk of dementia.

The research, published in the journal Aging Cell, shows that exercise benefits brain health in several interconnected ways.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the research on dementia and whether or not working out may be able to lower your risk for dementia.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Did the Study Find on How Exercise Can Lower Risk for Dementia?

Researchers tracked 21 adults with an average age of 60, all of whom had prediabetes. This condition means blood sugar levels are elevated but not high enough to qualify as type 2 diabetes.

Over the course of two weeks, participants completed 12 exercise sessions, each lasting 60 minutes and ranging from moderate to high intensity. They consumed a glucose drink before and after exercising, and blood samples were collected around those sessions.

After exercise, researchers noticed a rise in neuronal vesicles, tiny particles released by the brain. These were once dismissed as cellular waste but are now known to play an important role in transporting molecules such as proteins between cells.

In this study, the vesicles were carrying proteins linked to insulin sensitivity, which is how effectively the body responds to insulin, to the brain. Insulin helps move glucose, or sugar, from the bloodstream into cells to be used for energy.

While the science gets complex, the take-home message is simple: exercise appears to improve how brain cells respond to insulin. That improved response is associated with better thinking and memory, stronger overall brain health, and a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia later in life.

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What’s the Link Between Exercise and Insulin Sensitivity?

Exercise is thought to make tissues throughout the body more responsive to insulin. When that sensitivity improves, the body can use insulin more efficiently, even at lower blood sugar levels. This helps regulate blood sugar and supports overall metabolic health, including conditions like type 2 diabetes.

So how does this connect to brain health?

It turns out the connection is stronger than most people realize. Insulin is very important in how brain cells function, including processes related to thinking, memory, and learning.

As we age, less insulin reaches the brain, which can affect how well brain cells communicate with one another.

Insulin supports memory formation, processing speed, and recall. When the brain doesn’t get enough of it, those connections can weaken, increasing the risk of cognitive decline and conditions like dementia. I find this part especially interesting because it reframes dementia as more than just a brain issue… it’s also a metabolic one.

When brain cells become less responsive to insulin, they mostly operate on limited fuel. Exercise appears to help reverse some of that by improving insulin sensitivity, including in the brain.

Supporting how your body responds to insulin doesn’t just benefit blood sugar levels. It may also protect brain health and lower the risk of dementia over time.

Types of Physical Activity to Lower the Risk for Dementia

Physical activity usually means aerobic movement that raises your heart rate for about 20 to 30 minutes at a time. Most research focuses on aerobic exercise performed several times a week and maintained consistently for at least a year.

Exercise doesn’t have to mean sports or intense workouts. Every day movement counts too. Things like brisk walking, household chores, or gardening all qualify as physical activity.

In fact, one study found that routine daily tasks such as cooking and washing dishes were linked to a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

There are two main forms of physical activity: aerobic and strength-building. Each supports the body in different ways, and combining the two appears to offer the greatest benefit for reducing dementia risk.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.