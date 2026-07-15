7 Moves Trainers Never Skip During Their Warm-Ups

Most of us know we should do warm-ups before a workout, but actually doing them is another story. When you’re short on time or feeling intimidated by the complicated routines you see on social media, it’s easy to skip straight to the “real” workout. I’ve done it myself more times than I’d like to admit.

As a certified strength coach and personal trainer, I know better. I never start a workout with a client without proper warm-ups, yet I sometimes rush through my own. And being that I’m in my 40s, not warming up could put me at a much higher risk of injury (injuries that I can’t afford to have happen).

A proper warm-up pays off in ways you can feel almost instantly. In terms of physical health, it boosts blood flow, improves mobility, and raises your core temperature so your muscles move better and your joints feel looser before moving heavy weights. This helps you lift more efficiently and move through a fuller range of motion while lowering your risk of injury.

Warm-ups also help you switch gears mentally. A few minutes of focused movement can pull you out of work stress or lingering distractions and help you settle into the session with a clear head.

So yes, warming up is worth it. To make it easier, in this article, we will talk about the benefits of warm-ups and a set of trainer-approved warm-up exercises to help you show up to your workout ready to roll.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Are the Benefits of Warm-ups Before Training?

Warm-up exercises are simple routines that stretch and prepare your muscles for physical activity. They are usually 5 to 10 minutes long and help wake up all the major muscle groups and get the blood pumping, so your body is ready to move safely and effectively.

Below are some of the major benefits of warm-ups before training.

1. Your muscles get ready before the exercises

Warm-ups increase blood flow, raise your body temperature, and help oxygen reach your muscles. This boosts flexibility, improves range of motion, and reduces early fatigue by clearing out waste products more efficiently.

2. It improves your physical performance

Studies show that warm-ups improve performance in most people, with benefits seen in nearly 79% of participants. They prep your central nervous system, boosting coordination, stability, and strength before you start training.

3. It gradually elevates your heart rate

You can gently raise your heart rate with light movement, like walking or easy jogging, which helps reduce stress on your heart once the workout begins. Warm-ups create a safe transition into higher intensity. Jumping into hard exercise too fast can spike your heart rate and blood pressure, which may increase the risk of cardiovascular issues.

4. It helps prevent injury

Higher muscle temperature and increased flexibility make your muscles more elastic, which lowers the risk of tears from sudden movements. This helps prevent sprains, strains, and injuries caused by fatigue, overuse, or forceful motions. As a rule of thumb, the tougher the activity, the longer your warm-up should be.

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7 Moves Trainers Never Skip During Their Warm-Ups

Below are the best moves that you should never skip during your warm-up routine.

1. Segmented cat cow

This move activates your entire spine and works well as part of any warm-up, whether you’re training your upper body or lower body. Improving spinal mobility and waking up the muscles around it helps you move better, perform more efficiently, and lower your risk of injury once the workout starts.

2. Planks

Planks are known for building core strength, but they are also a great warm-up tool. Moving from a high plank to a low plank wakes up your abs, arms, and chest, getting your upper body ready to work.

3. World’s greatest stretch

This move is by far one of my favorite warm-ups because it delivers full-body mobility benefits. It targets several muscles and joints at once, stretching and activating your hip flexors, glutes, rotator cuff, chest, and upper back. It’s a simple way to wake up the whole body before you start your workout.

4. Crab reach

This warm-up opens the hips, chest, and shoulders while also engaging the glutes, back, and arms. To get into position, start on the floor as if you’re about to do a crab walk.

5. Goblet squat

Light goblet squats make a great warm-up for lower-body days, especially if you plan to squat with a barbell later. This movement activates the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves while helping you practice strong, controlled squat mechanics. Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell close to your chest and focus on smooth, steady reps.

6. Fast feet

Fast feet are a quick way to warm up your hips, legs, and feet. They also increase your heart rate, giving your body the signal that it’s time to move into the main part of your workout.

7. Push-ups

Push-ups are a solid warm-up for any upper-body workout. They activate the chest, shoulders, triceps, and upper back, which prepares you well for movements like bench presses, overhead presses, rows, or pull-ups.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.