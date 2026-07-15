Pain in the bottom of your foot can show up in all kinds of ways. Maybe it feels tight when you get out of bed, sharp when you take a step, or achy by the end of the day. Whatever the sensation, plantar fasciitis can be really annoying and painful.

But there’s good news! There are several plantar fasciitis exercises that can help you. Stretching and strengthening are some of the most effective ways to treat this common issue right at home.

My grandmother suffered from plantar fasciitis, and she would tell me the horror she experienced nearly every time she would take a step. Luckily, she was able to utilize exercises and stretches to alleviate her achy feet.

To put it bluntly, plantar fasciitis can be stubborn. And from the experiences with my grandmother, I know how discouraging it must feel. Unfortunately, you’re not alone in your foot issues. There are millions of people who deal with heel pain every year, and plantar fasciitis seems to be the leading cause.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and explain what plantar fasciitis is, why it happens, and the exercises that can finally offer your feet some relief.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Plantar Fasciitis?

Plantar fasciitis develops when the ligament that runs from your heel to the bottom of your toes becomes irritated and swollen over time.

The exact cause isn’t always cut and dry, but several factors raise the risk.

Repeated tension on the heel area is a big one, whether from long hours of standing, high-impact exercise, or carrying extra weight. All of these can strain the plantar fascia and lead to lingering pain.

Most people are advised to start with simple, conservative treatments. This usually includes resting the foot, using pain-relief medication if needed, adding supportive insoles, and doing specific plantar fasciitis stretches and strengthening exercises. These steps often help the condition settle without the need for medical procedures.

10 Plantar Fasciitis Exercises for Your Achy Feet

Below are some of the most effective plantar fasciitis exercises that you should try out for your achy feet.

1. Calf stretches

Muscle tightness in the feet and calves can put extra strain on the plantar fascia and make the pain feel worse. Loosening the calves is one of the easiest ways to ease that pressure.

2. Kneeling plantar fascia stretches

This stretch targets the plantar fascia directly. By tucking your toes under and sitting your weight back toward your heels, you lengthen the tissue along the bottom of your foot.

If your plantar fasciitis is severe, this position might feel too intense. In that case, ease the pressure by keeping both hands on the ground while gently shifting your hips back.

3. Toe curls with a towel

This movement helps activate the toe flexors, which are very important to stabilize your feet and reduce stress on the plantar fascia. It’s simple, gentle, and a good place to start if your heels are feeling tender.

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4. Alternating toe raises

This is also called “toe yoga,” and it’s actually trickier than it looks. Many people find it hard at first and may need to hold their other toes down with a hand while lifting the big toe. With a few rounds of practice, it usually gets easier.

This move improves the mobility and control of the foot and toe muscles, which helps the plantar fascia become more flexible and reduces pain.

5. Hamstring stretch

Research shows that tight hamstrings significantly increase the risk of developing plantar fasciitis. When the hamstrings are stiff, they pull on the entire chain of muscles and tendons down the leg, which can put extra pressure on the foot and aggravate the plantar fascia.

6. Standing gastrocnemius stretch

Tight calves can tug on both the Achilles tendon and the plantar fascia, which often makes plantar fasciitis pain worse. This stretch helps loosen the calf muscles, especially the gastrocnemius (the large visible muscle that gives your calf its shape).

7. Ice bottle massage

An ice bottle massage is an easy and effective way to calm plantar fasciitis pain. All you need is a frozen water bottle to roll under your foot.

If it feels too cold or uncomfortable, take short breaks or place a thin towel or washcloth over the bottle to soften the touch.

8. Foot doming

This exercise helps activate the posterior tibialis and the small intrinsic muscles in your foot. These muscles support the arch, create stability, and absorb shock with every step you take. Strengthening them reduces the load placed on the plantar fascia.

When this starts to feel easy, try doing it standing to add more challenge and build even better foot control.

9. Tip-toe walking

Spend a few minutes each day walking on your tiptoes to strengthen your calf muscles and improve ankle control and stability. If you need extra support, use a walking stick or hold on to something sturdy while you practice.

10. Toe press

Toe presses are a simple way to build strength in your toes and feet. They activate the small muscles in each layer of the foot, which helps you feel more stable, supported, and resilient when you stand, walk, or run.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.