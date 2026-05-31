When was the last time you did an ankle workout? You do ankle strengthening exercises, right?

To be fair, most people don’t.

The trust is that we barely notice our ankles when they’re working well. You can say we take them for granted. They carry us through long days, workouts, stairs, quick turns, all of it.

It’s only when one starts acting up that one realizes how much we depend on our ankles.

I remember playing sports when I was a kid and tweaking my ankles more times than I care to remember. It was a major setback not only on the playing field and court, but even doing normal everyday tasks became more challenging.

Your ankle isn’t just one simple joint. It’s a mix of bones, ligaments, tendons, and muscles all working together. If even one part is weak, the whole system can feel unstable. That’s why ankle strengthening exercises for stability and recovery matter.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn about some of the best ankle strengthening exercises you should be doing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

7 Ankle Strengthening Exercises to Improve Stability and Recovery

The exercises below are designed to strengthen the calves, ankles, and feet, while also building stability in the muscles and tendons that support the ankle joint. Over time, they can also help improve your balance.

1. Calf raises

Calf raises are one of the simplest and most effective ways to strengthen your ankles. They work the two main calf muscles, the gastrocnemius and the soleus, both of which play a role when you push off the ground while walking, running, or jumping.

If regular calf raises start to feel easy, you can increase the difficulty by holding a pair of dumbbells, or try doing them one leg at a time to increase the intensity.

Another option is to stand on an elevated surface with your heels hanging slightly off the edge. That deeper stretch on the way down helps improve control and stability, which can lower the risk of strain or injury over time.

If you go to a gym, they most definitely have a dedicated calf raise machine that you can use, and that would be your best option.

2. Ankle alphabet

Another one of the best ankle strengthening exercises that’s surprisingly helpful is the ankle alphabet.

It’s as simple as it sounds. Sit on a chair or lie down with your legs extended. Lift one foot slightly and use your big toe to trace the letters of the alphabet in the air. Once you finish, switch to the other side and repeat.

It may not look difficult, but it works your ankle through different ranges of motion and doubles as a gentle stretch.

I remember thinking it felt almost too easy the first time I tried it, but after a full round from A to Z, you definitely feel the muscles waking up and getting fatigued.

Just a few minutes a day can help ease chronic ankle discomfort. It may not completely solve the problem, but it can make it far more manageable.

3. Isometric standing heel lift

Isometric standing heel lifts are similar to calf raises, but with one key difference. Instead of moving up and down, you lift your heels and hold the position. This still works your calf muscles, but it also challenges your ankle to stay stable without motion.

That steady hold helps build strength in the smaller ligaments and tendons around the foot and ankle. Over time, it can improve the stability and control of your ankle during movement.

This is one of the simple ankle strengthening exercises you can do anywhere.

4. Towel crunches

Towel scrunches are great for waking up the smaller stabilizing muscles in your feet and ankles.

These muscles don’t get much attention, but they play a big role in keeping you steady. Strengthening them can help improve overall stability and reduce the risk of injury.

5. Heel-to-toe walk

Think of this ankle strengthening exercise as slow, controlled tightrope walking. Step forward in a straight line, placing the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the other with each step.

It may not dramatically strengthen your walking muscles, but it does train the smaller muscles that control side-to-side ankle movement. That helps improve your balance, body awareness, and stability on uneven ground.

6. Single-leg balance

The single-leg balance drill is simple, but it works. Standing on one foot activates the muscles that support your ankle and foot while also improving your body’s sense of position. That awareness helps you react quickly if you trip or lose your balance.

When you’re doing it, focus on pressing your big toe into the floor. That small cue helps anchor you and supports your arch. Once it starts to feel easy, level it up by standing on a soft surface or a balance board.

7. Resistance bands

Last on our list of ankle strengthening exercises for stability and recovery deals with resistance bands that you can find almost anywhere.

This stabilizing move focuses on the muscles that control your foot turning outward (the peroneals) and inward (the tibialis posterior). Strengthening both sides helps protect you from rolling your ankle, which is one of the most common injuries out there.

Trust me, once you’ve sprained an ankle, the risk of doing it again seems to skyrocket. Building strength in these muscles can lower that risk and improve overall stability.

You don’t need a heavy resistance band to start. In fact, a lighter one is usually enough in the beginning. As it starts to feel easier, you can gradually move up to a stronger band.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.