6 Things You Should Do to Lose Visceral Fat

You may have heard of visceral fat before, but many don’t have a single clue what it actually is. Is it good? Is it bad?

Visceral fat is stored in an individual’s abdominal cavity and is also called active fat. It influences how hormones function in the body, and an excess of it can lead to potentially serious consequences.

Visceral fat is located in the abdominal cavity, near many vital organs, such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. The higher the amount of visceral fat a person has, the more at risk they are for health issues such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about visceral fat and certain ways to lose it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Visceral Fat?

Visceral fat lies deep within the midsection, surrounding vital organs like the stomach, liver, pancreas, and intestines. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which you can pinch beneath your skin, visceral fat remains hidden from view and touch and requires medical imaging to detect.

While small amounts of visceral fat protect organs, excess amounts pose serious health risks.

Medical experts recommend that visceral fat should not exceed 10% of total body fat. Higher levels increase the risk of several chronic conditions, including heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, type 2 diabetes, and fatty liver disease.

How to Get Rid of Visceral Fat

Here are some safe, effective, and sustainable ways to eliminate visceral fat.

1. A well-balanced diet

A balanced diet is one of the best ways to control visceral fat levels. The key is to choose whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, while reducing ultra-processed foods and added sugars.

Creating a moderate calorie deficit promotes steady, sustainable fat loss.

Health professionals recommend reducing daily calorie intake by 500 calories to achieve a healthy weight loss of one pound per week. This approach, combined with specific dietary strategies like increasing protein and fiber intake, consuming healthy fats, and limiting added sugars and alcohol, helps effectively target visceral fat.

Several eating patterns, including Mediterranean and low-carb diets, may support these goals when followed consistently.

2. Exercise regularly

Visceral fat reduction requires a balanced exercise approach that combines cardio and strength training. Simply targeting the abs with crunches will not address deep belly fat. Instead, focus on activities that elevate heart rate, such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or incline walking and running.

Aim for a minimum of 30 minutes of daily physical activity. This comprehensive fitness approach helps burn calories and targets visceral fat more effectively than isolated abdominal exercises alone.

3. Get enough sleep

Sleep plays a significant role in your life, including managing your weight and preventing conditions such as type 2 diabetes, stroke, and high blood pressure. Proper rest also reduces stress levels, improves mood, and supports better mental health.

Studies have shown that not getting enough sleep may increase the risk of gaining visceral fat, which is linked to serious health concerns. Hence, improving sleep duration and quality can help reduce this harmful fat.

4. Eat frequently

When you eat regularly at the same time each day, it can help with weight loss.

Studies show that having breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the same time every day may help you lose weight. Eating the same amount of food at these meal times is also helpful.

Eating regularly can stop you from feeling too hungry, which can lead to overeating. If your schedule is busy or you forget to eat, setting an alarm to remind you to take a break and have your meal can be a good idea.

5. Reduce stress levels

Chronic stress has been linked to increased visceral and subcutaneous fat. Ongoing stress can also lead to habits that contribute to weight gain, such as overeating, eating unhealthy foods with lots of sugar and calories, being inactive, and not getting enough sleep. Stress can also cause the release of hormones like ghrelin, which can increase hunger.

To manage stress and reduce its impact on your weight, try:

Meditating

Exercising regularly

Writing in a journal

Practicing yoga

Taking walks

Talking to a friend, family member, or therapist

6. Probiotics and prebiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria that can promote gut and digestive health. They are naturally found in foods like yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut and are also available as supplements. Prebiotics, on the other hand, are foods that feed these beneficial bacteria, supporting the health of your gut microbiome.

A 2022 study found that supplementing with prebiotics and probiotics for 90 days reduced visceral fat by 35% in overweight participants compared to those who took a placebo.

Additionally, a 2021 review found that probiotic supplementation could help reduce visceral fat, waist-to-hip ratio, and body mass index (BMI).

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.