If I told you to go exercise in the freezing cold, you’d think I’m nuts. But there are actually a few good reasons for working out in the cold that you may not have realized.

The fact is, when the temperature drops below freezing and snow starts piling up, even the most disciplined of us start negotiating with ourselves. The couch feels warmer. The blanket feels safer. Stepping outside for a workout suddenly seems optional.

If you’ve been feeling that way, you’re definitely not the only one. On average, people tend to gain between 5 to 10 pounds over the winter months. I used to love the cold. I’d do anything to be outside when it’s cold.

But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to absolutely hate the cold, and I avoid it like the plague. So, what was once fun working out in the cold quickly caused me to find excuses not to bundle up and head outdoors.

I’ll admit, I’ve had mornings where just looking out at the cold was enough to drain my motivation. But here’s the part we often forget. Exercising outdoors in the colder months comes with its own set of benefits.

Beyond the usual perks of staying active, cold-weather workouts offer advantages you simply don’t get when it’s warm outside.

In this article, I’m going to unpack a bunch of reasons for working out in the cold.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

6 Benefits of Working Out in the Cold

Cold-weather exercise isn’t just about pushing through discomfort. It comes with real benefits that make it worth reconsidering that cozy blanket.

1. It boosts the immune system

In the colder months, our immune systems tend to take a hit. That’s partly why colds and viruses seem to circulate more easily this time of year.

One advantage of working out in the cold is that exercise boosts your immune system. When you move your body in colder conditions, it has to work harder to adapt and protect itself.

Over time, that response can help strengthen your body’s ability to fight off infections.

2. You burn more calories

Have you ever noticed that workouts feel tougher when it’s cold outside? A big reason is that your body has to work overtime just to stay warm. It needs to produce extra heat to protect your muscles, organs, and limbs, and that added demand makes everything feel a little more intense.

Whenever your body faces a form of stress, whether it’s a sharp drop in temperature, a change in elevation, or exercise itself, it needs more energy to cope.

In cold conditions, your muscles burn through glycogen, which comes from carbohydrates, at a faster rate to keep you going.

There’s also something called brown fat. Unlike the white fat most of us think about, brown fat helps regulate body temperature. When you’re exposed to cold, it burns calories to generate heat, which can slightly boost your metabolism in the process.

Research highlighted by Harvard Health Publishing notes that working out in the cold may help convert some white fat, particularly around the belly and thighs, into calorie-burning brown fat. Since cold-weather workouts activate brown fat more than room-temperature workouts, they may support weight-loss efforts.

In fact, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism found that workouts performed in colder conditions can burn more calories than those in more comfortable conditions.

3. Improved endurance

Cooler temperatures make it easier to keep going because you’re less likely to feel overheated or drained too quickly. When your body isn’t fighting against excess heat, you can often train for longer stretches without feeling wiped out.

Over time, that consistency builds stamina. The improvement can be so gradual that you don’t even realize how much stronger or more efficient you’ve become until you look back and see the difference.

4. Fights seasonal depression

Getting outside to exercise in the winter, especially when there’s sunlight, may help protect against seasonal affective disorder. This form of depression tends to surface during the darker months, when daylight is limited, and many of us spend more time indoors.

Personally, I can tell a difference in my mood and how I feel during the winter months if I’m not getting outside for some sunlight or doing red light therapy.

Both sunlight and physical activity can lift your mood in simple but powerful ways. They encourage the release of chemicals like serotonin and endorphins, which are closely linked to feelings of balance and positivity.

I’ve noticed that even going for a short walk on a bright winter morning can shift my entire day.

Some studies suggest that exercising in colder weather may sharpen decision-making, improve focus, and support memory.

5. Heart health

When you’re exposed to the cold, your body pushes blood through your system more forcefully to help maintain warmth. That alone increases the workload. Once you start exercising on top of that, your heart has to work even harder.

The combination means your cardiovascular system is working at a higher level than it would in milder conditions. To put it in simple terms, you’re giving your heart a stronger workout without necessarily changing the activity itself.

6. A healthy dose of vitamin D

Spending time outdoors and soaking up daylight does more than just lift your mood. It helps keep your mind alert and supports your body’s vitamin D production.

In winter, when natural light is limited and days feel shorter, that exposure becomes even more valuable. The difference can feel surprisingly noticeable simply because there’s so much less sunlight to begin with.

So, in the end, working out in the cold is a great thing to do when the freezing temperatures try to keep you inside.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.