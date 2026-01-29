4 Health Benefits of Longan (Dragon’s Eye)

A buddy of mine traveled to Thailand and told me about a fruit called dragon’s eye that he absolutely fell in love with. This longan fruit he told me about sent me down a rabbit hole to find out more.

If you’ve ever wandered through a market in Vietnam, Thailand, or China, you’ve probably seen bunches of longan fruit hanging from stalls (perhaps you didn’t even know what you were looking at.

Longan are small, round, and a little mysterious. They’re often called the “little brother” of lychee and the “dragon’s eye.”

Each fruit is about the size of a large olive, and you’ll find it sold fresh, dried, or canned, especially during the warm tropical months when it’s in full season.

Beyond its refreshing taste, longan is slammed with antioxidants and vitamin C. These nutrients help the body fight off free radical damage, slow down visible signs of aging, and support immune health.

It’s one of those simple, naturally sweet treats that not only satisfies your taste buds but also helps support your health.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into longan and unpack what this fruit is and the health benefits you can experience by eating it.

What Is a Longan?

Longan fruit, also known as Dimocarpus longan or the “dragon’s eye,” is a subtropical fruit from the Sapindaceae family. It’s native to southern and Southeast Asia, and is commonly found in regions such as China, Taiwan, Thailand, and India.

The fruit has a thin, leathery shell that encloses a juicy, translucent-white flesh and a shiny, dark seed at the center, giving it that “dragon’s eye” appearance. Its flavor is sweet and slightly musky, similar to lychee but with a deeper aroma.

Longan is sold both fresh and dried, and has long been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine. It’s believed to help strengthen the immune system, improve digestion, and promote overall vitality.

Whether enjoyed as a snack or added to teas and desserts, longan continues to be enjoyed for both its taste and its health benefits.

4 Health Benefits of Longan

Below are some of the benefits of longan.

1. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds

Longan is loaded with antioxidants, especially polyphenols, that help the body fight free radicals, inflammation, and oxidative stress.

According to a study, researchers identified four key polyphenols and flavonoids in longan: gallic acid, ethyl gallate, corilagin, and ellagic acid, which are primarily found in the seeds and skin.

Additional studies have shown that longan also contains anthocyanins, methylgallic acid, flavone glycosides, quercetin, and kaempferol. These are the same beneficial compounds found in foods like berries, cherries, and red wine (all known for their strong antioxidant properties).

Research consistently shows that diets rich in polyphenols from fruits and vegetables can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers, and liver disorders.

Some studies have suggested that flavonoids and alkaloids in longan could act as potential anti-hyperglycemic agents by improving insulin sensitivity and helping regulate blood sugar levels.

Other research also shows that longan has anti-inflammatory effects, indicating it can boost the activity of antioxidant enzymes such as catalase, superoxide dismutase, and glutathione peroxidase.

2. It helps maintain a healthy weight

Longan is a great option for anyone keeping an eye on their calorie intake. It’s naturally low in calories yet has a pleasant, sweet flavor that can help curb sugar cravings in a healthier way.

Instead of reaching for processed snacks, a handful of longan can give you that touch of sweetness without the guilt.

Fresh longan is also about 82% water by weight, which makes it hydrating and refreshing. The high water content helps you feel full for longer and supports smooth digestion between meals.

Whether you eat it on its own or add it to a fruit bowl, longan is an easy, satisfying choice for light snacking.

3. High vitamin C content

Longans are naturally rich in vitamin C, an essential nutrient that helps the body fight off colds, flu, and everyday infections. It strengthens the immune system by supporting the body’s defense mechanisms and helps it respond more effectively to pathogens.

Vitamin C also improves iron absorption, which is important for maintaining healthy energy levels.

On top of that, longan supports collagen formation, keeping your skin firm, clear, and healthy.

4. May improve sleep

Unfortunately, insomnia has become an increasingly common problem. Luckily, this simple fruit offers a natural way to calm the mind and support restful sleep.

Longan has long been used for its calming properties, and modern research supports that reputation. The fruit contains compounds with mild anxiolytic, or anxiety-reducing, effects that can help ease tension and promote relaxation.

It may also help improve sleep quality by lowering cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone. By reducing cortisol levels, longan can help you fall asleep more easily and stay asleep longer.

