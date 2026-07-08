There are many reasons someone might be searching for a personal trainer.

One could be that they don’t have the knowledge to put together a program to help them reach their goals, nor do they know how to properly exercise, and need some guidance.

Others might have gotten as far as they can by themselves and now want someone to push them to the next level.

Then you have those who just need someone to hold their hand and keep them accountable.

Whatever the reason, there are certain things you should look for when looking for a personal trainer. You are essentially making an investment in your own personal health.

Therefore, we want to give you some things you should consider during your search.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

4 Things to Look for When Searching for a Personal Trainer

What you’ll find below are four things you MUST look for, ask, and figure out when searching for a personal trainer.

1. Qualifications

I hate to say it, but these days everyone who competes in fitness competitions thinks they can call themselves a personal trainer simply based on their looks — sorry, it doesn’t work that way. The business and liability side of personal training, as well as getting people in shape (safely), goes way deeper than that.

Yet, gyms hire competitors (for reasons we’ll never understand) without any qualifications. Always make sure the trainer you are considering has a certification and/or a college degree in kinesiology or exercise science. If they don’t meet this criterion, keep looking.

2. Comfort Level

Next on our criteria of what to look for when searching for a personal trainer is your overall comfort level.

If you are looking for someone who has empathy and will guide you, the last thing you want when looking for a personal trainer is a drill sergeant. They will be in your face, sometimes yelling and screaming, and simply not the model of a personal trainer you are looking for.

You want to be extremely comfortable with your personal trainer. If you’re a female, you might not be comfortable with a male trainer or vice versa. You don’t want to dread going to the gym to work with your trainer. So, make sure it’s someone you are ok working with since you’ll see them weekly.

3. Specialization

If you are looking to drop body fat, would you want to go to a personal trainer who trains strongman competitors? Or, if you are a male looking to get into bodybuilding, would you train with someone who specializes in senior group classes?

Probably not, right?

When looking, vet each trainer and make sure they specialize in what you are looking to accomplish.

When searching for a personal trainer, it’s ok for you to ask for testimonials or credentials that show their specialization and results.

4. Availability

Lastly, when searching for a personal trainer, you need to consider your availability and theirs. Don’t hire a trainer if the time you meet isn’t conducive to your schedule.

For instance, if you are not a morning person, and they want to meet at 5am each morning, do you really think you’re going to want to get out of bed that early if it’s not something you do regularly? Maybe over lunch or after work/at night would be better for you?

Make sure your calendar and their calendar are synced and that you can schedule a time that makes the most sense based on both of your schedules.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.