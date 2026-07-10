Can Steroids, Peptides, and other PED’s Really Create a Mr. Olympia?

Can steroids, peptides, and performance enhancers really create a Mr. Olympia… or does it all come down to genetics? In this episode of No Holds Barred on IronMag TV, Gregg, Frank, and Johnny dive into one of the biggest debates in bodybuilding history. The conversation covers Ronnie Coleman’s incredible transformation, Flex Wheeler, Kevin Levrone, Kai Greene, Nick Walker, Milos Sarcev, Branch Warren, classic bodybuilding, contest prep, modern bodybuilding culture, and why some athletes are simply born different.



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