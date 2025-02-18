by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Guess what? There’s another diet trend that people are talking about. It’s called the 5:2 diet. Shocking! Another diet, right? I know!

But seriously, people are trying the 5:2 diet, and it seems to have some interesting benefits.

The 5:2 diet, often called the Fast Diet, is a form of intermittent fasting that involves eating normally for five days of the week and significantly reducing calorie intake on the other two days. Popularized in 2013 by Michael Mosley’s book The Fast Diet, this approach gained attention for its simplicity and flexibility.

Intermittent fasting, including the 5:2 diet, has become a growing wellness trend. Heck, I’ve even done intermittent fasting several times with great results.

Researchers have explored its potential benefits, such as aiding weight loss, managing diabetes, and improving heart health.

In this article, we will dive deeper and explore the 5:2 diet and its many health benefits.

What is the 5:2 Diet?

The 5:2 diet is named for its structure: eating normally for five days a week and significantly reducing calorie intake on the other two. While it’s considered a type of intermittent fasting, the term “fasting” here is somewhat misleading.

Unlike a true fast, where no food is consumed, the 5:2 diet reduces calorie intake on fasting days to about 25% of regular daily consumption. For example, someone who typically eats 2,000 calories a day would limit themselves to just 500 calories on fasting days.

Fasting days are spaced apart, such as on Monday and Thursday, to ensure the body gets the nutrients it needs on non-fasting days. This flexible approach allows people to maintain their usual eating habits most of the week while focusing on caloric restriction only twice. This balance can make the diet more manageable and satisfying, as it doesn’t impose constant food restrictions.

However, the success of the 5:2 diet also hinges on what you eat during the five regular eating days.

Consuming sugary or highly processed foods on those days may reduce its effectiveness. Instead, a consistent pattern of nutritious eating throughout the week can enhance the benefits of the 5:2 diet, making it more than just a two-day calorie cut.

The Health Benefits of the 5:2 Diet

The 5:2 diet has several benefits, such as:

1. Weight loss

The 5:2 diet is particularly popular among those aiming to lose weight. The principle is simple: to lose weight, you need to consume fewer calories than you burn, which is also known as a calorie deficit.

The 5:2 diet offers a manageable way to achieve this deficit and promote fat loss by strategically reducing calorie intake on two non-consecutive days each week.

A review highlighted that intermittent fasting in animal studies led to reductions in fat tissue and fat-storing cells.

Similarly, a 2018 review and meta-analysis found that intermittent fasting is as effective as traditional calorie-restriction diets for weight loss and improving metabolic health.

By incorporating structured fasting days, the 5:2 diet simplifies calorie reduction while offering flexibility, which may make it easier for some individuals to stick with over the long term.

2. Type 2 diabetes

Studies indicate that intermittent calorie diets, such as the 5:2 plan, may also lower the risk of developing diabetes for some individuals.

Research from 2014 found that both intermittent fasting and calorie-restriction diets were effective in reducing fasting insulin levels and insulin resistance in overweight or obese adults.

It’s important to note that while intermittent fasting shows potential benefits, it is not necessarily superior to traditional calorie-restriction diets. Instead, it serves as an equally effective alternative for those who find strict calorie restriction challenging to sustain.

3. Heart health

Intermittent fasting has shown promise in improving heart health. Numerous studies in humans have demonstrated that it can help lower blood pressure and improve blood lipid levels, both of which are key factors in reducing the risk of heart disease.

4. Easy to follow

The 5:2 diet has become quite popular, and there are many resources for meal plans and recipes that can help you decide what to consume on both your fasting and non-fasting days. Once you find a meal that is ideal for you, it is easy to repeat it twice a week.

Foods to Include on Fast Days

To stay satisfied on fast days, focus on nutrient-dense foods rich in fiber and protein, which help you feel full longer.

Vegetables and fiber

Protein

Dark berries

Soup

Water

Coffee or tea

Foods to Avoid on Fast Days

To get the best of the nutrient intake and stay within calorie limits, avoid:

Processed foods high in refined sugars and empty calories

Refined carbohydrates like white bread, pasta, and rice

Excess fats from oils, cheese, and animal fats

By selecting these foods and avoiding less nutritious options, you can maintain energy levels and satisfaction throughout your fast days.