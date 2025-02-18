Brandon Curry Is Not Retiring!

by Christian Duque

Alright folks I have got the sound off. For starters, I’m writing this article as a reaction to some reporting done by the most popular bodybuilding YouTuber on Earth, Nick’s Strength And Power. This is not an attack on Nick Miller and it is not an attack on anyone that covers bodybuilding and does a little bit of commentating. In fact, I would say that most of what he does is just that. But it isn’t some guy talking crap with an internet connection. Miller has a tremendous amount of insight into the modern world of bodybuilding with a tremendous emphasis on its roots. He understands where the sport came from, he understands where it’s been, and he understands where it’s going.



This is after all why so many promoters from Arnold all the way up to the brass in Pittsburgh recognize the inherent value in what it is that he does. And I for one will gladly state that I watch his videos weekly. I won’t say I watch them everyday but I do watch at least two or three per week because I believe that if anyone really has their finger on the bodybuilding pulse – it’s Nick. He does a great job and I think that his catalog of content speaks for itself. He has always been a true believer in the sport and has helped it grow. There is no doubt about it as far as I’m concerned. And unfortunately he does have me blocked and unfortunately we don’t always agree but I will always recognize his contributions to the sport. Now this particular article deals with a reaction of mine to one of his bits of commentating that I happen to disagree with. In a recent video Nick suggested that if Brandon Curry did not get a good placing in Columbus Ohio at the 2025 Arnold Classic that he would retire. I could not disagree more.

Brandon is a two-time Arnold Classic champion and a past Mr Olympia. He has basically done everything that a competitor at the elite ranks would want to. He has worked with the biggest companies in the sport and he has also been able to develop a very large and loyal following on social media. He has been able to transcend fads and eras and maintain himself in a league all of his own. With that being said he has not burned any bridges and he has been a consummate professional throughout. Whether it was competing with Phil, battling Big Ramy, or competing with the current crop. He is considered a man’s man and has always been celebrated for his family values and his giving back to the community. At this point in his career I think he truly is competing more out of love of the sport than chasing titles. I have often said that once you win the Olympia you are set for life. Whether you win one or you win eight it doesn’t really matter. If you have Mr Olympia in front of your name, you don’t have a worry in the world. You will always have the ability to make a very good living for yourself in the fitness industry. So I do not believe even for a second that he’s competing out of any sort of necessity.

Sponsors will always be there. They won’t care if he actively competes or not. Brandon has been able to build his name and establish a reputation that is ironclad. If a gym opens, or a supplement line starts, or there is an event to happen and Brandon is associated with it, it’s going to do well. Again this is what marketing and developing a reputation is all about. Trust me when I tell you that he is not wanting for cash and he is not doing this out of need. That being said, I also do not believe that he is competing without the motivation of placing well and or winning big titles, either. You can tell that by the quality of his physique and the improvements he’s been able to make. He is not driving until the wheels burn off. He is still bringing up body parts. His legs look very impressive, his midsection is totally controlled, and his back continues to get wider while still keeping an attention to detail. Whether he’s being judged from the front or from the back, Brandon is a force to be reckoned with. He is not by any means small but he is also not a mass monster. He is in a very unique position that allows him to stand up against pretty much anyone. And that is what makes him as as marketable as he is. The big question though is what is Nick Miller talking about and what, if any, truth does it have.

Nick is just putting out his opinion. He’s not speaking with any level of certainty as to whether or not Brandon will retire in Columbus. I know that last Olympia he placed 9th and he was not happy with that. If he were to place poorly in Columbus I’m sure that he would be equally upset. But I also think that that would give him fuel to improve and it would also light a fire under him. Guys like Brandon are not quitters. If anything it would make him work harder for the 2025 Olympia. As a past champion he’s automatically qualified and he would do very well in that lineup or any lineup. But I don’t anticipate Curry not doing well in Columbus. I think last year’s Olympia might have been a bit of a fluke and he’s going to do rebound at the second biggest bodybuilding show. Could he win the contest? Absolutely. As I said, he’s a previous two-time ASC champion and a former Mr O. He can win any show. And the fact that Arnold is offering $500,000, doesn’t hurt, either.

Another point that I would like to cite and why I disagree with Nick is that if Brandon was going to retire he would never do it at the second biggest bodybuilding show. It doesn’t make sense to do it there. He’s a past Mr Olympia and if he’s going to retire anywhere it would have to be in Las Vegas. I did a video for StrengthAddicts a couple of days ago on this very topic and while I was doing the video I was thinking out loud. I can’t recall a single Mr Olympia that has ever retired at the Arnold Classic. It’s just not something that happens. So I would argue that even if Brandon were to retire it wouldn’t be in Columbus and it wouldn’t be during the weekend where we took another bad placing. I think bad placings are also very subjective. Because 9th at the Olympia is still Top 10. It may not be top six or top three but it’s still a good placing. And if that’s the worst that Brandon takes when he’s off then it’s still a reason to smile.

I also want to point out that Nick’s commentary was not intended to be a knock by any means. He is a fan of Brandon’s and he’s a fan of other bodybuilders. I don’t think that he is suggesting that Brandon would retire just out of some whim. I just think that he’s probably thinking about the guy’s legacy. And that is a valid point. It is a point that I have made before. If legacy is a concern and he doesn’t take the place that he wants then I suppose he would find a way to retire down the road. But I don’t think he would retire at the show where he doesn’t do well. I know Dexter retired at the Olympia when he took 9th so there’s that, but I think that was also a product of the times. I think Dexter was going to retire either way. Whether he took 9th or whether he placed Top 3. Nobody won more pro victories than The Blade and I think it was time for him to retire. Not because his body was not on par and not because he was old by any stretch of the imagination, but because he was ready to move on. And that just happened to be when and where he did it. I don’t think it had anything to do with placing 9th and I don’t think Brandon placing 9th at last year’s Olympia is going to be the reason he ever retires either.

Finally I also don’t want anyone to think that Nick was trying to get clickbait because he doesn’t do that. I just honestly think that when he made the video and he reflected on the facts in front of him, that maybe it made sense to ask out loud if Brandon was going to retire. I think Nick believes that, for whatever reason, but I disagree. I believe Brandon will continue competing probably for the next 3 or 4 years, maybe 5 years. As long as he’s got sponsors and he’s making money why not? If he’s not injured, why not? If promoters want him, fans want him, sponsors want him, why on Earth would he walk away? There is still a lot of money to be made and a lot of new fans to be earned. I don’t think we’re anywhere near seeing the end of road for The Prodigy. And you never know, he might still have another Arnold Classic or Olympia win under his belt. I would not in the least be surprised if he walks away with a win in Columbus or a win in Las Vegas. The most ridiculous thing the competition could do is sleep on Brandon Curry.

As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at Iron Magazine.