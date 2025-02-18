MeatAXE: The Passing of an Amazing Man, Bodybuilder & Artist

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m going to be honest… I typically don’t write these types of articles because they happen way too often, and they are never easy to write. However, MeatAXE (Mark Taylor) is someone I consider to be a friend, and I want everyone to understand how Mark’s artwork touched many in the industry and just how talented he was.

Conversations with MeatAXE were never lacking when we spoke. Each conversation would flow from business to supplements to firearms and even the state of the US and both of our thoughts (which was always interesting to see what someone from another country thought about what’s going on in the US — MeatAXE is from Australia).

But in this article, let’s honor MeatAXE for what he was… a great man, bodybuilder, and one heck of a graffiti artist.

The Sudden Passing of MeatAXE — A True Legend

The bodybuilding and art communities are in absolute shock following the unexpected death of Mark Taylor. This man was a renowned spray painter, bodybuilder, and father.

Unfortunately, we got the sad news that MeatAXE passed away suddenly at the age of 50.

It is being reported that he was driving his five-year-old son to a birthday party when he suffered a medical emergency. Witnesses reported seeing him slumped inside his car and immediately called emergency services.

Tragically, paramedics were unable to save him.

A Bodybuilder and Artist Like No Other

MeatAXE wasn’t just a competitive bodybuilder back in his prime — he was an artist with a unique vision.

In all honestly, the skill of this graffiti artist left people standing with their jaws on the ground.

His hyper-realistic murals can be seen in some of Australia’s most well-known gyms. He had been creating graffiti art since his teenage years, blending his love of bodybuilding and art into a powerful career.

You’ve probably seen his murals that included bodybuilders like Phil Heath, Jay Cutler, Ronnie Coleman, Kai Greene, and even women such as Dana Linn Bailey.

The talent that MeatAXE possessed took him around the world. He painted murals in Malta, created portraits in the US, and worked on countless commissioned pieces.

Tributes Pour In

The fitness and bodybuilding community came together to honor MeatAXE.

The Diamond Creek Basketball Club, where he coached, posted a heartfelt tribute:

“Diamond Creek Basketball Club extends its deepest condolences to the Taylor family during this heartbreaking time. We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Mark Taylor. Mark was a beloved member of our community, and many feel his loss.”

Powerhouse Gym South Morang shared a picture of their MeatAXE mural, writing:

“Very sad news to wake up to today. The loss of someone so talented, a family man, and such a laugh to have around. You will be forever missed.”

Photographer Cory Freeman reflected on the loss:

“Another mind-blowingly incredible artist, amazing dad, loving husband, and just an all-around beautiful soul has been lost. Your creativity and humbling personality will be sorely missed around the world, brother.”

Freeman mentioned how MeatAXE supported him from the beginning:

“I was always in awe watching you work, taking a low-quality picture on a phone and turning it into a 20ft masterpiece on a building. You always checked in with words of encouragement. I will miss our laughs and heart-to-heart chats.”

Supporting the Family

In the wake of his passing, a GoFundMe page was set up to support MeatAXE’s family. So far, over $40,000 has been raised.

The donations will go towards his funeral costs, helping the family pay for their cost of living expenses, education, and helping them continue to run their family business while his wife, Renée, takes some time off to grieve and take care of their children during this incredibly difficult time.

Renée plans to take over the family supplement business, Axe Laboratories, until she can find someone to fill the role.

The Legacy of MeatAXE Will Live on In His Art

MeatAXE wasn’t just an artist or a bodybuilder — he was an inspiration.

Every time he posted his graffiti, I would be left staring at the screen in disbelief at how someone could create such a masterpiece.

Something so large that when you’re up close, all you see is graffiti spray, and it doesn’t really make sense until you step back and it unveils itself to you.

His work will live on in gyms, murals, and the hearts of those who knew him. The man was selfless and always looking to do good.

The bodybuilding and art worlds have lost a giant, but his legacy will live on forever.