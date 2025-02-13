What is Steel Mace Training and Should You Try It?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you’ve never heard of steel mace training, you’re not alone. While I wouldn’t say it’s a new concept and method, it’s simply not something that many people have tried or talked about. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t something you should learn and try for yourself.

Steel mace training is unlike any other workout routine you’ve tried in the past. Originally a weapon in ancient times, this versatile tool has transformed into a powerful fitness instrument that helps athletes build core strength, improve stability, and enhance upper body power.

Steel maces connect us to a rich historical tradition and provide an effective full-body workout. Whether you’re a professional athlete or a fitness enthusiast, steel mace training can be easily adapted to suit different fitness levels and goals.

From home gyms to professional training facilities, these weighted tools offer an innovative way to challenge your body, boost strength, and add variety to your exercise routine.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about what steel mace training is and the benefits you can experience.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Steel Mace Training?

Mace workouts represent an innovative functional strength training approach that is slowly gaining popularity in the fitness industry.

This training method centers around a unique piece of equipment: a long steel bar with a heavy metal ball at one end, available in various sizes and weights. Unlike traditional workout tools, maces offer exceptional versatility in exercise routines.

While mace swings are the most well-known technique, athletes can perform numerous movements, such as lateral shifts, incorporating the mace into squats, or using it during core exercises. The equipment’s distinctive weight distribution challenges muscle groups differently, which makes it an excellent choice for individuals looking to improve functional fitness, build strength, and introduce variety into their training regimen.

The Benefits of Steel Mace Training

Below are some of the most effective benefits of steel mace training:

1. Better stability

Every movement starts with your brain’s command. Your body often feels uncoordinated and awkward when you first attempt a new physical skill, whether a squat, martial arts technique, or dance sequence.

This initial clumsiness stems from your nervous system struggling to communicate movement instructions to your muscles efficiently. Your brain develops more precise neural pathways through consistent practice, learning to coordinate muscle actions more effectively.

As you repeat the movement, your nervous system becomes increasingly adept at orchestrating smooth, controlled muscle responses, leading to improved performance and more natural execution of the skill.

2. Shoulder resilience

The shoulder is our body’s most versatile joint, but this flexibility makes it injury-prone. Steel mace training uniquely strengthens shoulder stability by using uneven weight distribution.

This approach activates smaller stabilizer muscles, enhancing joint resilience. While debates continue about whether it builds mobility or stability, the mace fundamentally improves shoulder joint strength and protection.

3. Improves grip strength

Grip strength is crucial yet often neglected in fitness training. It’s essential for everyday activities like grocery carrying and sports like rock climbing. Many people find grip strength to be their weakest physical attribute, and improving it can significantly boost overall athletic performance.

Steel mace training offers an exceptional solution with its thick handles and dynamic exercises. The uneven weight distribution challenges forearm muscles through constant tension variations.

By engaging grip strength during exercises like 10-2, 360, and mill movements, athletes can develop stronger, more resilient forearms and improve their overall physical capabilities.

4. Improved core stability

Core stability forms the foundation of athletic performance and everyday movement. Steel mace training provides a revolutionary approach to core conditioning by challenging muscles through dynamic, unconventional movements.

As you swing and rotate the mace, your core muscles engage in complex stabilization patterns that traditional exercises cannot replicate.

5. Rotational strength

The mace bell can be used to condition every muscle by using big pull/push multi-joint exercises. It is very versatile and can be used in various ways to challenge the entire body.

Due to the large swinging cross-body rotational workouts, the steel mace is effective for rotational and anti-rotational strength through acceleration and deceleration of the mace bell.

6. Cardiovascular conditioning

Steel mace workouts transcend traditional exercise methods by integrating cardiovascular conditioning and comprehensive strength training. Exercises such as the 360 and 10-2 elevate heart rate while simultaneously challenging multiple muscle groups.

The mace bell’s distinctive design enables fluid workout sequences, where exercises connect seamlessly without interruption. Conventional training isolates individual muscles, whereas mace bell techniques focus on functional movement patterns.

7. Mind-body connection

Steel mace workouts demand more than physical power; they require mental engagement. Each swing and rotation challenges practitioners to maintain precise form and complete control, making the exercise meditative.

These movements forge a powerful mind-body connection that extends beyond the training session by demanding intense concentration. The intricate techniques force athletes to be fully present, cultivating mental discipline to help manage stress and enhance overall cognitive performance.

What begins as a physical workout becomes a holistic training experience that strengthens both mental resilience and muscular capability.